Darkness

Imprisoning me

All that I see

Absolute horror

I cannot live

I cannot die

Trapped in myself

Body my holding cell

Landmine has taken my sight

Taken my speech

Taken my hearing

Taken my arms

Taken my legs

Taken my soul

Left me with life in hell

— One by Metallica

Introduction

If you don’t know about the occult, you should, because it knows more about you than you know yourself. Moreover, it may already be controlling certain aspects of your life which you may not even be aware of.

The bridge from Metallica’s One song above encapsulates the current state of humanity—particularly in the collective West.

Darkness has indeed befallen the masses.

It seems that everywhere you look, people are depressed, discouraged, or feel hopeless.

Their governments have betrayed and cheated them.

The social contract has collapsed and been replaced by totalitarianism, trickery, treachery, and outright theft.

Many are experiencing financial hardships and challenging times such as loss of employment.

Even the waning middle-class have trouble making ends meet, as taxation and corporate greed wantonly strangles them. They see a bleak horizon for themselves and their children.

They seek relief and drown their sorrows in bread and circuses, drugs or alcohol, or through any other form of destructive escapism.

In the Western world, faith and spirituality appear to be at a historic all-time low, leaving many adrift, unhappy, and unfulfilled.

Sense of purpose is lacking for many.

Moreover, the masses sense that something is definitely wrong or off about society in general. They may not be sure exactly what it is, but they nonetheless feel its pervasiveness.

What remains important to address or confront, amidst this grim backdrop, are causes and roots of this misery and where they come from. Though the causes are plentiful, the root of the matter lies in human beings’ entrapment in their own chains of negativism, resentment, and learned helplessness.

As electrical and vibrational beings, we are sensitive to external and internal stimuli.

For example, social media interactions represent powerful external (macrocosmic) forces that act upon our thoughts and emotions, while self-doubt or self-pity (microcosmic forces) can negatively impact our psyches and sense of worth.

The purpose of this post is to shine light on how the dark powers that really run our world are adept at sinking us into the dark abyss, keeping us in a low vibrational state and thus easier to influence and control.

To this end, and for centuries, they have been employing a panoply of methods including mind control techniques, manipulation of news media, propaganda, divide-and-conquer tactics, war, and spiritual warfare.

While I have covered all of these methods in prior posts, here I will focus on spiritual warfare—for at its core, this is a battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness. To be more precise, I will help you identify the factors that are keeping you confined in this darkness and how to counter them.

And Let there be Light

Later on, I will showcase how the Kabbalists (some of our principal rulers) view and interpret Biblical creation in Genesis (in the broader context of the Sitra Achra) which should help explain their overarching ideology. But for now, allow me to offer my own perspective and interpretation on this creation story, particularly as it pertains to Light.

Let us first have a look at the first two passages in Genesis, namely Genesis 1:1 and 1:2:

“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1, NIV) “Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.” (Genesis 1:2, NIV)

In Genesis 1:1 ‘earth’ represents our material world while ‘heavens’ represents God’s divine Spirit atop this realm.

The term Spirit can easily be substituted with mind. As Edgar Allan Poe so astutely conveyed in his short story The Pit and the Pendulum, mind came before matter.

Notice how Genesis 1:1 places ‘heavens’ first.

This can also be exemplified when comparing the universe with the cosmos—the former including all the matter (stars, planets, mountains, human beings, animals, etc.) and the later comprised of the former plus Spirit. It is the Spirit that makes the planets move around in the same fashion that it drives or commands cells in our bodies.

The Separation of Light from Darkness. Part of Michelangelo Buonarroti Sistine Chapel fresco.

Genesis 1:2 and its three parts is more challenging and subjective in its interpretation. My own interpretation renders the following:

“Now the earth was formless and empty”

Formless means incomplete; while the newly created material features such as mountains and lakes existed, they lacked true and full form as well as purpose or function.

Empty refers to the absence or barrenness to life. Additionally, this emptiness represents a lack of order, leaving chaos (as echoed in Jeremiah 4:23).

“darkness was over the surface of the deep”

The key word here is darkness. It signals the absence of light. It’s akin to a painter’s blank canvas without color paint strokes, meaning/purpose, or life if you will. In other words, it is void of the divine creative spark that would illuminate itself. Only God’s divine intervention breaks this darkness.

“and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.”

Here, we are looking at anticipation. The anticipation that God will bring order to the chaos or emptiness. He will infuse his breath of life, energising everything that needs it. This passage emphasises or indicates that God manifests this through his will at the time of his choosing, leaving no doubt as to who the Grand Architect is.

God (right) infusing Adam (man, left) with His divine spark. From ‘The Creation of Adam’ in Michelangelo Buonarroti Sistine Chapel fresco.

Overall and to summarise, Genesis 1:2 testifies that God alone brings form, fullness, life, along with [cosmic] order. Darkness can exist without light (His divine spark), but it would be void of order.

Light represents good while darkness represents evil.

We often hear of people’s moral compass and how all human beings are born (with God’s divine spark) with an innate tool that points to: good.

In absence of His Light, evil prevails.

We will now further explore how the dark powers and forces that currently rule this Earth are doing everything they can to suppress Light, causing chaos and disorder.

Satan’s Reign

Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God. (2 Corinthians 4:4, New Living Translation)

Satan, Lucifer, the Devil, and the Antichrist are four names used to describe dark entities, and people tend to, mistakenly, used them interchangeably. So, allow me to distinguish their respective natures and characteristics.

Satan

The Bible says that Satan was created by God as a cherub (cherubim for plural), a high-level angel.

An angel is a pure spirit created by God.

Angels are incorporeal (spiritual) eternal beings that were created to act as instruments of God’s will on Earth.

In the Old Testament of the Bible, angels are sometimes referred to as ‘morning stars,’ or at times ‘stars in the sky.’ One of these morning stars is Satan.

Satan had been created as a perfect being full of wisdom and perfect in beauty, but carried an overabundance of pride which corrupted his wisdom by reason of his splendour and pronounced himself as God (see Ezekiel 28:12-18).

Some time after his creation and before the creation of mankind, Satan (referred to as a red dragon in the New Testament) rebelled against God and was cast down by him taking one third of the angels (now referred to as demons) with him into rebellion. On a related note, it should be observed that 33 (one third) is an important number in Freemasonry.

Illustration by Gustave Doré for Milton’s Paradise Lost depicting the fall, or banishment of the angel Lucifer (Satan) from heaven.

Satan challenged the Throne of God, particularly when he took the form of a serpent (נָחָשׁ Nachash in Hebrew) in the Garden of Eden in order to tempt Eve and Adam – the first human inhabitants on Earth – to eat from the forbidden Tree of Knowledge.

Two things of importance took place from this infamous event. First, Satan tricked them into believing that they could be like God, for they would gain knowledge of both good and evil; he concurrently encouraged disobedience from God[‘s will], thus introducing sins, or a sinful way of life in humans.

