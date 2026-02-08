“This Government has been informed that a Jewish state has been proclaimed in Palestine, and recognition has been requested by the provisional government thereof. The United States recognizes the provisional government as the de facto authority of the new State of Israel.” – President and 33rd degree Freemason Harry S. Truman on May 14, 1948, 11 minutes after the birth of the State of Israel.

This post is segmented as follows:

This post is also available in a free 65-page ebook in PDF format for easy downloading and sharing.

Introduction

It’s been decades in the making. If the facts and evidence presented in this article don’t convince you that the once mighty United States of America has been taken over by those at the helm of a tiny nation in the Middle East called the State of Israel (which is not larger than the size of New Jersey) I am not sure what will. If that is the case, then this article is not for you and I suggest you go back to sleep and keep watching CNN.

Importantly, it should be observed that the modern State of Israel is not that same as Biblical Israel, as is most often confused by some Christians – whether they are Christian Zionists or Evangelicals.

As the opening quote for this article suggests, the U.S. has been at the behest of the Zionist state. I don’t use that word, Zionist, lightly. In this article I will explain the term using primarily Jewish sources. For now, the term can be taken in the context of a political rather than religious movement.

What often obfuscates matters surrounding Israel has to do with who is actually running the country, its affairs, and Zionist ambitions. Though the current Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, is a powerful figurehead, he is merely a front man serving more powerful individuals (and families) who are barely ever seen or heard of. While those powerful individuals prefer to remain elusive and in obscurity, we do know of some of them which will be revealed later in this work.

Backgrounder: Zionism and the Zionist state of Israel

Before getting into details of how the United States of America has been overtaken, it is important for the reader to get familiarised with certain terms and concepts; elsewise, it will be easy to fall into the usual traps of wrongfully being labelled an antisemite. Those yielding power have, for decades, employed tactics to shame, vilify, embarrass, ridicule, and silence anyone or any institution that opposes their Zionist ambitions.

Moreover, it is often forgotten fact that many Jews are opposed to Zionism, even those living in the current modern state of Israel. We just don’t see this covered in the gatekeeper (legacy/mainstream) media.

A primary reason why many Jews oppose Zionism is that it is a political movement rather than one that is based on religious tenets of the Torah.

There is a clear distinction between Zionism and Judaism. Using the two terms interchangeably or without careful consideration is asking for trouble.

While this author is by not means an expert in the latter, the former, Zionism, will be touched upon since it will serve as an essential backgrounder to help make sense of the broader geopolitical shifts taking place which are currently re-defining the global order – particularly in the Western hemisphere.

So let us examine what exactly is meant by Zionism. I will largely use Jewish sources for this delicate endeavour.

What is Zionism?

Zionism’s general definition, according to the Jewish Virtual Library, means the national movement for the return of the Jewish people to their homeland and the resumption of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel.

The term was coined in 1890 by Nathan Birnbaum, as was Political Zionism, though the latter was a movement characterised by Theodor Herzl with the goal of obtaining a charter in Palestine, which called for the intensification of rural settlement in the region.

Simply put, Zionism calls for the creation of a Jewish homeland in the territory which includes the Land of Canaan, the Promised Land, and the Holy Land (Land of Israel and Palestine).

Jewish American author Jack Bernstein offered his unrestrained views about Zionism in his 1984 book Life of an American Jew in Racist Marxist Israel:

The American author of Jewish heritage had returned to Israel only to be disenfranchised with what it was really about.

The following introduction for his book via Goodreads speaks volumes [with some emphasis added]:

“Unlike most American Jews, whose support for Israel is limited to words and money, Jack Bernstein actually “returned” to the “Jewish homeland” not as a tourist, or for a summer visit but to live and die in Israel as a committed builder of the Jewish nation. As he explains here in this punchy and persuasive booklet, his idealism soon turned to disillusionment. He takes the reader on a guided tour of Israel s history, institutions and values. He exposes Israel’s sham and hypocrisy, revealing its oppressive, racist, militaristic, and parasitic character.

Bernstein speaks above all to the deceived and misguided American people, whose money, toil and blood sustain the Zionist state. As long as the US continues to support Israel, he prophetically warns, there will be no end to war in the Middle East, strife between Jews and non-Jews, and the brutal oppression of Palestinians.”

Book cover for the 1984 edition of The Life of an American Jew in Racist, Marxist Israel by Jack Bernstein.

The last sentence of those introductory remarks has certainly proved true, which history has painfully demonstrated.

“Jack Bernstein, an American Jew emigrated from the U.S. to Israel following the Six-Day War in 1967. After six and one half years living there, now married, and much wiser, he moved back to America. Bernstein reveals the corruption, graft, persecutions and dangers forced upon all who claim to be “Jews”, but not “Zionist Jews”, who moved to Israel. Bernstein now “challenges” the Zionist Jew to deny or prove him wrong in his report of their subversive actions,” reads the introduction of his 2000 book – My Farewell to Israel the Thorn in the Mideast.

From the passages above, Bernstein makes a clear distinction between Jews versus Zionist Jews.

Furthermore, he states that Zionism stems from Ashkenazi Jews who were a driving force behind communism – which likely motivated him to put the infamous hammer ☭ sickle symbol on the cover of his two books.

The quote also mentions “Jewish international bankers,” which I will touch upon later in this work with specific surnames since they are the one’s who control high finance, the state of Israel, the City of London – essentially the International Banking Cabal.

Some believe that Bernstein was assassinated by Mossad, the national Israeli intelligence service.

American Zionism

The former President of the United States, Joe Biden, repeatedly said one needn’t be a Jew to be a Zionist.

“You know I use to say early on when I was a kid, I’d say, when I was a young senator I say if I were a Jew I’d be a Zionist. I am a Zionist. You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.”

Back in October of 2023, Biden once more repeated the phrase during a visit to Israel to assure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his administration’s unswerving support.

American support towards Zionist ambitions stretches back decades. In fact, over the last 75 years the U.S. Government has provided more aid to Israel than any other country with the lion’s share going to military weaponry even though the country has a higher per capita GDP than the U.K., France, and Japan.

U.S. economic and military aid to Israel, 1951–2023. Source: Axios.

Fast-forward to the current Trump 2.0 administration, and we can clearly see the United States’ unswerving support, if not subservience, to that Israel’s Zionist ambitions.

While President Trump hasn’t openly expressed himself as a devout Zionist, he has essentially converted to Judaism, as can be ascertained by his various actions over the past several months. Trump has been referred to as the “First Jewish President.”

Moreover, Trump visited the grave of Chabad Lubavitch Rebbe during his Presidential campaign last year. He also penned a letter on White House letterhead in commemoration of Rebbe’s death. These actions can easily be perceived as a kind of submission to this powerful group.

While my last sentence may seem a stretch to some, it would be pertinent to note that according to a confidential human source (CHS) in the latest Epstein revelations released by the DOJ in FBI document EFTA00090315 (UNCLASSIFIED) that “CHS advised Chabad is doing everything they can to co-opt the Trump presidency.”

Here is a screenshot of this CHS admission from the EFTA00090315 document (archived here) (with emphasis added in red underlining):

On a related and rather telling note, this same confidential human source stated that Trump’s Zionist son-in-law, Jared Kushner (an orthodox Jew and prominent figure during his studies in the Harvard Chabad which is run by emissaries of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and even includes classes on Jewish mysticism) is basically Trump’s handler as “the real brains behind his organization and his Presidency.” Here is a screenshot of that passage from EFTA00090315 (with emphasis added in red underlining):

Since taking office for his second term nearly a year ago, Trump has overtly and demonstrably shown his unswerving support and subservience to Israel and its current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Whether it was to support Netanyahu’s genocide in Gaza or its 12-day war with Iran, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see where Trump’s allegiances lie.

Some, including former intelligence officer Jeffrey Prather have even argued that the golden pager gift sent to Trump by Netanyahu served as a warning to keep him on board with Israel’s commands demands, lest he be blown to smithereens like those unsuspecting Lebanese.

I would go so far as affirming that Donald J. Trump was himself a willing participant in his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which practically assured his election. In a related article, I provided some pretty compelling evidence to support my controversial and unpopular thesis. What I didn’t mention in that piece was how Israel would clearly benefit from a Trump presidency. Looking back, it has become abundantly clear that the Zionist state of Israel has largely benefited from having Trump as their Puppet in Chief.

Sadly, even the most patriotic red-blooded American will fail to recognise this treachery. Even Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) base are starting to recognise his betrayal to uphold the interests of Americans and the country, as had been outlined in his electoral promises. And many are now stating that Trump is more MIGA (Make Israel Great Again) than MAGA.

The Host and the Parasite

“[Israeli Prime Minister Ariel] Sharon reportedly yelled at [his foreign Minister Shimon] Peres, saying “don’t worry about American pressure, we the Jewish people control America.” – October 3, 2001, source: Media Monitors Network

Notice the date from the quote above; it was spoken merely a few weeks after the events of September 11, 2001.

To further substantiate my case that the U.S. has been a puppet state of Israel, I must revisit some key events which have occurred over the past decades.

While, I won’t go as far as affirming that Zionists interest were solely responsible for the assassination of John F. Kennedy (those waters are way to murky), other key events clearly show how Israel has usurped American might.

An essential backgrounder for this thesis can be found in my fellow Canadian journalist Greg Felton’s 2007 book The Host and the Parasite: How Israel’s Fifth Column Consumed America. In it, he highlights the major turning points which have led to the apparent takeover of The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

Felton, a Vancouver-based journalist and teacher, gave a talk at the Vancouver Public Library in February of 2008 detailing how U.S. foreign policy is largely commanded by Israeli interests. Moreover, his talk outlines key historical turning points on how Israel manipulated U.S. administrations to do their heavy lifting in the Middle East.

The entire talk is around 55 minutes (with a Q & A at the end). Felton’s monologue lasts about 30 minutes which is split into three parts below along with key excerpts for each:

Part 1:

Key excerpts:

“The United States is fundamentally different than it was in the 1950s and 1960s, or even the 1970s.”

“September the 11 th knocked down a couple buildings [which] led to the passage of the USA Patriot Act and from there people might argue we went into a spiral to the abyss of statism, torture, imperial overreach, and all other sorts of things you can associate with undemocratic activity.”

On October 3, 2001 – 24 days after September the 11 th happened the Department of Justice handed Congress a document, [repeating] the Department of Justice handed Congress a document [which] is called the USA Patriot Act and Congress was told to pass it. Now Congress is a legislative body. It’s the body that makes laws. But here we have a Congress that is told to follow a diktat from the Executive which is kind of weird.”

“The Patriot Act was entered into the House [of Representatives] October 23 rd and signed by [George W.] Bush on October 26 th . Now for legislation that is an absurdly fast scenario.”

“But that document did something very strange and very sad because it legislated the Republic out of existence.”

