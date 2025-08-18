Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

Seeds
3d

The writing on the wall is very clear - the intent is the same worldwide.

Intent does not guarantee success though.

I am an optimistic realist.

I hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

The wise foresee the danger and turn aside.

Fools ignore the danger and suffer the consequences.

I am reserved about advice to go here, go there, do this or do that.

This war may come to all of our doors sooner or later, regardless.

However, I am no Oracle.

A Russian family escaped to a remote Siberian location and survived the communist assault on orthodox Christians.

I intend to act to protect myself and my loved ones to the best of my ability.

I can do no more.

Vivian
3d

Interesting piece Dan. Lots of differences between the east and west, however the Covid plandemic was shockingly global and obviously planned. How would they do this without cooperation with each other? This event made me realize that despite the differences between countries, the goal is ultimately the same. It just may take some countries longer.