Having eaten from the Tree of Knowledge is also of particular significance here; for, it implies death – not in the physical sense, but in the spiritual or carrying on of the eternal soul (to heaven) sense. In other words, Satan is tricking humans to disobey God, thus foregoing their chance for an eternal existence.

As Satan is banished to hell and can never return to heaven, he seeks to bring humans along with him.

Satan, as an eternal spiritual being, continues his rebellion and hatred for God to this day.

Lucifer

Though some bible scholars affirm that Satan and Lucifer are not the same entity, they have nevertheless come to be synonymous with one another for a variety of reasons.

The name Lucifer comes from Latin lucern ferre which means ‘bring to light’ (bringer or bearer of light).

The only time the name Lucifer appears in the Bible is in Isaiah 14:12:

“How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!” (King James Bible)

In Hebrew, the morning star is הֵילֵ֣ל (hê·lêl—”shining one” or “light-bringer”) is considered an epithet of either the King (or dynasty) of Babylon or the shiny planet Venus.

Lucifer, the fallen angel, portrayed in Alexandre Cabanel’s 1847 painting titled The Fallen Angel.

The Real Devil – A Biblical Explanation offers an interesting interpretation in that it connects the morning star (Venus/Lucifer) with Babylonian belief [with links added]:

“There’s a good reason why the King of Babylon is described as “the morning star”, or Venus. The Babylonians believed that their king was the child of their gods Bel and Ishtar, both of whom were associated with the planets- they thought that their King was the planet Venus.”

To this day, and similar to Isis, Ishtar (Innana, Queen of Heaven, Earth, and the Underworld, or Queen of the Night) is highly revered by members of several secret societies.

Devil

In Christian theology, the Devil is known as Satan, a powerful spirit of evil, ruler of hell.

In his exceptional sermon titled The Devil, Venerable Fulton J. Sheen described the etymology of the adjective form of the Devil—the diabolic: it comes from the Greek word dia (διά) + ballein (βάλλειν). Diaballein (διαβάλλειν) is to “tear apart,” Sheen affirms, continuing, “anything that destroys unity” or “produces discord.” He adds that all of these are a manifestation of the Spirit of the diabolic that surrounds us.

The reason I mention this is because such discord and division are omnipresent across peoples living in Western nations. In other words, it is the handiwork of the Devil, or Satan.

“La plus belle des ruses du diable est de vous persuader qu’il n’existe pas.” (“The devil’s finest trick is to persuade you that he does not exist.”) ― Charles Baudelaire (French poet and critic): The Generous Gambler translated from the original French Le joueur généreux.

Antichrist

Apart from Lucifer, Satan, and the devil, we must not forget another important figure that is central to this team of darkness, namely the Antichrist.

In Christian and Islamic theology, the Antichrist refers to people prophesied by the Bible that oppose Jesus Christ and substitute themselves in Christ’s place before his Second Coming (to Earth).

The Devil whispers to the Antichrist (a figure with the appearance of Jesus but who is not Jesus); detail from The Preaching of the Antichrist, a fresco by Renaissance painter Luca Signorelli.

Dominion

Returning to the premise that Satan is the one who is currently reigning, we must be more nuanced in determining who, ultimately, commands dominion over Earth and human beings. Who, exactly, is the true Lord or Master?

While Satan’s rule has doubtlessly aggrandised over the past few centuries, the battle of good over evil unswervingly persists.

The Prince of Darkness’ presence since the fall of man has never waned, but at least across Christendom, God remains the undisputed ruler.

“Jesus Christ came to announce and inaugurate God’s reign over the world and human beings,” affirmed Cardinal Jorge Arturo Medina Estevez when discussing the rite of exorcism.

When Jesus walked the Earth two millennia ago, he experienced numerous encounters in which he had to exorcise demons and confront Satan himself. By doing so, Christ affirmed who is the uncontested ruler.

Fast forward to recent times and the battle, of course, ensues.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12, King James Bible)

Two modern-day exorcists substantiate the nature and dynamics of this spiritual fight. Father Vincent Lampert is resolute in his belief that God holds ultimate authority even though the demonic influences our earthly realm. Father Chad Ripperger, author of several religious texts including Dominion: The Nature of Diabolic Warfare, stated that the United States is under the influence of five high-level demons (Ba’al, Asmodeus, Leviathan, Lilith, and Baphomet).

“Baphomet is one of the most recognisable and misunderstood symbols in Western occultism. Usually portrayed as a half-human, half-goat figure, or as a goat’s head, Baphomet has been associated with the “sabbatic goat,” the Devil, Satanism, the Knights Templar, ceremonial magic, forbidden knowledge and the hidden powers of transformation.” ― Occult World

In the absence of a Second Coming of Christ, many are left to wonder if evil will maintain its battlefield advantage, or whether God’s wrath will finally decide to crush its momentum.

God allows the devil to inflict humans, Fr Ripperger has often stated. Perhaps it is His test or challenge to us in order that we may decide to rid ourselves from the snares of the devil.

Idol Worship: Past & Present, Child Sacrifice

In Biblical times, the worship of idols such as Ba’al, Ashera, the Golden Calf, or false gods ultimately served as a means to undermine humans’ faith in God and to sever their connection with their Divine Creator.

Though the Ancient World abounded with gods, goddesses, and deities worshipped for a myriad of reasons, certain ones stand out for their remarkable wickedness.

Judges 2:11 gives an indication of the type of idols they worship, namely Baal (Ba’al, or Baal Hadad):

“Then the Israelites did evil in the eyes of the LORD and served the Baals.”

The Complete Guide to the Bible’s chapter on Hosea provides a more elaborate account about Baal worship [with some emphasis added]:

“What they are doing is committing adultery. They are worshipping foreign gods, especially the chief Canaanite god: Baal. This is a fertility cult. Many Jews [(Israelites)] consider Baal the source of fertility in field, flock, and family. Though it’s disgusting to think about, many of Baal’s faithful followers teach that the arid region’s life-giving rain is his semen. So they try to stimulate him to shower the earth. They do this by having ritual sex with shrine and temple prostitutes. Some scholars speculate that this reenacts the consumation of Baal’s celestial marriage to the goddess Ashera.”

In Shittim (the site to the east of the Jordan and northeast of the Dead Sea where the Israelites encamped before crossing the Jordan), Baal worship also included participation in sacred sexual orgies.

The same bible reference from above cites that idol worship had continued in the land of Israel (from the Divided Jewish Nation: Israel in the north, and Judah in the south) during the latter years of King Solomon’s watch [some emphasis added]:

“In his old age, he had let some of his foreign wives talk him into building shrines to some of the most bloodthirsty gods that humans ever invented – including Molech, who demanded child sacrifices.”

Molech, or Moloch, is a Canaanite god of child sacrifice.