“That document killed the Republic and turned the United States into a proto-fascist empire.”

“We have to explain why a Congress would commit political suicide. Why would Congress do this?”

“My book takes a perspective that Congress was incapable of defending the Constitution – which of course the Patriot Act utterly destroys.”

“...The third group [are] what are called Jewish Zionists: Norman [inaudible], Irving Kristol, Charles Krauthammer, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, a whole list of individuals who George H. W. Bush would collectively call the crazies.”

Part 2:

Key excerpts:

“And then 1967 happened. Israel provoked a war in the Middle East and managed to seize control of the Suez [Canal]. The[y] occupied East Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, Suez, the West Bank, Gaza Strip.”

“It is still an illegal occupation of much of that territory today.”

“But the fact that Israel did it meant that Israel is no longer some after thought in U.S. policy – which was oil-based. Strictly speaking, the U.S. wanted the Middle East for oil, that’s all it cared about.”

“But Israel now is [a] major player. Israeli Jews could now look upon Israel with pride, as they conquered territory. They can now espouse support for Israel and the United States. And so did Lyndon Johnson.”

“So, by the time 1973 comes around, we have three groups of people: evangelical Christians, Jewish Zionists, and Strauss [inaudible] Neoconservatives.”

“[What President Jimmy] Carter failed to understand, though, is that with respect to the Middle East, he was not there to represent the United Sates; he was there to represent, well, Israel.”

“Because soon after he was elected – now I’m talking about 1977 March in Clinton, Massachusetts, he delivered a speech where he spoke honestly, intelligently, I think, about the need for a Palestinian homeland.”

“Well, the Israel lobby basically had a collective heart attack. They assailed him. They slandered him, libelled him, they attacked vigorously. And Carter tried to backpedal out of this.”

“So, what happened with the election in 1980 was that the Zionist – both Christian and Jewish, and the Neocons came to power and their front man was Ronald Reagan.”

“And for the 1980s we have a transition period. A transition period between the role of oil as the dominant influence and cause of U.S. policy in the Middle East, and that of supporting Israel to the detriment of oil and to the detriment of the United States.”

“Now, in 1991 [U.S. Secretary of Defense] Dick Cheney had acknowledged that there was never there was no more threat of nuclear weapons, excuse-me of weapons of mass destruction from Saddam Hussein. Colin Powell said the same thing in 2000.”

Part 3:

Key excerpts:

“So did [U.S. National Security Advisor] Condoleezza Rice the next year [in 2001]. In fact, Dick Cheney twice in ten years, Powell twice, Rice once within the last seven years had admitted that Saddam Hussein had no useful weapons of mass destruction and posed no threat to the U.S. or Israel.”

“Within months of the last of those announcements, the U.S. policy flip-flopped 180 degrees. All of a sudden weapons of mass destruction which were dismissed as nonsense, which were openly acknowledged to be non-existent were now asserted to be facts. Why would the U.S. do this? What caused the United States to have such a complete change of understanding, as no new information had come forward to change the previous assessments which were correct and have shown to be correct.”

“Well, the only interest party, the only country interested in bombing Iraq was Israel for two reasons, or three reasons, actually. Iran, Iraq has a lot of oil. Israel needs oil. Iraq has a lot of water. The Tigris and the Euphrates [rivers] are within the ambit of what is called the maximal Zionist claim on Middle Eastern land from the mouth of the Euphrates.”

“It’s also the case that Saddam Hussein was one of the few Arab leaders courageous enough to stand up and defend the Palestinians against the repression and the sadism of the Israeli state.”

“The occupation to this day is illegal, but it’s hard to find any outlet in the media willing to say this.”

“So, Saddam Hussein was a political problem and also the head of a country that was the capital of the Arab world, culturally speaking. Baghdad was a great center of learning. And Hussein had a good army. But armies in the Middle East are not something Israel wants on its doorstep. Israel wants to have complete military superiority over the region.”

“And so, we had a provocation to bomb Iraq. It wasn’t just [George] Bush though. Throughout the 1990s, Iraq was starved under more illegal no-fly zones and sanctions regimes which did nothing but starve Iraqi children and older people.”

“Iran has never posed a threat to anyone militarily speaking.”

“Hussein, I mean Hussein was an American ally for all intents and purposes. He attacked Iran after being goaded by the U.S. The Iran-Iraq war started because the U.S. pushed Hussein to attack Iran around the [inaudible] waterway in the south. And then Sadam Hussein took the American bait and invaded Kuwait – an excuse for George W. Bush, H.W. Bush, to put military into Saudi Arabia to secure oil.”

“Now, if you want to ask why on earth would [the] U.S. want to attack Iraq, you’ve got me, because Iraq posed no threat to the United States. It was not in the interest of the United States to bomb Iraq. Why else do it?”

“Again, we have to understand that the United States government, especially since Clinton, has been populated by people who owe more of an allegiance to Israel than to the United States itself.”

“To this day [in 2008] there are people in the American government who are citizens of Israel. And to have a dual citizen formative policy really brings questions of duplicity, treason, the very sort of concerns that Jews had before 1967. But these don’t matter anymore.”

“It is impossible to believe that a republic could commit suicide by passing the Patriot Act. But it makes more sense to believe that Israel with [the] United States Congress is not in control of itself.”

“The people [in Congress] making policy would rather serve Israel, than serve their own public. I mean, why else would George W. Bush veto a bill for 30 billion dollars for child insurance, yet write a blank check to bomb Arabs into oblivion? Why terrorise and torture people for no good purpose?”

“It’s important to realise that if we’re gonna have a discussion on what happened on September the 11 th and other such things, we have to look at who benefited from it.”

“The Patriot Act in my view represents the culminating act of the fascist coup d’état that happened in 1980.”

“To this day [2008] the United States has something called the Strategic Oil Reserve Agreement with Israel under which it will guarantee [to] supply Israel with oil in the event of a crisis – even to the extent of denying oil to its own people.”

“The United States has been humiliated, abused, disgraced internationally and domestically as it moves to support Israel in whatever it does. And it is impossible to think that this is being done willingly.”

“The only thing that we can conclude is that the United States has been under Israeli occupation to all intents and purposes.”

“The only way to understand the last 38 years is that it’s a culmination of a number of things that happened in the United States that I articulate here in my book that shows how the United States slowly and quite clearly allowed itself to be occupied and humiliated by a lobby that had at its primary interest the interest of another government.”

“Because a lot of people will argue that, well, the United States is the strongest country in the world; nobody can push the United States around. Well, if you look at the people who run the United States, the Military-Industrial Complex is a very good example; the interplay between them and the Israel lobby is very very close.”

“And it makes no sense for the United States to murder Arabs en masse.”

“It makes no sense for the United States to repudiate its own principles and declare war on its own citizens.”

“The other way we can make sense of this is that the people in Washington [D.C.] are serving another government – that we have essentially a treasonous government.”

“...and we look at the events of September the 11th and how that happened, and the people who were responsible for it, we end up with conclusions that the United States has been dominated by interest groups to put the interests of America behind that of Israel.”

A large part of Felton’s talk focuses on Israel’s foes in the Middle East, particularly Iraq.

Felton stated “The people [in Congress] making policy would rather serve Israel, than serve their own public.” And looking at how the U.S. has conducted its foreign policy in the Middle East over the last few decades certainly solidifies his case.

Moreover, in 2007 U.S. Military General Wesley Clark famously stated that the Pentagon had plans to [for no apparent/justifiable reason] take out seven countries – Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Lybia, Somalia, Sudan in five years, and finishing off with Iran as the last domino.

Felton further remarked: “The Patriot Act in my view represents the culminating act of the fascist coup d’état that happened in 1980.”

It is hard to argue with his sentiment in the aftermath of the events which took place on September 11, 2011 – particularly with the passing of the USA PATRIOT Act which has perilously changed the American landscape, grossly stripping Americans of their once cherished freedoms and liberties.

Looking back, are Americans any safer from “terrorism” today with the passing of this act?

How many trillions of dollars have been printed and approved by Congress for these wars in the Middle East? How about its human costs including Americans lives?

Costs of the War on Terror since 2001 (screenshot taken on 2026-02-07). Source: National Priorities Project.

More importantly, who has benefited the most from the passing of this act and its consequences deriving from U.S. interventionism in the Middle East?

There’s little doubt: Israel.

Even U.S. historian Donald Jeffries – whom I previously interviewed views the U.S. as an occupied nation:

“We must first get the sheeple to understand that they are Occupied. And that an unknown number of these Occupiers are dual citizens, with the other citizenship always being Israel. I mean, you could at least vote out the overtly Israel-first Randy Fine, and Brian Mast, who proudly wears his IDF military uniform on the floor of our Congress. If that doesn’t represent the actions of an Occupier, I don’t know what would. Cancel Nancy Pelosi’s pension for saying that a commitment to Israel is the top priority of Congress. Stop listening to Zionist lapdog Dan Bongino, who when asked what one issue was dear to his heart, instantly replied, “the defense of Israel.” Recognize the propaganda for what it is, and whose purpose it serves. Iran is no threat to the United States.”

The Greater Israel Project, Oded Yinon Plan, and other Ambitions

To keep this section at an agreeable size, I will merely provide a brief overview of these projects.

Greater Israel is the Zionist Plan for the Middle East; briefly put, it would create a number of proxy states that would include parts of Lebanon, Syria, the Sinai, as well as part of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Map showing ‘Greater Israel’ as the area of the Jewish State stretching: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates,” according to Theodore Herzl or “The Promised Land [that] extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates [which] includes parts of Syria and Lebanon,” according to Rabbi Fischmann. Image source: Centre for Research on Globalization (GlobalResearch.ca).

In the linked article, its co-author Professor Michel Chossudovsky emphasises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “New Stage” of “The Long War” against Palestine. That is to say that it consists of the total appropriation of Palestinian land, the exclusion of its occupants, and his government’s commitment to the “Greater Israel” project.

Moreover, the article notes that [with emphasis added]:

“The Greater Israel design is not strictly a Zionist Project for the Middle East, it is an integral part of US foreign policy, its strategic objective is to extend US hegemony as well as fracture and balkanize the Middle East. (See Map Below)”

As was demonstratedly outlined in the previous section, it is quite evident that U.S. Foreign Policy and intervention in the Middle East corroborates this statement in support of the Zionist project.

Put differently, the United States is assisting Israel to materialise the ambitious project of restoring the “Promised Land.”

Chossudovsky also states that the project consists of “weakening and eventually fracturing neighbouring Arab states as part of a US-Israeli expansionist project, with the support of NATO and Saudi Arabia,” and also in confronting Iran.

As for the Oded Yinon Plan, it consists of The Zionist Plan for The Middle East that was written by Oded Yinon Israël Shahak, an Israeli journalist who was formerly attached to the Foreign Ministry of Israel, from his original “A Strategy for Israel in the Nineteen Eighties” from 1982 which referred to a continuation of Britain’s colonial design in the Middle East as an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority.

