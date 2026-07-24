Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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VeraOmua's avatar
VeraOmua
7d

…CALL UPON THE NAME Of THE LORD, people.

JESUS. it IS truly, the NAME ABOVE ALL NAMES!

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SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
6d

"Devil" also derives from the Hebrew word for slander; diba.

https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h1681/

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