‘’Offering to Molech’‘ in Bible Pictures and What They Teach Us, by Charles Foster, 1897. The drawing is typical of Moloch depictions in nineteenth-century illustrations. Source: Wikipedia.

Moloch is a god whose cult reportedly sacrificed children in a furnace set inside the belly of a bronze bull.

The Cult of Moloch section of Jewish Virtual Library references instances of sacrificing children in fires. It also establishes a link between Moloch and Baal in Jeremiah 32:35:

“They have built pagan shrines to Baal in the valley of Ben-Hinnom, and there they sacrifice their sons and daughters to Molech. I have never commanded such a horrible deed; it never even crossed my mind to command such a thing. What an incredible evil, causing Judah to sin so greatly!”

Of significance, Jeremiah 32:35 names the Valley of Ben-Hinnom as the place where the Judahites built “high places of Topheth” of Ba’al to “burn their sons and daughters in the fire” to Molech.

“They have built the high places of Topheth in the Valley of Ben Hinnom to burn their sons and daughters in the fire—something I did not command, nor did it enter my mind.” (Jeremiah 7:31, NIV)

According to Dr. Heather Lynn, a Tophet is a sacred open-air precinct, typically outside the walls of a city, where offerings were burned and cremated remains were buried in ceramic urns beneath stone markers. She adds that the word itself has often been connected with the Hebrew word toph—meaning “drum,” due to drums beating to drown out the cries of the offering.

A 1631 map showing the “Valée des enfans d’Ennon” (English: valley of the children of Ennon) at Mount Zion in Hinnom Valley in Jerusalem. Source: Wikipedia.

Notably, hell and Gehenna are synonyms of Tophet.

Idol worship by the Israelites is certainly not limited only to the aforementioned idols. While in bondage in both Ancient Egypt and Ancient Babylon, the Israelites learned a lot from their captors―particularly their high priests and have maintained meticulous records and practices over the millennia, including many tat are central to the Kabbalah which is a set of esoteric teachings.

Today, people across the Western world are characterised with their own, seemingly infinite, supply of idols―be they in sports and entertainment, social media, politics, or material possessions. Much of their function remains the same―to act as a means to disconnect us from our divine source.

But what is rather noteworthy is how high-level members of secret societies―such as with the Freemasons and the Knights Templar―still, to this day, worship and offer sacrifice children to Moloch.

Feeding the Beast

The real controllers of this world operate from the shadows. Money and control―as opposed to altruism and benevolence―have always been the key tenets central to their dogma.

They seek but to expand both using whatever means at their disposal, including supernatural ones.

While ancient practices such as child sacrifice may appear to most as a relic of the past, we’ve been recently reminded through the Epstein files that such practices are still employed by the ruling class. “Jerky,” thought to be a code word for the [consumption of] flesh of babies, has been mentioned in many of the files. Torture is also a recurring theme in the release, as exposed with the names of countless businesspersons, CEOs, politicians, and others. With over three million files in this release, there exists a panoply of instances of disturbing practices employed by the Epstein’s associates. Such depravity is beyond comprehension for most, and only if one delves into the beliefs and practices of these individuals can one fully ascertain its depth, scope, and scale.

Their psychopathy can only be explained or understood by their detachment from a loving Creator, substituted for the malevolent one.

As Brandon Smith notes in his 2024 article To Understand The Globalists We Must Understand Their Psychopathic Religion, Luciferianism is the belief system that guides their actions.

Foolishly, they attempt to disassociate Satan from Lucifer and see the latter as “the Light Bearer” who will guide humanity (as he did with Adam & Eve) to become gods themselves. They assert that there is no such thing as the soul, nor a moral compass.

Jacob Rothschild of the infamous Rothschild banking dynasty alongside devout Satanist Marina Abramovic in front of Sir Thomas Lawrence’s (1769 – 1830) painting ‘Satan summoning his Legions.’

Those who adhere to these beliefs are indoctrinated by their families―largely dynastic or aristocratic―and through principals and rituals of secret societies such as the Freemasons, the Knights Templar, and the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, one of the most influential Western occult societies that emerged in the late 19th century with Aleister Crowley as a key member.

In these secret societies, members participate in various rituals, including summoning dark entities and, on occasion partaking in human sacrifice.

High-level Dutch banker Ronald Bernard attested to the existence of this heinous activity when he revealed that he was invited to participate in a child sacrifice ritual.

This is modern-day proof that child sacrifice still exists and is not merely in the realm of conspiracy theories.

Similar to ancient times with sacrifices to Molech as described earlier, the purpose is to obtain special favour and blessings or power by the specific god, goddess, or deity.

Egregores, Sitra Achra, & Qlippoth

Another means by which they amass favour―and, ostensibly, power―is by feeding dark spiritual energies, much like when an occultist or witch casts a spell, incantation, or malediction.

One such kind of dark energy goes by the name of egregors or egregores which are a kind of collective thought-form (see also here and here)―including dark entities.

“An egregore is sustained by belief, ritual, and sacrifice and relies upon the devotion of a group of people, from a small coven to an entire nation, for its existence,” writes Mark Stavish in his book Egregores: The Occult Entities That Watch Over Human Destiny. He continues, “An egregore that receives enough sustenance can take on a life of its own, becoming an independent deity with powers its believers can use to further their own spiritual advancement and material desires.”

When adherents act collectively, usually through specific rituals (including mass rituals), they can more effectively feed these dark energies.

In recent months there has been no shortage of such mass rituals of child sacrifice:

Children’s shoes on Dam Square (in Amsterdam, the Netherlands) during a memorial protest for 20,000 child victims (mass ritual genocide/infanticide) in Gaza perpetrated by the Israeli Zionist regime.

Graves dug for the 175 school girls of Minab massacred by the Zionist-American forces last March (2026). Another example of mass ritual sacrifice involving children.

Such rituals are dramatised in Ares, a Netflix series about a Dutch secret society, as explained by The Occult Observer.

While egregores on the surface may appear as nothing more than speculation, think about how much effort has been infused into society to keep the masses in a constant state of fear and despair. We see this extensively on social media platforms such as X. And most news broadcasts are negative. It’s like a negative feedback loop, keeping individuals locked in a bad, depressed, or low-vibrational state with little hope. With individuals in such a depressed state, they are easier to manipulate and control.

To better understand how these egregores, negative thought forms, and dark entities are created, flow, and propagate, we must understand the broader environment or realm in which they operate.

The Sitra Achra acts as the lowest extremity of our world and known reality.

In the tradition of the Kabbalah, Sitra Achra (סִטְרָא אָחֳרָא) is an Aramaic term that translates to “the Other Side“ or “the Other Realm.” Kabbalistic cosmology consists of two opposing forces:

the Sitra D’Kedusha (Side of Holiness), and the Sitra Achra (the Other side).

The Sitra Achra represents the shadowy, hidden aspect of reality, often associated with darkness, chaos, the demonic, “Satan”, and the forces of evil.