The GobalResearch article further noted [with emphasis added]:

“Israeli strategists viewed Iraq as their biggest strategic challenge from an Arab state. This is why Iraq was outlined as the centerpiece to the balkanization of the Middle East and the Arab World. In Iraq, on the basis of the concepts of the Yinon Plan, Israeli strategists have called for the division of Iraq into a Kurdish state and two Arab states, one for Shiite Muslims and the other for Sunni Muslims. The first step towards establishing this was a war between Iraq and Iran, which the Yinon Plan discusses. The Atlantic, in 2008, and the U.S. military’s Armed Forces Journal, in 2006, both published widely circulated maps that closely followed the outline of the Yinon Plan. Aside from a divided Iraq, which the Biden Plan also calls for, the Yinon Plan calls for a divided Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria. The partitioning of Iran, Turkey, Somalia, and Pakistan also all fall into line with these views. The Yinon Plan also calls for dissolution in North Africa and forecasts it as starting from Egypt and then spilling over into Sudan, Libya, and the rest of the region.”

Regarding these two passages, I previously wrote: “Coincidentally, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Lybia, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran were among the countries that the United States were planning are going to war with, as had been revealed from an active U.S. General to retired General Wesley Clark in the days following the September 11, 2011 attacks (which many also consider a false flag).”

Though I had the timing incorrect on General Clark’s statement (i.e., he said that much later on), what has ensued in the Middle East following 9/11 certainly aligns with the aforementioned plan.

More recently, we have seen Syria taken over and divided, with Israel attacking and appropriating some of its territories.

Last summer (August of 2025), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew outrage from Arab states when he expressed strong attachment to the vision of a Greater Israel.

Map of Greater Israel. Source: DevianArt via ZeroHedge.

As per the sourced article, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry highlighted Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ remarks, commenting that it constitutes “a dangerous and provocative escalation, a threat to the sovereignty of states, and a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

And as for Somalia, it has been reported that there is currently a project to move Gazans to Somalia, Somaliland with the latter (Somaliland) being controversially recognised by Israel as its own state.

Coincidence?

The Gaza Plan

At the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Davos edition this January, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, unveiled the administration’s ‘master plan’ to “rebuild” Gaza as part of the absurd and one-sided (Israel/U.S.) ‘Board of Peace‘ initiative:

‘Master Plan’ unveiled by Jared Kushner at WEF Davos 2026 showing renderings to be built in war-torn Gaza. Image source: ABC News.

During his farcical presentation, Kushner showed a graph pertaining to so-called ‘Historic Humanitarian Aid’ and mentioned that “for the first time since 2023, 100% of basic food needs (for the Palestinian people living in Gaza) are met.”

Either Kushner is completely delusional about the realities on the ground in Gaza including the genocide perpetrated by Israel, or he is knowingly and deceptively lying through his teeth.

Real estate developer Kushner has previously made no secret regarding his plans about the potential in developing Gaza’s “very valuable waterfront property” once those dirty Gazans are shipped out to Somaliland or wherever they end up now that the near totality of their homeland has been reduced to rubble.

Other Ambitions

At least two other, lesser-known and talked about, Israeli ambitious projects must be factored-in with regards to how they are using the U.S. Military to further their territorial and financial objectives.

The Ben Gurian Canal

Before my first podcast talk with fellow Canadian Terry Wolfe, I had never hear of the Ben Gurion Canal project. Firstly, the project is named after Israel’s national founder and first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion.

Wolfe explained to me that Israel needed Gaza in order to clear the land for their Ben Gurion Canal project. Moreover, to revive Israel’s old plan to cut a canal as an alternative to the Suez.

Map depicting the proposed Ben Gurion Canal (shown by a red line) east of the Suez Canal (yellow line). Source: TRTWORLD.

Wolfe explained to me that should the Suez Canal be shut down (due to a large conflict or war in the Middle East, for instance), Israel could benefit financially if it had its own alternative canal for shipping (by levying ship passage fees).

In present times, approximately U.S. $1.6 trillion of goods flows through the Suez each year, representing roughly 30% of the world’s shipping container volume.

Needless to say, a conflict or war in the Middle East that shuttering the Suez Canal would prove financially beneficial to Israel should the project be completed.

Plundering Gaza’s Maritime Offshore Gas Reserves

Another little-known fact has to do with Gaza’s maritime offshore gas reserves which are estimated to be worth in the billions of U.S. dollars.

A 2019 report by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) titled The Economic Costs of the Israeli Occupation for the Palestinian People: The Unrealized Oil and Natural Gas Potential highlights that [with emphasis added]:

“Geologists and natural resources economists have confirmed that the Occupied Palestinian Territory lies above sizeable reservoirs of oil and natural gas wealth, in Area C of the occupied West Bank and the Mediterranean coast off the Gaza Strip. However, occupation continues to prevent Palestinians from developing their energy fields so as to exploit and benefit from such assets. As such, the Palestinian people have been denied the benefits of using this natural resource to finance socioeconomic development and meet their need for energy. The accumulated losses are estimated in the billions of dollars. The longer Israel prevents Palestinians from exploiting their own oil and natural gas reserves, the greater the opportunity costs and the greater the total costs of the occupation borne by Palestinians become.”

Israel’s ambition to appropriate the gas reserves in the area of the Levantine Basin goes back to at least 2008.

Having reported on the matter since 2008, Professor Michel Chossudovsky from the Centre for Research on Globalization detailed Israel’s plan during an October 2023, interview with Lux Média (alternate video link here). In the interview, Chossudovsky explained how various Israeli attacks on Palestine/Gaza which have taken place over the past two decades have sought to acquire territorial control over the occupied land in order to confiscate and exploit its resources (maritime offshore gas reserves).

Israel Did 9/11: The evidence is clear and irrefutable

Though so many books and articles have been written on this subject over the past couple of decades, the following report provides objective, verifiable, fact-based evidence that corroborates the notion that Israel – or at least a panoply of Israeli interests – are behind the attacks of September 11, 2001.

That report is called Israel Did 9/11 which was written and meticulously sourced by Wyatt Peterson at The Unz Review. That report is archived on web.archive.org and archive.ph for posterity.

I would usually highlight the key salient points to provide a summary of such a work, but in this case I will not for, though it is quite lengthy, it is rather concise and succinct in its current form. I would thus invite you, the reader, to have an objective look at it and all the evidence presented therein to make up your own mind.

Another lengthy article from The Unz Review, 9/11 Was an Israeli Job (September 10, 2018) by Laurent Guyénot, also focuses on Zionist connections to the event, offering additional insights about the neoconservative movement and its influences on Congress and U.S. administrations. This aspect is further scrutinised with the examination of the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) which has significantly steered U.S. foreign policy.

Moreover, Guyénot’s section on the topic of PNAC notes the founding of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA), which became the second-most powerful pro-Israel lobby after AIPAC. The author noted that their mission statement (at the time) was “dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation.”

Though the previous paragraph may not, at first glance, appear to be related to 9/11, it is very much the case as will be later touched upon later in the section Captured: U.S. Military in relation to all the wars on “terror” which have occurred since the Zionist coup d’état took place.

The only aspects I would like to add are the ritualistic and sinister aspects surrounding these heinous attacks and how they are currently memorialized. I wrote about the ritualistic aspects of these events in Part 2 of my Synagogue of Satan series, specifically in section Satanic Sacrifices: September 11, 2001 Attacks on the World Trade Center.

In it, I made reference to a scarcely known memorial called the Hudson Riverfront 9/11 Memorial which is located across the Hudson in Weehawken, New Jersey, overlooking Manhattan where the Twin Towers used to stand tall and proud. The memorial was constructed from original metal beams of the Word Trade Center buildings and this is what the memorial looks like:

As I previously wrote: “notice the trident on the right with the three extending beams at the top. The “hand” on the right could also be perceived as sticking the middle finger to the city.”

In my assessment, this is the sentiment that the perpetrators of this crime of the century want to surreptitiously convey with this monument. This is how much they hate America and Americans.

I a prior podcast talk, I interviewed Anthony Freda an artist from New York City who had witnessed the events of that fateful day. During our talk, Freda pointed out to me yet another sinister 9/11 memorial, namely the two “Black Boxes” that now sit on the very spots where the Twin Towers use to stand in New York city.

It should be observed that this particular memorial (chosen out of 5,201 entries) was designed by Israeli architect Michael Arad.

According to Freda, the memorial conveys a constant state of negativity, stating the following after having walked around these black boxes in situ [with emphasis added]:

“...when you go there, it’s palpable and you feel it. You feel the dark energy there. You feel nothing uplifting. You feel nothing that you should feel at a monument. Now I get that there should be some solemnity to the structure, but not in this way. There’s no balance there. It’s all dark. There’s no light. And, it gives you a certain feeling when you go there and stand in the presence of that thing. And I don’t think that’s all any of this [is] accidental.”

In his Substack post on the matter, Anthony further states:

“The fountains plunge water into an absolute abyss that reflects no light and seems to depict a black hole or gateway to another dimension. The fall into darkness is as inevitable and unavoidable as gravity. It appeared to me to be a gigantic, black urinal or a hole to Hell. A sucking pit of despair.”

Here is a short video clip from that part of our discussion:

Rather notably – and this is probably the intended effect of these Black Boxes – Freda adds that symbolically, the hypercube, or a cube within a cube represents control in occultist iconography, stating [with emphasis added]:

“Also known as the tesseract, the concept can be depicted in several different ways. The inner cube represents the spiritual nature of the world. The outer cube which envelopes the opening to the infinite acts as a prison cell. The timeless, true nature of the universe is blocked and cannot be seen through the veil of the material prison walls that surround it. The square within a square symbolizes control. Control of information. Control of the perception of reality itself, and ultimately, Control of people. The lesson we learned is that we must give up control, in the form of our rights, to authorities. We must let the establishment build a panopticon style, permanent, ubiquitous prison grid of surveillance around us. We must be watched at all times, because we cannot be trusted. The Black Box is a powerful symbol of submission.”

In other words, Zionist Israel has marked its territory.

It is telling Americans that they must give up control and submit to their will.

As I am finishing off this particular section, I am reminded of Confucius’ famous quote from ancient times:

“Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.”

Fifth Column: The Israel Lobby in the U.S.

Though the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) can be considered a lobby group (as opposed to an advocacy group), I will not include it in this sub-section since I have already covered extensively elsewhere in this post.

Instead, I will focus on the many other pro-Israel lobby groups since, collectively, they represent a formidable machine of influence in the United States (and elsewhere, for that matter) which many would consider as fifth column.

Let me first list some of the major groups, and I should add, though, that many of their endeavours aren’t strictly limited to foreign policy, but also domestic ones – such as those concerned with tracking, censoring, and silencing of American citizens who are critical of Israel as is detailed in this post, for instance.

