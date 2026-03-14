In Memoriam (poem)

by an Iranian poet named Avide

Where were your dreams?

Where were your hopes?

Sweet little girls of Minab,

Were you to be the new blooms of the tulips or the daffodils?

Sweet little girls of Minab

Were you fasting, hungry, thirsty?

Sweet little girls at Minab

When the Tomahawk blew you to smithereens

and burnt you to ashes without leaving a trace of you

My angels, my beautiful

Sweet little girls at Minab

Tell me, who has the heart,

Who has so much hatred in their hearts

to burn to ashes,

Sweet little girls at Minab

With hopes and dreams,

as tulips and daffodils

swaying under the blue dome of the sky,

innocently hoping and waiting for a new spring to arrive

Tell me, who has so much hatred?

Who has so much hatred in their hearts?

War is Hell

Apologies if I got the name of the female poet wrong or any of its lines from its original version, as the internet seems largely scrubbed of this memorial and my lack of ability to search for it in Persian/Farsi has proven short.

Regardless, I had to get this on the record one way or another.

How can any loving parent read this poem and not weep?

Mourners hold a portrait of a students during a funeral ceremony for children, who lost their lives after a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province was targeted in US and Israeli attacks, on March 03, 2026 in Minab, Iran [Anadolu/ Agency] via Al Jazeera.

This war crime was deliberate and avoidable.

It was intentional.

Who is Responsible?

The blood of these innocent school girls souls lies primary with one culprit, one heartless executioner, Peter Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of War.

Pete “Have no mercy” Hegseth was responsible for disbanding the unit in the Pentagon that verifies that there will be no civilian casualties in target lists, namely the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR).

And we must not forget the culpability of President Donald J. Trump whose weak spine and moral deficit acquiesced to Satanyahu otherwise known as the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu – another war criminal who has no qualms about committing genocide against women and children in Gaza.

So, blood is on their hands as well and they will undoubtedly be reminded of this when they meet their Maker.

One final note about Pete “Have no mercy” Hegseth who is a CFR warmonger and the current Secretary of War: back in 2018 he presaged the “miracle” of the re-establishment of the Third Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem which inevitably will mean the [intentional] destruction of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The internet is forever Pete.

The world is watching.

The world knows.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.