These two realms are in constant tension, representing the ever present struggle between good and evil, light and darkness.

While the Sitra D’Kedusha is associated with optimal Divine flow and harmony with the Creator, the Sitra Achra is characterized by disorder, impurity, and spiritual obstruction.

The Sitra Achra seeks to actively undermine holiness and prevent humanity from achieving its goals.

Also in Kabbalah or Jewish mysticism, these opposing spiritual forces flow or manifest themselves through:

The Sefirot/Sephiroth (divine life forces)―represented as the Tree of Life, and The Qlippoth (evil or impure forces)―represented by the Tree of Death.

Dark forces represented the Qlippoth (Tree of Death).

In Qlippothic Kabbalah, Lucifer is the Lord of Sitra Achra.

Lucifer (depicted as Lord of Thaumiel) presides over the Qlippothic realm from his throne in the heart of darkness.

In the image depiction above Lucifer is represented as Thaumiel―whose primary role is to separate humans from God.

After all, Lucifer wants to drag human souls with him into hell.

Just like with Adam and Eve, he wants humans to become living gods themselves―hence the mad push for transhumanism.

As The Occult Encyclopedia notes: “the sense of selfhood and the approach to becoming a living god is viewed as a crucial goal in several Left-hand path traditions of ritual magic.”

For those unfamiliar, I explained the nature of the Left-hand path in my post for my interview with Jeffrey Prather. In short, it involves adhering to dark entities through a twofold manner: through self-deification and challenging morality through inversion. Inversion means whatever is Evil becomes Good, what is Impure becomes Pure, Darkness becomes Light (which is what Luciferianism is all about), and so on. The Left-hand path is a key tenet or practice of the Kabbalah.

Satan’s Legions & Minions

Recall that when Lucifer was cast out of heaven for his disobedience and cosmic rebellion against God he took a third of the angels with him. So, the term Satan’s legions generally refers to these fallen angels who now serve him and are generally known as demons.

But Satan’s legions have expanded beyond these spiritual beings to include humans who have also decided to sever their divine relationship with their Creator. For whatever reason(s) and by their own freewill, many have chosen to serve Satan (Lucifer) and are considered Satanists or Luciferians though many will disassociate themselves from these labels.

Aristocratic Bloodline Families

From ancient times, members of certain families have continuously maintained their idolatrous allegiance to the evil one. From generation to generation, they are taught to revere him as their god and this relationship is reinforced through rituals, sacrifices, and occult practices.

They can go by various names such as the bloodline or Illuminati families. Countless examples of members of such families can be found and researched.

This is a topic I discussed with a former podcast guest of mine, Elizabeth Nickson. During our talk, she had mentioned one such individual: Nathan Reynolds (from the Reynolds family bloodline).

In short, many of these families choose to indoctrinate their offspring so as to maintain an inseverable continuation of worship to these dark entities. And they do so through various means, including:

sophisticated mind control techniques (such as those from the CIA’s MKULtra program),

trauma-based mind control,

Satanic Ritual Abuse,

rape,

torture,

sacrificing their first-born (which is prevalent in the Entertainment industry and Hollywood),

child trafficking.

Rich and powerful aristocratic families from Europe (archived here) appear to represent the lion’s share of those who adhere to these death cults. These dynastic families enjoy tremendous wealth generated by their business enterprises and conglomerates across various industries, in media, entertainment, and banking. To sustain such wealth and privilege, they continue to rely upon preternatural means, and, accordingly, must continuously feed the beast.

Some of the Orders they belong to

Many are part of a highly and sophisticated network of families in which they often intermarry. Many are also members of secret orders (a form of secret society) such as:

The above represents but a partial list of such kinds of orders.

To clarify, I am not contending that all of the above orders and respective members are involved in the stated means; but there is little doubt that many thereof are involved in such activities. These circles are highly private, and more research certainly needs to be conducted to discover the true extent in which they are involved in such dark and evil deeds.

Secret Societies, The Catholic Church & Vatican

Secret Societies are another means by which Satan’s army has expanded over the past several centuries with the largest, the Freemasons (at the highest degrees/levels), being front and center.

Numerous rituals, including child sacrifice continue to this day.

Like with the aforementioned Nathan Reynolds, there exists exceptional cases of family members who have been able to escape the cults they have been born into. And their testimonies are nothing short of harrowing.

As I’ve previously reported on, Svali (likely a pseudonym) was one who had witnessed first-hand a child sacrifice being performed in the catacombs of the Vatican in Rome which she described in great detail:

At least to this author (who also happens to be a Christian), this is not all that surprising given that the Catholic Church itself has long been infiltrated by a secret society called the Sankt Gallen Mafia and has been plagued with a very dark history of sexual abuse.

While such an account like that of Svali may seem far-fetched to some, there exists other credible witnesses that have also testified as to the Catholic Church’s involvement in such heinous acts. In a two and a half hour interview when she was older, Toos Nijenhuis―a survivor of the most horrific abuses imaginable―from the Netherlands testified that Catholic Bishops, a Cardinal, and even Pope John Paul II had raped her when she was merely a child.

The Account of Toos Nijenhuis

In her interview, Toos Nijenhuis shared explicit and very graphic accounts of her torture and rape at the hands of powerful individuals in the late 1960s / early 1970s. I have summarised many of her claims below:

[ WARNING : Explicit, graphic, and highly disturbing revelations are given in this video testimony and descriptions hereunder, and is thus not suitable for some audiences. Viewer/reader discretion is certainly advised.]

Starting at age 4, she was, roughly once a week, subjected to ritualistic rape by her grandfather, uncle, and a vicar from the local church in a farm house.



When she was 5, she had to bring her younger sister, age 4, to her grandparents who was subjected to the same kind of sexual abuse.



Her mother was also sexually abusing her, and her father tortured her with electricity and raped her.



When she was 6, she was taken to a nearby castle where she lived in the Netherlands. There was a tower in that castle were several persons in white robes (and a medical doctor dressed in brown) performed a ritual in circular motion around her. They inserted a metal duck (gynecological instrument to insert in her vagina)...[details omitted]. She asserts that these were members of the Freemasons. She added that, downstairs, members had to perform sexual acts (penetration) with dead bodies (necrophilia). Those whole failed to do so properly were sent to Toos and...[details omitted].



At age 9-10, she was taken to other houses in Holland, including a small castle in the south (with a specific torture room), where she was tortured (by electricity) and raped. She also mentions that in this castle, the Freemasons had hunting parties. Outside in the forest, she was stripped naked and it was cold. Other children were present. They used dogs for the hunt. Her foot got caught in a [animal] trap. She says Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld of the Netherlands was involved, as was Cardinal Bernardus Johannes Alfrink from the Netherlands. note that Prince Bernhard was appointed a Commander of the Military William Order and was a was a co-founder of the international Bilderberg Group



Toos mentioned that she was taken to other hunting parties in Wales (Caernarfon Castle) and Scotland (in Fort William, Scotland). In Fort Williams, Toos and other child victims were also stripped naked and subjected to hunting parties in wooded areas. Some were killed. Participants ate the flesh of victims (cannibalism), forced her do the same, and gave some human meat to the dogs.