Though non-exhaustive, the following pro-Israel and pro-Zionist lobby groups, nonprofit organisations, and political action committees (PACs) make for a significant portion of existing influencing bodies that help shape pro-Israel and pro-Zionist views and narratives, policies, legislation, and religious affiliations. Many of them are headquarted in New York City and Washington, D.C.

It would take too long to go over each of these organisations specific goals and activities. For the most part, I have provided links to their “about” or “mission” pages so that you can learn more about what each one’s sphere of influence entails. If we are to look at them collectively, however, we will notice three main recurring themes:

Political & U.S. Foreign Policy shaping in favour of the State of Israel;

Shaping the hearts and minds of not only Jewish communities, but also Americans at large (largely through education and educational institutions: K-12 to college and university);

Appealing to American Christians to support Zionism.

It should also be noted that some of these organisations have been around for more than a century even before the creation of the modern State of Israel in 1948. Correspondingly, their efforts have been in motion for a very long time and have thus amassed a tremendous amount of influence and favours, not to mention sympathisers.

Earlier in this section I made reference to the phrase “fifth column,” which is defined as follows:

“A clandestine subversive organization working within a country to further an invading enemy’s military and political aims.”

I would easily argue that this definition is spot on with regards to what Israel has accomplished over the past century in the United States of America.

Others may dispute my use of this label as it mentions “[an] organization” (singular) and that it is not “clandestine” since its goals and works are openly stated on their websites and materials. But I would push back on that argument, reiterating that these organisations ultimately act in concert with one another for the broader pro-Israel and pro-Zionist cause.

Moreover, it is clandestine in that the average American may not perceive them as holding much influence over their government and Congress. Furthermore, most Americans probably don’t know of their existence.

The definition also includes the word subversive which means to “undermine established authority” which many of these lobby and PAC groups openly and expressly state they do. Just read many of their about pages or mission statements I link to and you will see for yourself.

Such influence operations are not that dissimilar to those tactically employed in color revolutions, including the one that initiated the Russian Revolution in 1917. Over a century later, it has become abundantly clear that the British and the City of London instigated this revolution to weaken and overtake Russia.

History certainly rhymes and we are seeing how the U.S. Empire has been in a gradual decline, particularly since the assassination of its 35th president, John F. Kennedy and greatly accelerating after the events of 9/11.

The U.S. is perched over a financial time bomb drowning in over $38 trillion in debt. The only thing seemingly keeping the empire afloat are the unhinged and nonsensical militaristic boondoggles of President Trump. A sane leader wouldn’t be espousing such idiocy.

So we must ask ourselves: who benefits?

Who benefits from all these destructive and costly foreign policies and entanglements in the Middle East? The U.S. certainly doesn’t. But Israel certainly does.

Israel’s operatives (let’s call them what they really are) know that wars and conflict are generally unpopular amongst the American public, particularly since the Vietnam War. So, any endeavour that involves employing the U.S. Military in the Middle East – usually to the benefit of Israel – must be delicately framed and justified; elsewise, their modus operandi would become too overtly apparent and obvious.

American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)

Speaking of operatives, along with those employed by the ADL, members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, better known as AIPAC, hold a tremendous amount of influence over members of Congress.

In terms of might, AIPAC ranks 191 out of 9,200 lobbying groups and 18th out of 40,455 in terms of contributions for 2024 which amounted to $51,848,113.

Alongside Opensecrets.org’s Money from Pro-Israel to U.S. Senators, 1990-2024, TRACK AIPAC focuses on how much certain members of Congress receive specifically from AIPAC (and other lobbying outfits such as NORPAC, DMFI, RJC, etc.).

As I previously wrote and evidenced on the topic, pro-Israel members of Congress (Representatives and Senators) enjoy a majority position – which inherently benefits the Zionist causes of the tiny, but extremely powerful nation.

In a November 6, 2023, article titled In Israeli-Palestinian battle to sway Congress, only one side wins, Abigail Hauslohner, a national security reporter for the Washington Post, asserts that the Capitol itself has become a front in this battle of narratives, further stating that “in Congress, only one side holds majority sway among those who control the funding of American foreign policy.”

The author expands on the idea by saying that it’s a reflection of the “decades-long influence of a powerful lobby” and that Pro-Israel lobbyist groups and individuals contributed nearly $31 million to American congressional candidates during last year’s [2022] election cycle, according to data from OpenSecrets.org – a nonpartisan and independent nonprofit organisation that tracks money in U.S. politics.



At the time (in 2022), the Top 20 Recipients of Pro-Israel lobby funds ranged from $251,415 [Barnes, Mandela (D-WI)] to $1,021,186 [Brown, Shontel (D-OH)], totalling over $9.3 million.

And if we look at these Top 20 Recipient figures for 2023-2024 (the latest figures available), we have $634,253 [Lawler, Mike (R-NY)] on the low end, and a whopping $2,744,534 [Bell, Wesley (D-MO)] on the high end, totalling nearly $23 million.

Nearly $3 million dollars for just one member?

This is not chump change folks.

And this kind of bacon buys a lot of influence, particularly on how recipients vote on bills that favour Israeli and Zionist interests – often at the detriment or opportunity cost of Americans and American interests.

Members of Congress don’t even hide it.

I wrote about the case of New York Representative Ritchie Torres who stated “I am the embodiment of a pro-Israel progressive,” further assuring Israel that “You can count on Congress to be a friend,” and “You can count on me to be a friend.”

Who said money can’t buy friendship?

But let’s get back specifically to AIPAC.

TRACK AIPAC is a very informative website in that it tracks how much funds political candidates and members of Congress have received from the pro-Israel lobby group.

The site has a search feature through which you can search representatives for your state to see whether they are funded by AIPAC. They also produce graphics that display the representatives with the amount they’ve received from the pro-Israel lobby; here is the one for U.S. Senator (Republican from Texas) Ted Cruz:

Interestingly, they also have one for President Trump showing $230 million in spending by pro-Israel interest groups benefiting President Donald Trump since 2020 and also a link to funds received for members of his administration (including Vice-President, J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz).

Like I mentioned previously, you can simply track how your representative or Senator voted on certain bills using either of the following sites:

Of course many citizens don’t bother doing this, given the sheer amount of bills introduced, debated, and passed, along with typical lengthy text for each. Nevertheless, to find out which bills are likely to procure funds for Israel are often found in appropriations or defense bills.

The vast majority of bills passed in Congress need to be signed by the President to become law. And with regards to President Trump, we must be reminded of who is actually in charge.

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on February 4, 2025. Image source: The Cradle.

Traitors inside the gates

While many examples can be found on how members of Congress are in alignment for pro-Israel causes, I’d like to highlight one in particular which I find to be quite interesting since it relates to the establishment of the upcoming new monetary system in the U.S. (and West in general). Back in June of 2025, I published a very long article in which I detailed Two New Global Monetary Systems that are being setup in which the West will see a new, digital iteration of the U.S. Dollar. The system is currently being assembled, brought about by six main operatives whom I’ve identified, namely:

Scott Bessent

Howard Lutnick

JD Vance

Peter Thiel

David Sacks

Elon Musk

Billionaires Howard Lutnick and Alex Karp (from Palantir) are both Jewish with strong loyalties to Israel. Though the other operatives on this list above are not Jewish, they nonetheless have strong loyalties to Israel. I’ve provided ample evidence in this work about Peter Thiel’s (and his companies’) loyalties to Israel. As for Elon Musk, well, I think it goes without saying. JD Vance? Well, though less apparent than the others, his loyalties also bend towards the tiny Middle Eastern state. Same goes for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

What I am getting at here is how this team of operatives are colluding with members of Congress to pass three key bills (two have already been passed and signed into law), that will cement the new U.S. digital dollar (in the form of fully traceable U.S. stablecoins), as I detailed in my article. The third bill is the CLARITY Act (H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025). At Davos 2026, Trump said he hopes to sign a crypto market structure bill “very soon.” In a nutshell, it’s a bill to provide comprehensive regulatory guidance for digital assets. As I previously wrote: In these press releases the following Congressmen have praised the bill and what they have in common is that they have ALL received campaign support from Israel as per TrackAIPAC.com records.

Collectively, these members received at least $1.6 million from the Israel lobby group.

Whether or not these members of Congress are fully aware that they are basically signing over the monetary sovereignty of the nation’s currency to the banking cabal is hard to say. But their ignorance in doing so amidst apparent nudges from the pro-Israel lobby suggests their nonchalance in the matter.

One of the other acts – the GENIUS Act – was signed into law by President Trump last year with most of the same culprits in attendance at its signing:

President Donald Trump signs the GENIUS Act into law in the East Room at the White House in Washington on July 18, 2025. From left to right: Rep. Bernie Moreno (front), Rep. French Hill (back, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee), Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Glenn Thompson, Rep. Bryan Steil, President Donald Trump, Mr. Winklevoss, Vice-President J.D. Vance (face hidden), Rep. Bill Hagerty, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Howard Lutnick, Brian Armstrong (back, Coinbase CEO), and David Sacks. Photo by Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News.

Take a good look at those faces folks. These are the faces of sellout traitors to America.

Now, the reader may ask: how is this relevant?

Easy. It is [highly] relevant because those who currently control the State of Israel include family members of the Rothschild banking dynasty along with other powerful banking families and entities.

Let me repeat that:

And those who control the money supply of a nation, control its leaders and politicians.

While the quote above may appear as merely conjecture or “conspiracy theory,” there is ample evidence out there to support the claim. You can start with how British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour sent the Balfour Declaration of 1917 to Baron Rothschild (Lionel Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild), the unofficial leader of the British Jewish community, stating that Britain would use its “best endeavours” to facilitate “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” And I have written a lot on the subject on my Substack over the past few years, while others have done a more thorough job in documenting this reality. Those who readily dismiss this claim haven’t done their homework. Let me know in the comments if you would like a follow up article specifically documenting and evidencing this claim, and it will be a pleasure of mine to oblige.

Captured: U.S. Congress

Actually, a large part of the evidence I outlined in the previous subsection on AIPAC provides a hefty indication on how the U.S. Congress has been captured by Israel and its powerful lobby.

I could include countless video clips of how members of Congress have brown-nosed Israel in the halls and floors of Congress along with various speeches. And it should also be mentioned that since 1976 with Yitzhak Rabin, there have been 10 instances whereby Israeli Prime Ministers have addressed joint meetings of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol (i.e., Rabin, Menachem Begin, Shimon Peres, and Benjamin Netanyahu).

Netanyahu alone did so on three occasions: 1996, 2011, 2015, and 2024.

If you can stomach it, watch any of the linked speeches by Netanyahu before members of Congress who make no secret in showing their unswerving support and loyalty to Benjamin Netanyahu.

