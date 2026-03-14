Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Beekeeper
41m

War is an unfortunate fact within humankind's existence

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Anthony Freda's avatar
Anthony Freda
23m

Well done. DO you think that Trump's mind has been breeched by advanced mind control via Mossad? His complete reversal is baffling.

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