For the incident in Scotland, she said she was stripped naked, bound, and tortured by electricity in a water tank until she couldn’t breathe anymore. She further mentioned that the onlookers, included her doctor and the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson (Israeli rabbi), enjoyed to watch her suffer. They tortured her further by putting needles under her fingernails and toenails.



A member of the British royal family, Lord Mountbatten, was also present.



Still at age 10, she reported that she was taken to Melbourne (Australia) where similar torture incidents occurred and were filmed.



She also recounted that at age 10 near her home in Holland, she was tortured by a Bishop during an evening were participants, including her doctor, were covered in black robes and masks to cover their faces.



She was brought to the south of Germany to Horhenschwangau Castle. Different Bishops from that part of the country, Pope John Paul II, and rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson were all present. They taunted and tortured her. Rabbi Schneerson urinated on her and made her drink his urine. He gagged her mouth with an object, then put his hands in her vagina. She said they all―including the pope―tortured and raped her.



Other acts of torture were committed in another location in the south of Germany. This time using snakes and ants.



She said that on another occasion they took her to Saudi Arabia. There were other children present. Rabbi Schneerson was present. She was stripped naked and put on a table surrounded by three men: Schneerson, Cardinal Bernardus Johannes Alfrink, and another. Schneerson told Toos that she had to do all the things that were asked so as to “not suffer so much.” She had to bow down to them while Schneerson went behind her and inserted his hand in her vagina, turned her to the ground, and urinated on her. The abuse, rape, and torture (including electrocution to her vagina) went on for five days. She was often hung by her ankles upside-down until she passed out. She said she was brought to Saudi Arabia twice.



On her second trip to Saudi Arabia, she recalls an event where she was put into some kind of pipe in the ground. They filled it with sand up to her neck, just above ground, so she could not move. Then, Cardinal Alfrink urinated in her mouth. She was left there for three hours.



Around 1974-1975 when she was 12 years old, she was sent to Melbourne (Australia) with Cardinal Alfrink who she described as totally void of any human conscience and empathy. She shakily described that on the trip towards Melbourne, some children were thrown off the private plane down towards the sea to certain death. When asked why they did so, she replied that they were merely toys to them and enjoyed their screams. When in Melbourne she was taken to a place with rooms that had thick, scream-proof, walls. The torturers dressed in black robes and hoods with masks on their faces. During an entire week she was subjected to torture. When her body couldn’t bear anymore, she was taken to a white room to recover. Once she was brought to a room where they tortured her by putting heated iron plates on her feet until she lost consciousness, then back to the white room for recovery. On another occasion they brought her to another room, stripped her naked and put her on a table. Then, they took a garden hose and inserted it into her anus, releasing water flow therein. These incidents were all filmed with cameras which were in every room, she added. In another sinister account, Toos describes that this residence had a dark and cold cellar in it, filled with water. There were wooden pillars on which children (one as young as 9), including herself, were tied and bound. At least one was already dead, she affirmed. She added that there were hungry rats and “special fishes.” A boy younger than her was eaten by these fish. There was a camera there too. She couldn’t explain, like on many previous occasions, why her life was spared. Later on, they brought her to another room which was like an operation room and sat her on a gynecologist chair with her legs up and spread open. They electrocuted her on her hands, feet, and vagina until she fell unconscious. After recovering in the white room, she was brought to another room which had water basins. Her head was repeatedly pushed in the basin so she couldn’t breathe. After recovery from this particular ordeal, she was brought to another room where they bound her hands behind her back with a rope, and made her walk on the floor which was filled with upwards-pointing needles.

Toos Nijenhuis’ testimony continues with additional details, but I think that the above provides a rather grim picture of what this poor young child was subjected to at the behest of some incredibly sinister individuals.

No sane human being would ever allow themselves to be sunk to such a level of depravity and inhumanness. Therefore, one of the only rational explanations for this type of sadistic and evil behaviour lies in their belief system―particularly one that demonstrates inversion (evil as good) as explained by the aforementioned Left-hand path tenet adhered by Kabbalists.

Devoid of any moral compass, these individuals are completely disconnected from a righteous God or Creator and have dedicated themselves to serve Satan instead.

Some of the main rapists/torturers identified in Toos Nijenhuis’ testimony. From left to right: 1) Dutch Cardinal Bernardus Johannes Alfrink 2) Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld of the Netherlands, 3) The Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, 4) Lord Mountbatten, 5) Pope John Paul II.

None of the five abusers from above were ever prosecuted or punished for these heinous crimes against Toos Nijenhuis. They are all now deceased and are surely being tried in hell.

Let it be stated that I am not suggesting that all members of the Catholic Church are as deprived and abusive as the ones mentioned in Nijenhuis’ account above. Though it has been plagued with many scandals of sexual abuse over the past several decades, the Church still has members who are genuine in their servitude to God.

It should be observed that President Trump visited the grave of Chabad Lubavitch Rebbe during his last Presidential campaign.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump visited the Ohel of the Rebbe on Oct. 7, 2024, during which he “drew spiritual guidance and replenishment from his voice and message.” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick also appears in the photo (directly left of Trump), along with Ben Shapiro (second from the right), a popular Jewish conservative political commentator. Photo source and credit: Chabad-Lubavitch News (archived here).

Trump also penned a letter on White House letterhead in commemoration of Rebbe’s death. Many see this as an act of his submission to the powerful group.

Toos Nijenhuis’ case is but the account of one individual who faced such ritualistic rape, torture, and abuse. With Millions of Children abducted and trafficked each year, one has to wonder how many of them have been trafficked to members of these cults and bloodline families and are currently being subjected to such abuse, rape, and torture.

[ADDENDUM 2026-07-27 BEGIN: Ritual Child Abuse Scandal Rocks Israel]

While many may think that the account of Toos Nijenhuis from above is from long ago and no such abuses still occur, the following headlines prove otherwise.

Even though the following abuse cases don’t necessarily come from Aristocratic family members, some of their perpetrators are medical doctors and rabbis, as was the case with Toos Nijenhuis.

In the first half of Dimitri Lascaris’ Reason2Resist podcast titled Ritual Child Abuse Scandal Rocks Israel he discuss the latest scandal with guest Vanessa Deely. Their discussion stems from a report, Breaking the Silence Around Ritual Abuse, by an Israeli outfit called Shomrim (The Center for Media and Democracy).