If such a cacophonic display isn’t enough to turn your stomach, you can also have a look at how the following member of Congress, Brian Mast, sought to outdo all his peers in demonstrating his subservience and loyalty to the State of Israel.

Mast once served as a Staff Sergeant for the United States Army and later volunteered alongside the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in January 2015. He participated in the Sar-El program, which places civilians from abroad in support positions with the Israeli Ground Forces (according to Wikipedia).

It was back in October of 2023 on the heels of the Hamas attack on Israel, that the Florida GOP lawmaker wore Israeli military uniform to Capitol Hill in a blatant display of loyalty to Israel.

U.S. Representative and current Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast proudly wears his military uniform from his service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and responds to questions from the media. Source: The Independent.

Mast, who previously stated “As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel,” also happens to serve as the current Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee openly displays his bias towards Israel, therefore making conflict of interest quite apparent.

Since his position as Chair of this committee which oversees jurisdiction over bills and investigations concerning the foreign affairs of the United States, Mast cannot act as an unbiased and neutral voice during meetings and discussions that involve conflicts in the Middle East given his primary allegiance towards Israel. The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s own rules state [with emphasis added]:

“(a) Full Committee. The full Committee will be responsible for oversight and legislation relating to: foreign assistance..., security assistance, ...; national security developments affecting foreign policy; strategic planning and agreements; war powers, treaties, executive agreements, and the deployment and use of United States Armed Forces; peacekeeping, peace enforcement, and enforcement of United Nations or other international sanctions; arms control and disarmament issues; the International Development Finance Corporation, the United States Agency for International Development; activities and policies of the State, Commerce, and Defense Departments and other agencies related to the Arms Export Control Act and the Foreign assistance Act, including export and licensing policy for munitions items and technology and dual-use equipment and technology;”

So, we can see that the committee overseas a broad range of conflict- and war-related concerns and activities, not least of which involves those involving Israel in the Middle East. As such, Representative Mast who acts as Chair will, realistically speaking, inevitably opt for policies and recommendations that favour Israel.

Total Aid to Israel from the U.S. since 1949: $176 billion

Though it would be too long to state the countless individual bills Congress passed which have accorded military and economic aid to Israel over the past 75+ years, the best estimate of its total is revealed by the Jewish Virtual Library at a hefty $176 billion. The figure could be higher, but let’s just take it from this Jewish source since they seem to have a good grasp on where the funds are going.

More recently and according to the same source, the second Trump administration approved nearly $12 billion in foreign military sales to Israel in its first 40 days.

And as of March, 2025, Congress passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through the end of fiscal year 2025 with nearly $4 billion in assistance for Israel and cooperative programs:

$3.3 billion in security assistance.

$500 million for missile defense cooperation.

$40 million for counter-drone cooperation (an increase of $15 million)

$47.5 million for anti-tunnel cooperation.

$50 million for the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, which promotes economic cooperation and peace-building programs between Israelis, Palestinians, and Americans.

$20 million for a new program to enhance collaboration on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, automation, and space.

$6 million for cooperation in energy and water technology.

$3 million for Binational Agricultural Research and Development.

$4 million for health care cooperation.

Furthermore, the Jewish Virtual Library adds that in June of 2025, the administration approved a $510 million sale to Israel of bomb guidance kits and related support after Israel expended significant munitions in the war with Iran.

I wonder if the constituents of all those Senators and Representatives really approve of these billions of dollars being sent to Israel, largely for military and murderous endeavours instead of social, health, education, or other programs that would actually benefit them.

Captured: DOJ & FBI

To get a better understanding about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) became compromised, i.e., taken over, we must rewind to the origins of the former and how the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) took control of it from its very inception.

The Origins of the FBI & How it was overtaken by the ADL

“In fact, the Israeli intelligence service has jurisdiction over every American citizen throughout the United States directly through the FBI.”

The quote from above comes from Eustace Mullin’s 1979 exposé THE ADL-FBI CONSPIRACY EXPOSED.

It’s a highly revealing work which covers key historical, verifiable, facts that reveal how Congress initially warned about letting the Department of Justice set up the Bureau of Investigation (the name of the original FBI) – through an unregistered agent (of a foreign power) called the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith (Jewish Freemasonry) but ultimately failed.

In his exposé, Mullins explained how the FBI’s first and long-serving (from 1924 to 1972) Director, J. Edgar Hoover, was blackmailed by the ADL who threatened to expose him as a homosexual: [with emphasis added]:

“Now we must ask, where was the famed Director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, while this takeover was going on? The answer is that J. Edgar Hoover abdicated as the head of the FBI and let the ADL terrorists take over the organization which he had built up from nothing, because the ADL gave him no other choice. He must submit to have his personal history opened to the American public, complete with photographs, affidavits and other documentation, or he could continue as the nominal head of the FBI (with a new Assistant Director of the FBI, a jew, in charge of operations). J. Edgar Hoover chose to submit to the ADL blackmail...From this moment, the FBI no longer existed, except as an arm of the ADL, to be used for sinister purposes of undermining the American Republic and the sovereignty of the American people.”

Though it is difficult to ascertain which specific individual Mullins was referring to as Hoover’s Assistant Director, he may have well been referring to Louis B. Nichols who served in that position at the FBI from 1934 to 1957.

As far back as 1942, Nichols privately praised the leadership of B’nai B’rith, the ADL’s parent organization for supporting the “Bureau one hundred percent” and doing “anything” the FBI requested.

Louis Burrous Nichols himself confirmed the existence of blackmail files on members of Congress.

Moreover, and rather notably, during President Dwight D. Eisenhower‘s tenure in the White House the FBI secretly compiled allegations that he was having extramarital affairs, according to information contained in a private file maintained by Nichols as exposed by the Washington Post.

One has to be honest and wonder: If they were looking for dirt to blackmail, control, or keep President Eisenhower on a leash back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, then one can only conclude they have done the same to every single president since, including Trump.

Over the decades after the inception of the FBI, the closeness of the relationship between it and the ADL has grown to a level that is hard to ignore.

In 1968, FBI Director Hoover ordered all FBI field offices to establish liaisons with ADL regional offices. (additional references here and here)

Furthermore, The Israel Lobby Archive (a research unit of the Institute for Research Middle Eastern Policy (Irmep)) obtained numerous documents under FOIA from the FBI which revealed the ADL’s liaison undercover activities with the bureau stretching back to the early 1940s. I won’t go over the details of these revelations, but a large focus of the ADL was to go after certain Muslim or pro-Palestinian networks under the guise of “hate crimes” and “extremism.”

The ADL Today & Jewish Criticism of the outfit

Fast forward to recent times, and you can clearly see how the ADL’s Zionist ambitions have not only persisted, but have grown in scale and scope.

Over the years, the ADL has gained a reputation for going after those who are critical of Israel and their policies.

Even Haaretz, one of 70 Jewish publications from the Jewish Telegraph Agency, criticised the ADL’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt for his outfit’s “crazily irresponsible crusade against anti-Zionism.”

The Haaretz piece further blasted the CEO for equating anti-zionism as anti-semitism and labelling anti-Zionist groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace, as “extremists.”

Jewish Currents is another group that criticised the ADL’s Israel advocacy as well as its CEO for undermining civil rights and civil liberties, even returning to the 1967 Arab-Israel War period [with emphasis added and original link included]:

“The Black Panther Party, for example, condemned Israel in 1968 as an “imperialist, expansionist power” and said that “Zionism in Palestine and fascism here in America” stems from the same cause: “US imperialism.”

Paradoxically, the ADL itself appears quite clear in their stance on “anti-Zionism,” as outlined in their chapter Myth: Anti-Zionism or Criticism of Israel is Never Antisemitic which includes the following video:

Apart from groups mentioned in the previous section such as Jewish Voice for Peace, others exist such as True Torah Jews based in New York that are against Zionism.

Conversely, there exists many Jews and Jewish outfits that hold pro-Zionist views and aspirations.

Many other organisations exist on the national level – too many to list in this post, but what follows are a few worth mentioning.

In the United Sates, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) was founded over a century ago in 1897, playing a key role in the Jewish state’s re-establishment.

Former president Joe Biden himself repeatedly said one needn’t be a Jew to be a Zionist.

“You know I use to say early on when I was a kid, I’d say, when I was a young senator I say if I were a Jew I’d be a Zionist. I am a Zionist. You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.”

Near the end of his presidency (on October 18, 2023), Biden re-iterated his stance once more repeating the phrase during a visit to Israel to assure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his administration’s unswerving support.

In Canada, there is the Canadian Jewish Congress and the Canadian Zionist Federation (CZF), as an umbrella organization of Zionist groups in the country associated with the World Zionist Organization.

How the ADL goes after its critics

Entire books could be written (and probably have) about how the ADL goes after its critics, often my means of labelling them as antisemitic and by weaponising its proxies such as the FBI.

But, I will nevertheless provide merely two recent examples to illustrate how they do so.

The first instance involves the case of Scott Ritter, a former U.S. Marines intelligence officer and UN Weapons Inspector who recently got de-banked. Ritter has long been critical of Zionist power over the American government. During a recent interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, he said the quiet part out loud (about the ADL & FBI), recalling how they go after their enemies [with emphasis added]:

“I just want to give a warning to anybody out there. They can do it to you at any time. Any time. And it’s not about you breaking the law. It’s about you going against the grain of people like [Jonathan] Greenblatt [of the ADL], who’s not an elected official, who is not a law enforcement officer, who has no constitutional authority whatsoever, but because of the control that the Zionist entity has over America, is able to pick up the phone, contact the FBI, and initiate a law enforcement investigation against you.”

Also during the interview, Critter talked about the recent demonstrations in Iran and how they were largely backed by Israel and specifically by its intelligence agency, the Mossad.

Moreover, Judge Napolitano recalled the infamous tweet (X post) by former CIA Director Mike Pompeo where he specifically acknowledged and praised the presence of the Mossad in Israel with regards to these “protests.”

The second example is broader in scope, as it targets ordinary Americans who simply wish to assert their constitutional rights to free speech. Take the case of a Miami, Florida woman named Raquel Pacheco who was recently visited by police for a post she made on Facebook criticizing Miami Mayor Steven Meiner.

It should be noted that according to his Wikipedia page Meiner was born in a Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York and had also attempted to end the lease of a cinema that met in Miami Beach’s Old City Hall after they screened the film “No Other Land”, a documentary about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The part of her Facebook post that likely drew attention was when she said: “The guy who consistently calls for the death of all Palestinians,” surely referring to the Mayor.

One of the officers in the interaction said, “What we are just trying to prevent is somebody else getting agitated or agreeing with the statement, we are not saying if it’s true or not.” “So that, to me, is a clear indication that people are not allowed to agree with anyone but the mayor and that is not how America works,” Pacheco retorted. “I don’t agree with him and I am going to continue to voice that.”

In a statement referenced by Local 10 News, Miami Beach police chief Wayne Jones wrote “Given the real, ongoing national and international concerns surrounding antisemitic attacks and recent rhetoric that has led to violence against political figures,” Jones wrote that he “directed two of his detectives to initiate a brief, voluntary conversation regarding certain inflammatory, potentially inciteful false remarks made by a resident to ensure there was no immediate threat to the elected official or the broader community that might emerge as a result of the post.” Jones added that the interaction “was handled professionally and at no time did the mayor or any other official direct me to take action.”

Yet, one still has to wonder who exactly instructed the Police Chief to send officers to Pachecho’s residence, particularly in light that he specifically mentioned concerns “surrounding antisemitic attacks and recent rhetoric.” As such, somebody must have instructed him to do so.

While direct proof that it was the ADL who instructed Miami Police to send officers to police a U.S. citizen’s online post is lacking, it still goes to show that they, or another pro-Israel outfit appear to be leveraging their power to curb anti-Israel sentiment online.

Direct proof, however, does exist on how the ADL is instructing law enforcement in the United States to monitor Americans’ speech and online behaviour (see next sub-section below).

Regardless of Israeli interference in this particular matter, it is quite apparent that the Trump administration is onboard with screening and policing social media posts and launched a ‘Task Force To Combat Antisemitism’ under the Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism Executive Order (EO) from January of 2025. So, it has become clear that this kind of policing now stems from the top echelons of the U.S. Government.

How the ADL works with the FBI to Monitor Americans

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)’s Chief Jonathan Greenblatt publicly confirmed that he is working with the FBI to monitor Americans.

According to a January 19, 2026 report by G. Edward Griffin’s Need to Know News, Greenblatt said that the ADL is working with OpenAI, Alphabet (Google), Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft and more to influence large language models (LLMs) in AI to be pro-Israel.

Specifically regarding the LLMs and ChatGPT in particular which has over a billion users in AI, Greenblatt stated where resources of the ADL will be deployed going forward, stating [with emphasis added]:

“I think that we have to do, like to quote Wayne Gretzy is not go where the puck is, but where it’s going...So I can tell you, we have taken resources and redistributed it really towards the LLMs, towards generative AI...So, like marching in the streets is one thing we could do, but what I would rather do and where I’m investing is building the technology to train the LLMs more effectively. And working with OpenAI, with Alphabet, with Anthropic, with Meta, with Microsoft. We are working with them now to train the LLMs. Heck we’re in conversation with Alibaba to train their LLM because the Chinese AI models are profound and potent and they’re much more cost-effective and they’re spreading.”

This is no small feat. The ADL is working with the largest players in the AI space, including Open AI, Alphabet (Google Gemini), Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft (which owns about 27% of Open AI), to “train their LLMs more effectively.” The consequences of this going forward, needless to say, are quite worrisome as the impact on hundreds of millions of minds (if not billions) will be shaped and moulded to conform to espouse pro-Israel views and stances at the detriment of opposing ones.

Moreover, the ADL is monitoring the DSA, anti-war activists, pro-Palestine groups, “right-wing extremists,” political Islamists, Christian nationalists, and others.

Since when is “anti-war activism” a bad thing?

“And then we train. We’re the largest trainer of law enforcement in America—extremism and hate,” Greenblatt adds. “We train 20,000 officers every year to keep our community safe.”

Allow me to repeat Greenblatt’s assertion since it really needs to be re-emphasised: “We’re the largest trainer of law enforcement in America.” So let me get this straight. A rights advocacy group mostly representing interests of Israel is the “largest trainer of law enforcement in America.” Really? Which legal authority or statute does this group have that would justify it as fit to train American law enforcement officers? Moreover, why are 20,000 FBI officers used to keep his “community” safe? Shouldn’t the FBI keep other communities safe too?

“I have 40 analysts working full-time 7 days a week, 24 hours a day monitoring extremists,” he tells an LA synagogue. “We monitor these people, and we share the intelligence with the FBI.”

How exactly does the ADL define “extremists”?

Hear the full two minute affirmation and boast from the horse’s mouth hereunder (archived here, alternate video link here, 8+ minute video here):

If these assertions aren’t bad enough, Greenblatt doubles-down saying that every anti-Semitism complaint filed with the ADL is now immediately scanned by their “AI systems” to see if there’s a “litigation opportunity” they can forward to their network of some “50,000 lawyers.”

Is this what the FBI, a supposed independent national law enforcement agency of the United States ought to be doing or allowing?

One can only conclude that the FBI is either entirely captured by Israel, or beholden to the foreign nation and its interests.

The DOJ has instructed the FBI to compile a national lists of “extremists”

According to investigative reporter Ken Klippenstein, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Trump Administration convened whereby White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy & Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, who conveniently happens to be of Jewish descent, advised President Trump on how to go about investigating not only organisations (such as Antifa), but also “entities” (i.e., individuals).

This lead to the issuance of a directive from Attorney General Pam Bondi instructing federal law enforcement agencies to implement National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), better known as Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence (dated September 25, 2025).

Klippenstein published Bondi’s December 4, 2025 memo on his Substack which outlines details for the implementation of the National Security Presidential Memorandum-7: Countering Domestic

Terrorism and Organized Political Violence, warning that NSPM-7 was essentially “a declaration of war on just about anyone who isn’t MAGA,” adding “this is the war plan for how the government will wage it on a tactical level.”

While I am not a legal expert nor well versed in the verbiage or legalese in Bondi’s memo or the NSPM-7, it is nonetheless quite clear to see therein how this law enforcement tool can be used against any individual American who expresses their political views – including being critical of Israel – by labelling them as extremists and therefore prosecutable to the full force of the law.

In other words, it would further cement the FBI and DOJ’s carte blanche to go after anyone they want and lock them up (except Hillary, of course).

Moreover, information collected on “extremists” in a national database would be tantamount to a Chinese-style social credit score.

As an illustration of the impact of these recently implemented law enforcement measures, we are already seeing how is being used against those who hold anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) views with ICE agents openly admitting that they are filming and databasing them.

And, of course, Pro-Israel Peter Thiel and Alex Karp’s Palantir Technologies is front-and-centre in helping to develop and maintain the database of “domestic terrorists,” along with ICE’s AI predictive tool called Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE).

Regarding, the ELITE system, BiometricUpdate.com remarks [with emphasis added]:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) tool is being used to identify “targets” and to direct enforcement activity as part of a larger, heavily funded analytics ecosystem built by Palantir Technologies. The problem is that relying on probabilistic “confidence scores” raises fundamental legal questions about warrants, probable cause, and the limits of lawful arrest authority.

...

ELITE is embedded within ICE’s broader data-fusion, analytics, and case-management infrastructure built by Palantir, converting administrative records into actionable leads for directed enforcement actions.



It functions as a geospatial interface rather than a simple lookup tool, and allows officers to visualize, prioritize, and select targets based on location, identity data, and assessments of where individuals are likely to be found.”

Put simply, if you happen to make your way into their database you will be assigned a “confidence score” (i.e., a social credit, or good-bad behavior score) along with your geolocation data (likely through your smartphone location data and social media activity which is also location sensitive through IP addresses) whereby law enforcement can track where you are at any moment in time and pay you a friendly visit.

“ELITE.” Don’t you love the name they chose for their dystopian system?

Are we starting to see a clear pattern and trend emerging folks?

More FBI Incompetence, Lies, and Cover-Ups

So many examples could be given about FBI incompetence and lies, but amidst a panoply of cover-ups I will mainly focus on two of the agency’s most glaring.

Firstly though, my commentary is not aimed at disparaging the work of honest FBI agents who actually do investigate crimes and conduct honest work. But these are usually at the local level and are largely unrelated to what’s going on with the top brass at the FBI.

The first cover-up has to do with how the so-called Trump Assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania took place and how it was “handled” by the FBI.

As of July 13, 2024, the FBI assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident. In other words, it was the leading body overseeing its investigation.

In my initial post on the matter, I detailed how odd it was that the FBI was destroying evidence on the very next day of the assassination attempt.

For any human being that can connect two-brain cells together, it should be more than obvious that a supposed professional law enforcement/investigation agency should be preserving critical evidence about a crime, not destroying it – unless they themselves are complicit and wish to hide it.

Yet, that is exactly what FBI agents were instructed to do, as was reported on by mainstream media news outlet ABC.

Photograph from an ABC News article: An FBI investigator hoses off a rooftop where a gunman had been positioned during the law enforcement investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 14, 2024. Photo credit: Carlos Osorio/Reuters.

I previously observed the following on the matter:

“While there may have been Crooks blood to wash off, the action has likely destroyed evidence – particularly if it had not been fully collected – that is inarguably crucial for the ongoing investigation.”

At the time, I consulted with two former seasoned police investigators on this matter and they both assured me that this action taken by the FBI indeed made no sense whatsoever.

As illogical and erratic behaviour on the part of the FBI and the manner in which this “investigation” was being conducted, I wrote another article outlining how a lot of evidence actually pointed to the whole affair being staged (with Trump’s knowledge and participation) rather than it being a real assassination attempt. I know this sounds a bit crazy at prima facie. But as an investigative journalist I uncovered enough evidence to support my claim and posted the related details in my article Is Donald Trump compromised by Israel’s Mossad? And was his Assassination Attempt Staged after all?

I, therefore, invite anyone to have an objective look at the evidence I presented, and they can decide for themselves.

But in the context of this post, I will merely outlined a few oddities as they pertain to the FBI.

Though not directly related to the FBI, important evidence supporting my claim has to do with Trump’s blatant lies regarding his [supposed] ear wound.

Apart from FBI destroying key, critical evidence from the crime scene, the agency also refused to release the infamous bullet photograph taken by professional photographer Doug Mills that was purported to show that it had snipped Trump’s ear under a FOIA request (# 1643432-000).

Why?

Let me ask again: why?

Why was this FOIA request never respected and this photograph not release by the FBI?

Why hasn’t professional photographer Doug Mills been interviewed by law enforcement on this matter?

As I previously wrote on this point: “one can only conclude that Mills’ photograph was somehow photoshopped” (to add the bullet in the image).

This is critical evidence; for, if the photograph were proven to be faked (i.e., photoshopped), then the assertion that Trump’s ear was indeed snipped by the bullet would dissapear rather quickly; and Trump would need to further substantiate his claim.

As such, the FBI is suppressing critical evidence in this “investigation,” and not being transparent to the American public for which it has a statutory obligation to. Some may even call this obstruction of justice.

The second FBI cover-up requires its own subsection, as produced below.

The Epstein Cover-up: Brought to you by the DOJ & FBI, Bondi & Patel

During his election campaign for his second run at office, Trump had promised disclosure on the Epstein affair even if his name did come up in many of its files.