A few highlights from their discussion:

20% of children (girls and boys) in Israel are sexually abused. In comparison, the figure is 5% in the U.K. 63% of these crimes are committed by the Haredi (Jewish Ultra-Orthodox) community, with multiple cases in the United States also (Brooklyn and New York). Only 5% of such crimes are reported. And only a tiny percentage of those are followed through (with investigations)

Within the larger scope of child abuse (sexual, domestic/physical, and psychological), the figure reaches an astonishing 52%.

Beely, an investigative reporter, also reported on religious ritualistic rape (and sadistic rape) of Palestinian prisoners including children:

Ritual child abuse and rape is a societal norm in ‘Israel’ according to latest investigation by Zionist media outlet, May 31, 2026

[ADDENDUM 2026-07-27 END]

Darkness Imprisoning Me (identifying your chains of enslavement)

Given all the darkness that prevails around us, and perhaps even within us, things may appear dire and hopeless. But, do not despair.

Like with any problem or challenge in life, the first step is to properly recognise it.

[Re-]Consider the relationship with your Creator

What I’ve written above provides some perspective on the matter, particularly as it pertains to Spiritual Warfare. Whether we like it or not, we are all part of this cosmic battle of good against evil.

I understand that over the past several decades, the masses have been led away from God, their Creator, religion and faith. This has been largely by design (e.g., see/read Attack on God & Christianity and the 1967 Toronto Protocols). The Powers-That-Ought-Not-Be know that if they sever the relationship of humans with their divine Creator, they will become much weaker and easier to control and manipulate.

So, the first point here is to consider (or re-consider) the relationship with your Creator. Different faiths and religions have different belief systems. Though I am a Christian, I do not try to impose my faith on others. Everyone has freewill and can make their own choices. The point here is to get in touch with Spirit.

It is understandable that many cannot do so because they don’t see anything tangible about it. A big contributor to that stance has to do with how science has been perverted and how it has metamorphosed into scientism over the past century and a half. “Trust the science,” they repeatedly preached during the COVID-19 Scamdemic.

Spirituality is a personal journey. As such, only you can decide to embark on its path.

Studies have indicated higher levels of happiness and lower levels of anxiety and depression for individuals who are spiritual versus those who aren’t.

Addictive Dependencies

Human beings are highly prone to developing addictions. They come in many forms: alcohol, drugs, porn, and the like.

But in recent decades, addiction to social media and smartphone use have increased exponentially.

Social media use exceeding three hours a day has led to higher levels of anxiety, loneliness, and depression―particularly among teens. But adults too, of course, suffer similar consequences of excessive social media use.

What many are not aware of is that nearly all social media platforms―like Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and X (formerly Twitter)―are specifically designed to get users to spend more time on them than they usually would. Algorithms for these platforms are tailored on an individual level; and AI is now fuelling that beast exponentially. And some algos purposely fill feeds with negative content or content that will trigger emotional responses in users (usually negative). So, just being aware of the existence and presence of these algorithms helps.

Ultimately, it is up to each individual to set time limits for social media use, along with what they use it for.

A good way to go about improving this aspect is to simply ask yourself what you are getting out of it. Is it frequently leaving you in a bad or anxious mood? If so, you may want to consider leaving such platforms.

I, myself, left the X platform about a year ago for this reason (and also for being very much censored, shadow-banned, and disallowed from growing my audience).

Social Isolation & Loneliness

Another tactic the Powers-That-Ought-Not-Be employ is to isolate people. Because when people are isolated, they feel more helpless and insignificant.

Moreover, they are less likely to congregate together to discuss and even challenge established mainstream narratives. We saw this in its full glory during the COVID-19 Scamdemic where billions around the world were trapped in isolation in their homes. This had a particularly devastating effect on children and teenagers, as many studies have revealed.

The cure? Get off social media, put the smartphone away and GET OUT and interact with people. I know that is not an appealing thing for many to do. But, you’d be surprised how much in common you may have with others. Sure it may take talking to ten people before you meet someone with whom you feel a good connection with. But the idea here is to not be afraid of connecting with others. Human beings, by nature, are social animals.

Society has largely been engineered to foster discord and conflict―particularly through politics―which is a divide-and-conquer tactic. We’ve been programmed to be distrustful of others; but this is not our default setting. Thus, finding commonalities or points of agreement with others is more constructive than just readily discarding them or their thoughts and ideas.

Listening is the most underused and underappreciated form of communication. The Japanese have a saying: You have two ears and one mouth; therefore you should listen twice as much as you speak. As humans we are very poor listeners. We often talk over others without leaving them time to finish their thoughts. While listening, we often just think of what we want to respond with without actually pondering what the other party is trying to convey. To become better listeners, we need to first shut up and let the other(s) speak fully and freely. As we listen, we ought to carefully contemplate not only the words and contents being communicated, but also their form and hidden meanings (as may be expressed in tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language). Tone of voice is not only important when communicating orally, but also in writing―whether in email messages or in social media comments. Choice of words are very important. For instance, you can be very critical of someone or their idea, yet remain respectful. Disagreeing with what someone says rather than attacking them personally goes a long way.

Empathy is another element that has been largely forgotten by individuals and society as a whole. Just because you dislike or disagree with someone doesn’t mean that they aren’t suffering, just like you, and that a little courtesy, politeness, and empathy goes a long way. I’ve lived both in the West and in the East and noticed that in the former people are much more individualistic and self-centred (me, myself, and I). This is how our society has been set up (especially with money being a primary god/idol). Helping others, like a moral compass, is an innate quality in humans. Sadly, we have drifted away from that. As an experiment, do something nice and unexpected for a stranger today, gauge their response, and reflect on how it makes you feel.

Toxic Relationships

Unconstructive criticism, manipulation, gaslighting, or emotional attacks by others can leave you in a state of despair. They leave you in a low vibrational state.

Nowadays, many interpersonal relationships are formed between individuals online.

As we live in an increasingly connected (yet disconnected, in so many ways) world, people establish and build relationships with others online. Many of these relationships are established through social media platforms. While some of these relationships can be beneficial, others can be outright toxic. Even followers whom you don’t even know on your social media feeds can become triggering or draining―especially when they harshly criticise, castigate, or try to humiliate you. And some of these followers may actually be bots purposely created to mess with your psyche. Blocking them from your feeds is one way you can get rid of them.

Whether online or in person, identifying toxic relationships is the first step you should take. If such relationships cannot be adequately restored or fixed, then you may want to consider removing (or distancing) yourself from those individuals.

Meaningless or exploitative work

While the old adage “Some people live to work, while others work to live“ rings true, its meaning is more nuanced. We should also ask ourselves: Am I working to bring about someone else’s dream come true, or my own?

We all have to pay the bills―particularly in an environment of high inflation and rising costs―and may have to take on a job or work that we really aren’t motivated to pursue. Moreover, we may not find purpose or intrinsic rewards in it. But if you are constantly finding yourself depressed about your job, you may want to consider taking time to reflect upon your work situation more deeply.