But things took a wicked twist last summer, as Trump became very evasive about the matter and his Department of Justice (DOJ) had Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel basically followed his lead, claiming there was no evidence that a supposed list of Epstein’s clients existed, and preferring to keep it as hush as possible.

This despite Bondi having previously confirmed the existence of hundreds of Epstein-related files and their imminent release.

So which is it Pam?

Moreover, Bondi doubled-down asserting that the Epstein files were “never gonna be released,” since the tens of thousands of video [footage] turned out to be “child porn,” purpotedly downloaded by Epstein himself.

Both FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also appeared to offer little else than lies or half-truths to the public regarding crimes committed by Epstein.

The dynamic duo also appear to have lied through their teeth confirming Jeffrey Epstein had indeed committed suicide (in lieu of being murdered) in his high-security prison cell while he was on suicide watch.

Hey Kash, victims of these heinous crimes, many of whom were minors when abused by Epstein and his pedo friends, are still waiting for some kind of justice:

But I’m sure you, Blondi, and Israel-first Dan can sleep well at night.

Captured: Federal Reserve

To much has already been written about the formation of the Federal Reserve with excellent references on the subject such as G. Edward Griffin’s book The Creature from Jekyll Island and James Corbett’s documentary film Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve. So, I won’t rehash all the juicy stuff apart from mentioning how Zionist Rothschild interests were omnipresent in the Fed’s formation and structuring, as I have previously sourced and documented.

In order to keep this section a short as possible, I’d rather focus on what’s currently happening with the Fed (especially as it pertains to its next Chairman who will soon be appointed by President Trump), i.e., in the Now subsection below, preceded by some important information in the [back] Then sub-section showing Jewish banking giants as major shareholders in the private Federal Reserve.

Then

As the Federal Reserve Act was rushed through Congress and signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23, 1913 – two days before Christmas of that year, most people forget that prominent Jewish banking giants were among some of its principal shareholders.

In my prior research and work into the ownership of the Federal Reserve, including the original parties that set up the Federal Reserve, I referenced an August 1976 document titled ‘Federal Reserve Directors: A Study of Corporate and Banking Influence : Staff Report for the Committee on Banking, Currency and Housing, House of Representatives, Ninety-Fourth Congress, Second Session’ (PDF available via the St. Louis Fed, also archived here).

I mentioned the challenge it was to pinpoint the exact [current] owners of the Fed given complex interlocking corporate and banking relationships (cross-ownership) and that early charts were based on information from 1914 whereby a few families (blood or business related) owned controlling stock in existing banks (such as in New York City) and had caused those banks to purchase controlling shares in the Federal Reserve regional banks.

I observed that since then, several entities have either gone bankrupt, become defunct, or changed names; nevertheless, even though names have changed and acquisitions and mergers have occurred since, many of the original entities still in existence can be cross-checked with prior owners.

Some of those owners include prominent Jewish banking families, including the Rothschilds, the Warburgs, the Lazards, and Kuhn & Loeb (and Schiff).

Now

Fast forward to February of 2026 and we have President Trump basically confirming that Kevin Warsh will be appointed as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve, replacing Jerome Powell.

Warsh has served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011.

Apart from his credentials with the Fed and elsewhere, what hasn’t been mentioned about the Fed Chairman nominee are his ties to the Bilderberg Group (on their Steering Committee) and the very powerful Group of Thirty – whom I previously mentioned that bankster figures Mark Carney and BIS head Augustin Carstens also are prominent members.

While the mainstream financial press will incessantly focus on whether Warsh will appease Trump’s demands and cut rates (to keep the dollar low), what really matters is how the upcoming incumbent will steer the Fed going forward.

Just like with the infamous banskter, Mark Carney who steered the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England into oblivion (given their respective levels of monetary mismanagement which lead to gargantuan debt burdens for the citizenry), Warsh will likely do the same.

Actually, it isn’t really any Fed Chairman or central bank head who make key decisions; rather, these puppets are instructed by their overlords at the BIS to implement their marching orders. I’ve detailed how this works extensively in some of my prior work (it’s the exact same playbook for all BIS member countries).

You see the Fed, as powerful as it is, is merely one cog in the greater wheel that is the International Banking Cabal.

And key decision makers of what eventually comes out as marching orders from the BIS to its member central banks consist of high level family and banking dynasties such as the Rothschilds and others along with members of the elite billionaire class, including Jewish and Zionist ones. They are highly secretive and like to remain in obscurity.

Luckily, they need operatives who aren’t so covert.

Case in point, and returning to the matter at hand, it should be noted that Kevin Warsh’s wife is Jane Lauder, daughter of Ronald Lauder, the sole heir to The Estée Lauder Companies, and current President of the World Jewish Congress.

This is significant for a number of reasons.

Ronald Lauder is openly in support of Zionism, conflating it with antisemitism. On the matter he once stated: “Being anti-Israel is being antisemitic, plain and simple.” Over the years, he’s worked hard on this issue, finding the ears of presidents. I could provide countless examples, but what I really want to get at is the following.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Kevin Warsh has been considered for the position of Fed Chair, as was previously noted in the Jewish Journal back in September of 2017. But, what was particularly interesting in that Jewish Journal piece was the following note [with emphasis added]:

“–Worth noting: Warsh is the son-in-law of Trump whisperer Ronald Lauder.”

I’ve left the hyperlink on the word “whisperer” there in even though it leads to a dead end (truly buried in the pits of the internet graveyard).

It’s unclear as to who exactly wrote “Trump whisperer Ronald Lauder,” yet it suggests some kind of insider knowledge. Moreover, it seems to suggest that Ronald Lauder does have the ear of Trump and a certain level of influence.

Now, while the reader may think that this is just conjecture on the part of this article’s author. Think again, as here is a rather substantive indication that Mr. Lauder does indeed have the ear of President Trump.

As a staunch Zionist and long-time friend of Donald Trump, Ronald Lauder has a tremendous amount of influence on the presidency (as previously alluded to with President Biden) and U.S. Foreign Policy. Look no further than his latest push on President Trump to acquire Greenland, or at least some of its strategic assets.

As was recently reported in a Medium.com post (archived here) on the matter by Phil Jeudy, Ronald Lauder is “the protagonist of this story.” Moreover, the author referred back to a statement by former National Security Advisor to Trump in his first term, John Bolton, who affirmed that the Greenland saga started back in 2018, stating: “Trump called me down to the Oval Office,” continuing “He said a prominent businessman had just suggested the US buy Greenland.”

The author stated that Bolton soon learned that that “prominent businessman” was Ronald Lauder who reportedly offered to serve as a “back channel” to the Danish government for negotiations.

He also remarks that Lauder had quietly acquired commercial holdings in Greenland through a Delaware-registered investment vehicle called Greenland Development Partners.

Furthermore, he mentions that Danish newspaper Politiken’s investigation revealed at least two substantial ventures: Greenland Water Bank and Hydroelectric Power and Aluminum (at Tasersiaq, Greenland’s largest lake).

Lauder’s longstanding bet on Greenland’s assets seems to be bearing fruit, as Trump’s appetite to acquire the territory (or at least its strategic assets) has gained steam lately.

The author further wrote [with emphasis added]:

“The concern isn’t just about business conflicts of interest — it’s about the broader pattern. Trump has made U.S. control of Greenland “an absolute necessity” for national security, threatening to take it “the easy way or the hard way.” Meanwhile, the man who first suggested the idea has embedded himself in Greenland’s emerging economy, partnered with political insiders, and positioned his investments to benefit from exactly the kind of increased U.S. involvement Trump is pursuing.”

So, is President Trump’s posture on Greenland all related to so-called national security interests, or does it have to do with helping to enrich his long-time Zionist buddy (and self-proclaimed Greenland expert)?

You decide.

The bigger point here, is that U.S. presidents do have the ear for fellow cronies, not the least happen to be from the Jewish billionaire class with the likes of Larry Ellison, Palantir’s Alex Karp, Miriam Adelson, and so on.

As such, how can we not expect that Ronald Lauder, Kevin Warsh’s father-in-law (and likely handler) not to help nudge and steer Fed policy in favour of Jewish (and other) banking interests and those of their familial class (in lieu of actual American interests)?

They really take us as bloody fools, don’t they?

Captured: U.S. Military

As this section could account for an entire article, I will keep it as brief as possible.

The main thing to consider here are the very costly wars that the U.S. has engaged in since 9/11.

In short, these wars have benefited Israel way more than hey have the United States, its military personnel, and its citizens, not to mention all the foreign casualties.

To put things in perspective regarding the size and scope of these costly wars, allow me to provide a brief summary of them (using data from The Watson School of International and Public Affairs at Brown University) in the following list (EC = Economic Cost / HC = Human Cost as deaths, as of Sept. 1, 2021):

From the data presented above, the Total Human Cost reaches a whopping 1,083,092 lives (all countries and nationalities included), excluding deaths from the top three groups that have occurred since Sept. 1, 2021.

But actually, in terms of Human Costs, we should also include the number of post-war suicides by U.S. Veterans which are estimated to be (since 2001) between 120,000 and 125,000. I’m not suggesting that all of these veterans committed suicide because of their involvement in these wars; but, one can easily infer that the majority of them likely were. For each of these suicides, we must of course include the pain and suffering experienced by family and friends of these fallen service members.

Brown also notes that the total cost of caring for veterans of the post-9/11 wars are estimated to reach $2.2 to $2.5 trillion, and interest payments (as of FY2022) from borrowing at $1.087 trillion.

In addition, $156 billion in spending for Pentagon and military-related programs in fiscal years 2025 – 2029 is earmarked.

Other costs include the erosion in civil liberties and human rights at home and abroad, including detention without trial (with CIA black sites), mass surveillance (see also here), and militarized policing (see also here).

It is also estimated that over 38 million people have been displaced by U.S. post-9/11 wars.

So, in terms of military spending from about 2001 until 2029, we are talking about a bill of at least $5 trillion, or as much as $8 trillion according to Brown.

Now, couldn’t those funds have been better spent on Americans instead?

Costs of wars and monies sent to Israel prior to September of 2001 for interventions in the Middle East are not included, but must easily figures in the billions of dollars.

To sum up this section, the reader may observe that it would be unfair to pin the blame solely on Israel for these cost suffered. And I would agree with that observation since, for the most part, it wouldn’t be too difficult to assign much of the blame on compromised (as outlined in previous sections above) and treasonous members of Congress (many of whom are Jewish and/or hold Israeli citizenship) who have introduced and voted for all the bills which have appropriated trillions of dollars in funds for all these military endeavours which have taken place since September 11, 2001.

Moreover, additional blame should also be laid on presidents Bush Jr., Obama, Biden, and Trump who have signed most of these bills into law and have essentially kowtowed to Israel’s whims in pursuit of their Zionist endeavours.