During our lifetimes, we spend a lot of time “at work.” Therefore, it is preferable to find something we enjoy doing, are good at, passionate about, or with which we can develop and grow.

Whatever your skills or areas of interest, find out what you are good at or what value you can provide and focus on that.

Nowadays, nobody needs to return to school or university to pursue their desired vocation or calling. Two of the main advantages of the internet lies in its ability to provide you with education and training materials on almost any subject imaginable, and offer you a means to sell, showcase, or provide your value to others. Of course, this doesn’t happen overnight and the potential for income may be limited. Patience, determination, and perseverance are key. If you already have a job you can consider using some of your spare time to develop your skills, work on pet projects, do some freelancing, and the like. Draft a plan with specific goals, markers for success, and timelines for achieving them.

There exists many other kinds of chains of enslavement, but I will leave it at that for now.

Liberation & Enlightenment

Once your chains of enslavement have been identified and rectified or remedied (or at least improved upon), you should feel freer, stronger, and empowered to overcome new challenges you may face. You should also feel more liberated and confident in managing your life and emotional well-being.

Yet, other factors may still stymie your progress. In this post I alluded to many dark powers that inevitably act upon us physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Part of liberating ourselves also involves the process of ridding ourselves from dark energies that are dragging us down. That is why I wrote a lot in the first sections of this post. We must first recognise and acknowledge the existence of these forces of darkness, to then be able to rid ourselves of them (as much as possible).

Liberation

Before ridding ourselves of these dark energies, we must ensure that our bodies are healthy. The adage Healthy body, healthy mind certainly holds true.

Healthy Body

Over the past several decades, individuals in the West have been subjected to an incredible amount of toxins, chemicals, and other harmful substances.

Whether we are talking about vaccines, chemtrails, highly processed foodstuffs and drinks, GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or what not, our bodies have been subjected to an incredible amount of toxic substances that linger across our vital organs, brains, and other body parts.

Ridding ourselves of these harmful substances is a must. While every individual is unique in many respects (age, weight, per-existing medical conditions, etc.) there exists universal means by which we can all detox our bodies.

The first way is to carefully monitor what you are ingesting. Garbage-in, garbage out is an expression that is used in computer coding, but it also applies to us and how our bodies respond to what we put in it. Eating more natural or organic (without the use of pesticides and herbicides) foods is certainly beneficial. Avoiding (or largely reducing) highly processed foods such as those found in supermarket freezers and in fast food chains is also good way to go.

Learning more about and using natural medicines and natural/herbal/home remedies can also be beneficial in treating your ailments instead of relying on prescription drugs and traditional Rockefeller medicine treatments.

By default, we are divinely blessed with formidable immune systems which can fight off disease and help restore our health, naturally. As such, we should learn more about this system and how to help maintain it and make it stronger.

One way to cleanse and rid your body of toxins is to use natural products like MasterPeace.

Fasting represents another means by which you can cleanse your body and rid toxins from it. A three day fast is particularly beneficial; because between the second and third day, your body will go through a process called autophagy whereby it will rid itself of damaged and dead cells and even repair and regenerate new cells that are vital to the proper functioning of various body systems. Fasting is not as difficult as you think. The first time I tried a three day fast was a bit challenging, but even by the second day my craving for food wasn’t significant; I wasn’t that hungry. Moreover, when this fast was complete, I literally felt 10-15 years younger. I highly recommend the reader to research this process in a more in-depth manner, for its health benefits are truly remarkable and rejuvenating.

Like I said, every individual is different. So, it is up to you to research and try out what is best for you.

We tend to rely too much on traditional medicine and medical doctors. Actually, you are your own best health care practitioner, as nobody knows your body like yourself.

Healthy Mind

Once your body is in better shape, you can focus on your psychological well-being.

As mentioned previously, getting off social media and its darkness and negativity loops can certainly prove beneficial.

While consulting with a healthcare professional such as a psychologist or psychiatrist can be beneficial, the latter will often tend to prescribe patients with anti-depressants or similar drugs that seldom treat the underlying problem(s), instead focusing on the symptoms.

There exist a lot of “self-help” methods and treatments by which individuals can improve their mental issues.

Music is an extremely powerful and uplifting medium. As vibrational beings, no other form of art resonates as deeply into our bodies, minds, and souls like music does. Music, both to the artist and listener, transmits a healing effect; it literally changes energy, chemical, and electrical flows in your body and brain. Have a look at comments individuals have written on some of your all-time favourite music videos on YouTube and you will realise the extent to which people are truly moved, inspired, and uplifted by music. That is why the Powers-That-Ought-Not-Be have corrupted and perverted the music industry―particularly in the United States. They don’t want the masses to be uplifted to such divine heights. From Taylor Swift to high-level Freemason Jay-Z, Satanism and witchcraft are omnipresent in music lyrics and videos. On the flip side, there are countless artists that have mastered this craft in order to move you to heavenly heights. Take the following music performance by 15 year old Dutch singer Emma Kok with André Rieu’s orchestra. The video has over 115 million views (and over 68,000 comments) and shows members of the audience completely uplifted by the young musical artist’s riveting performance. Though the song she sings, Voilà, is in French and perhaps you don’t understand the lyrics, you will nevertheless feel the divine effect it transmits:

A good general rule to follow is to identify what is causing you to be anxious, nervous, depressed, or the like. Focusing on the source(s) will more likely help you determine what are the underlying causes of your angst or worries. Once these are identified, make a plan to rid yourself of them, or at least mitigate them as much as possible.

Healthy Spirit

Of course, this sub-section pertains more to the spiritual component of your existence.

If you are an atheist or do not believe in a higher power or Creator, you should re-consider your stance.

Understandably, many are reluctant to adhere to certain religions or belief systems, given their respective [sometimes strange or odd] norms, practices, rites, and even dietary requirements.

To be spiritual, there is no strict rule or requirement that says you must subscribe to or adhere to any particular religion. This is your own personal relationship with your Creator. As such, this relationship can be established and nurtured on your own terms.

The point or purpose here is for you to cultivate a relationship with a higher power―one that is greater than yourself. If you are an atheist, you may want to ask yourself: who created me, my body, my mind, my cells? Even if you subscribe to a Darwinian view that humans simply evolved from apes, then ask yourself who created those apes in the first place. It is hard to deny that there is a Creator. Whether you choose to believe that or not is up to you. But remember, some entity created you and you parents. Have you ever been grateful for the gift that is your body, life and existence?

Reconnecting with nature allows humans to re-establish their connection to the natural world and to natural law. Understanding better how our natural world functions will allow you to be in greater harmony with it. A simple method such as grounding (sometimes called earthing) whereby you would stand or walk barefoot on the ground or on grass which allows your body to regulate its electromagnetic field. With sunlight as a nutrient, sun gazing is another means by which you can help heal your body, mind, and spirit. While such a practice may first appear as rather risky, this ancient practice is usually done when the sun is low (at sunset) and not too strong for your eyes, and for just a few seconds (increasing the duration over time). Many other methods to reconnect with nature are available. But even just a good old walk in the woods to clear your mind can be revitalizing.

For Christians like me, prayer is a very powerful means by which one can find peace and serenity, and also repel dark powers acting against us.

Father and exorcist Chad Ripperger published an excellent book called Deliverance Prayers: For Use by the Laity. On many occasions I have prayed specific prayers from this book after which I have felt overwhelmingly liberated from darkness. I often write about dark subjects and expose a lot of evil. Accordingly, I often get under spiritual attack, likely with curses or maledictions cast upon me. I have experienced and sensed this on a several occasions before. And the only way I could get rid of this sinister feeling was through a deliverance prayer from Father Ripperger’s book.

Here are some of his prayers I have found truly effective:

Prayer for Breaking Curses of the Occult: I ask Jesus to bind in His Most Precious Blood any and all evil curses, pacts, spells, seals, hexes, vexes, triggers, trances, vows, demonic blessings, or any other demonic bondages sent against [insert name(s)] or myself, or any of our loved ones or any of our possessions; I ask Him to bind them all and break them. In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. (Thrice)

Invocation of the Entire Heavenly Court O Glorious Queen of Heaven and earth, Virgin Most Powerful, thou hast the power to crush the head of the ancient serpent with thy heel, come and exercise this power flowing from the grace of thine Immaculate Conception. Shield us under the mantle of thy purity and love, draw us into the sweet abode of thy heart and annihilate and render impotent the forces bent on destroying us. Come Most Sovereign Mistress of the Holy Angels and Mistress of the Most Holy Rosary, thou who from the very beginning has received from God the power and the mission to crush the head of Satan. We humbly beseech thee, send forth thy holy legions, that under thy command and by thy power they may pursue the evil spirits, encounter them on every side, resit their bold attacks and drive them far from us, harming no one on the way, binding them immobile to the foot of the Cross to be judged and sentenced by Jesus Christ Thy Son, to be disposed of by Him as He wills. St. Joseph, Patron of the Universal Church, come to our aid in this grave battle against the forces of darkness, repel the attacks of the devil and free your son (daughter) [insert name(s)] from the stronghold the enemy has upon his (her) soul. St. Michael, summon the entire heavenly court to engage their forces in this fierce battle against the powers of hell. Come O Prince of Heaven with thy mighty sword and thrust into hell Satan and all the other evil spirits. O Guardian Angels, guide and protect us. Amen.

Protection Prayer May the Lord Jesus Christ be with me, that He may defend me; may He be within me, that He may conserve me; may He be before me, that He may lead me; may He be after me, that He may guard me; may He be above me, that He may bless me, with God the Father and Holy Spirit Who lives and reigns forever and ever. Amen.

While prayer can be effective, at times you may have to consider [dark] entity removal as a must. Earlier in this post, I illustrated how egregores or negative thought forms, particularly concentrated ones, can oppress us.

For those who still think that negative thought-forms are just an unproven theoretical concept, you may want to consider Dr. Masaru Emoto’s water and rice experiments in which it was clearly demonstrated that thoughts and emotions, through vibrations and frequencies, actually carry specific effects on matter.

Egregores and negative thought-forms are particularly nasty in that they are rather difficult to detect when cast upon us. To more easily recognise their presence, consider the following (which also includes some practical fixes):

“Thought-forms are created when a particular thought is amplified over what is akin to a broadcast speaker in the mind, where the desire behind a thought becomes so strong and prolonged that the energy coalesces into a pattern that becomes energetically animated. In a crude way, the thought/desire is given life, at least in an electromagnetic sense, and the thought-form sustains itself by feeding off the thoughts and feelings of a similar vibrational intention. Thought-forms typically manifest as behaviors, mental obsessions or outright addictions. The best way to sever the parasitic connection is to stop feeding the thought-form negative energies that sustain it. Thought-forms cut-off from their food supply eventually dissolve energetically, but like a dried weed in a garden, they leave dormant seeds that can regenerate if the pattern that spawned the first thought-form should return.

...

Having a spiritual healer identify the source of the energetic block and coupling that with guided imagery during a meditative session (or spiritual journey) may help reveal the root of the negative impediment, which is the best remedy for removing the problem permanently.”

In the section ‘Getting Rid of Negative Energy & Attachments’ from the article, it is asserted that the best way to avoid negative attachments is to boost the spiritual immune system through a positive outlook. Furthermore, such negative attachments are like pathogens and a healthy spiritual immune system can ward off infection. The key is to raise our spiritual vibrations so that they are not a vibrational match with the pathogen or parasite. Put simply, use methods that counter negative vibrations brought upon you. Music, as previously mentioned, could serve as one such means. Basically, anything that can bring your mind, body, and spirit into a positive vibrational state can help to ward off these negative and evil energies.

Enlightenment

Once you have identified your chains of enslavement and have liberated your mind, body, and soul, you are now ready to finally reach the state that the Powers-That-Ought-Not-Be really don’t want you to attain―enlightenment. The last thing they want is for the masses to be enlightened; for if they are, their powers of darkness will quickly cease to be effective.

Here, I’m not going to go all “we are one consciousness” and New Age on you, as these concepts are largely disingenuous and meant to steer you away from true paths of enlightenment.

I will also not recommend any particular religion or practice since this is a very personal choice. Rather, I just want to mention that enlightenment is, in simplistic terms, a personal journey. As such, it is really up to you to embark on this spiritual expedition. To do so, several approaches can be employed ranging from self-reflection to meditation. Methods, techniques, and practices vary greatly in terms of their suitability and effectiveness. What may work for one, may not for another.

The ultimate objective, nonetheless, is to elevate you―especially in mind and Spirit―to a state of bliss whereby you are at total peace.

In the End, We Win

There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of the sun, for the Lord God will give them light. And they will reign for ever and ever. – Revelation 22:5

It has already been prophesied.

Light triumphs over darkness.

Though Lucifer took a third of the angels with him, our forces―the remaining two thirds of the heavenly realm―still humbly serve God and us alike.

Our blessed Virgin Mother Mary, the most feared by all demons, including Satan himself, maintains her Queenship and wields her authority over the forces of darkness through the invincible power of her Pure Light.

Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ resides within each and every one of us. Our minds are infused with His divine wisdom. As above, so below.

The Saints in heaven have our backs.

Above all, our Creator, God himself, grantor of His Divine Spark of Life―the generous gift he bestowed upon each and every one of us―reigns supreme in our Victory over evil and in defeat of the Serpent—Satan himself.

The Collective Inner Light of billions outnumbers and outshines the deepest pits of darkness.

Lucidum praevalet.

Re-published in…

This article has been re-published on SGTReport.com, July 28, 2026.

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