Top Kompromat: How Trump is controlled by Israeli Intelligence

There exists a lot of evidence that Trump is highly indebted to and controlled by individuals and entities related to Israel, not excluding its extensive intelligence apparatus.

On the financial front, I previously documented how Trump had foolishly borrowed billions to finance his business ventures such as the Taj Mahal hotel casino, Trump Plaza, and Trump Castle, only to encounter serious cash flow problems, which were remedied with the assistance of the Rothschilds deep pockets via their U.S. agent Wilbur Ross in order to avoid bankruptcies.

I also wrote about Trump-Epstein (Mossad) Honey Trap wherein I introduced some incriminating and inconvenient facts on Trump’s highly questionable behaviour and ties to Jeffrey Epstein over the past few decades.

A lot more was written on the subject and I will get back to that a bit later, but for now let us focus on the latest (January 30, 2026) Epstein files release amidst the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405).

The Latest Epstein Files release (Jan. 30, 2026) EFTA01660679 and the allegations they reveal about Trump

Somewhat strangely, salacious revelations about Trump in the release where scantly addressed by the mainstream media who supposedly abhor him. Nevertheless, I will present some of its salient findings in a summative fashion so as to keep things moderately concise.

The most incriminating file on Trump concerned the allegations stated in EFTA01660679 (6 pages) which was removed by the DOJ on the pretext that it mistakenly identified victims. But has strangely (since February 4), been made available once more. Regardless, here are the key allegations about Trump [with some emphasis added]:

[disclaimer: the information provided hereunder is taken from the aforementioned file provided by the DOJ as it was made public in their release – and still is at this time of writing and publishing; as such it is considered fair use]:

Page 1: A complaint indicates that someone reported that a female friend (aged 13 to 14 years old) was forced to perform oral sex on Donald Trump approximately 35 years ago in New Jersey . The response note to this incident on the file indicates that this lead who called in the claim was sent to “Washington Office” to “conduct interview.”



Page 1: A female (aged 16) caller who had previously attended eight parties at Epstein’s New York residence said she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and had named individuals involved in “big orgy parties” with her, other younger girls, and older Victoria’s Secret models, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump . author note: the response to this complaint note indicates “Complainant was spoken to and deemed not credible. Additional research showed 3 separate [REDACTED]”



Pages 1-2: An online complainant reported she was a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995-1996 . She also reported that Ghislaine Maxwell as the madam and broker for sex parties, clients of whom included Epstein, Robin Leach, and Donald Trump. Complainant reported participating in orgies and that some girls went missing, rumored to have been murdered and buried at the facility .



Page 2: A complainant reported being threatened by Trump’s then head of security that, if ever she talked bout what went on there or who she saw, he would “end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other cunts.” author note: the end of the sentence references “he” although the beginning it says “she”; so, it is difficult to know if this is just a typo or who “he” refers to.



Page 2: Someone claims he was contacted by a female victim of Epstein who wants to publish a book. This person stated he had worked for Leslie Wexner and Epstein and reportedly knew about criminal activity that occurred in multiple states and on airplanes, and told the complainant there were films of prominent men such as Epstein, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump, and that Ghislaine Maxwell is in the videos as well . author note: the response to this complaint note indicates “no probative information.”



Page 2: A complainant stated his ex-girlfriend’s [REDACTED] were victims of Epstein’s and one was murdered. One of the complainant’s ex-girlfriend’s [REDACTED] told him Trump raped her, as did Epstein . author note: the response to this complaint note indicates “Voicemail left, no response.”



Page 3: Complainant following up after a call with NYPD officer regarding her previous tip, reporting that she was forced to perform sex acts when she was 13 years old and pregnant in 1984. Complainant also reported there were high profile individuals involved in her sex trafficking and the murder and disposal of her newborn daughter. Complainant reported Donald Trump participated regularly in paying money to force her to perform sex acts with him and alleged Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child . author note: the response to this complaint note indicates “no contact made.”



Page 3: In 1987 there was another caller (complainant) that a friend (Victim 1) may have been drugged via an alcoholic drink and raped by Trump .



Pages 3-4: The complainant said Trump had parties at “Maralago” called “calendar girls.” Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off. He measured the children’s vulva[s] and vaginas by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness. The guests were elder men and included Elon Musk. “Don jr. Tump,” Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and attorney Allan Dershowitz were also present, according to the complainant. author note: the response to this complaint note indicates “No contact information provided.”

While these allegations are just that, allegations, and could have been made up by individuals who dislike Trump, they nevertheless quite shocking and disturbing.

Yet, as a seasoned and veteran law enforcement once told me, it is best to make note of every single information provided since it can lead to substantive, corroborating, evidence.

As many of the allegations from above have to do with minors, here is one related statement that Trump said in 2002 to New York Magazine which can be verified:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,’‘ “a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Oh, and there’s also this:

Screenshot taken from The Young Turks (July 21, 2024) video showing Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-a-Lago.

I personally doubt that we will have much follow up by the FBI on these allegations, given the reasons I have stated in this work (i.e., that they are a largely compromised agency). Moreover, the files released such as the one above don’t indicate much effort on behalf of the FBI agents to seriously follow up on the allegations. So, don’t expect much to come out of them unless their intent becomes to destroy Trump.

Sadly, even the mainstream presstitutes have yet to really push hard on President Trump regarding these allegations. Shame on them.

What we can rely on, however, are some proven facts which are outlined in the following sub-section.

More allegations against Trump, Epstein Tracking Trump, and Israeli Intelligence Involvement

At least one media outlet, The Miami Herald, has been doing some solid work on the Epstein saga, uncovering a treasure trove of incriminating evidence about many of the parties involved in its various scandals and abuses.

In one of their recent (January 31, 2026) articles titled How Trump is named in the latest batch of the Epstein Files, they reference a woman who had reached out to the FBI on Jan. 13, 2021 and “wanted to know why nothing was being done in regards to the information she provided” about Trump. They provided the following FBI file (50D-NY-3027571 Serial 556) image:

The woman stated that Trump was actively recruiting girls and that she was scared of him, saying “this man is a monster.”



The Herald piece mentions that past releases of files related to Epstein – from both the DOJ and House Oversight Committee – have also included hundreds of mentions of Trump. It also showed the following image (with original caption):

A photograph released by the Department of Justice and subsequently removed showing photographs from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes which included pictures of President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton Department of Justice.

The image above clearly shows a photograph (perhaps two) of Trump.

So, this photograph provided by the Department of Justice figures among evidence taken from Jeffrey Epstein’s home.

Has Trump been questioned about it? Has the FBI further commented on it?



The piece also states that a January 2020 memo by an assistant US attorney revealed that Trump was on many more flights on Epstein’s private plane than the DOJ was aware of.

Furthermore, in a 2011 message to Maxwell released by the House Oversight Committee in November, Epstein wrote that Trump “spent hours” with a victim at his house, the article stated though they didn’t include a link to that particular memo. Nonetheless, this implies that Epstein has dirt on Trump.

In the linked article, the Miami Herald states that White House and House Oversight Committee Republicans said that the victim, whose name was redacted in the emails, was Virginia Giuffre, a prominent victim in the Epstein saga.



This is rather notable since Giuffre is said to have committed suicide in April of 2025.

But, many think Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken victim did not commit suicide.

In addition, G. Edward Griffin’s Need To Know news remarks that in her book Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice which was published posthumously, Giuffre was recruited from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club by Epstein and that claimed she was beaten and raped by a “well-known prime minister,” whom she has in the past indicated to be Israel’s former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.



Ehud Barak wasn’t just a former Prime Minister for Israel; he was also head of Israeli Military Intelligence (formally Military Intelligence Directorate) which is less known than the Mossad, but is arguably more significant in scope, size, and influence.

Moreover, the former Prime Minister of Israel has been known to frequent Epstein’s New York mansion at which he was photographed back in January of 2016.

Former Israeli Prime Minister and head of Military Intelligence Ehud Barak photographed at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City mansion. Image source: Daily Mail.

Barak threatened to sue the Daily Mail for publishing the photos which was “around the same time several young women tied to the financier also came by,” The Times of Israel article stated.

He did, however, admit to meeting Epstein more than once during trips to the U.S.

And just a few days ago Al Jazeera reported that Epstein audio with between former PM and sex trafficker Epstein shed more light on the relationship, particularly as it pertains to billionaire Peter Thiel and Palantir and how he could be part of its board.

The Al Jazeera piece has video which embedded the following image, presumably of a released file showing contents of an email from Barak to Epstein showing that Barak had visited Epstein’s island (presumably Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands) calling it “Great” and “impressive.”

While I haven’t yet to locate this file to independently verify its existence, it certainly does appear legitimate.

On February 5th, 2026, I conducted a search with the phrase “Ehud Barak” on www.justice.gov/epstein and it revealed 4,010 results. So, there’s probably a heck of a lot more smoke there.

Actually, there is at least one – extremely telling – release (EFTA00090314) which states that a confidential human source (CHS) stated that Epstein “was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him.”

Here is a screenshot [with emphasis added in red underlining]:

Also make note of the mention of Mossad and how they would call [Alan] Dershowitz (a Jewish attorney who defended Epstein) to “debrief.” This appears to imply that Dershowitz is or was either a Mossad agent or one of their operatives.

Dershowitz was also mentioned in the Trump allegations earlier and also in the recent Epstein files EFTA01660651 and EFTA01660679 stating he was in attendance at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago’s “calendar girls” parties.

On a semi-related note about Dershowitz and his ties to Israel, the aforementioned book by Eustace Mullins noted how the attorney helped to cover up Israel’s torture of an American citizen, Sami Esmail, in Israel.

And according to The New Yorker magazine, Dershowitz “likes to say that he met Jeffrey Epstein through his friend Lady Rothschild – the former Lynn Forester.”

Humm. The Rotshchilds again?! This time, the lovely Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild, wife of the man who controlled the British wing of the red shield empire, namely Sir Evelyn de Rothschild. But, I am sure this Jewish banking family has nothing to do with Epstein, right? Well, a quick search on www.justice.gov/epstein with the keyword “Rotshchild” renders 11,831 results. So much for obscurity, eh?

It’s a Big Club...

Coming back to Barak (apologies for always get side-tracked), we know that there was a connection between Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein. But here we now have an assertion that Epstein was trained as a spy by the former head of Israeli Military Intelligence and Prime Minister, Ehud Barak.

Moreover, the CHS also became “convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent.”

A February 1st, 2026 article by The Palestine Chronicle titled Mapping Epstein’s Israel Connections: What the Documents Show highlights legitimate concerns over Israel’s political and intelligence involvement surrounding the Epstein saga.

Returning to the work of the Miami Herald, that article also referenced an alleged correspondence between Trump and Epstein by the House Oversight Committee which as labelled “HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_000165” and signed by Trump with a message to his pal (Epstein): “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

An earlier (Nov. 15, 2025) article by the Herald noted that many of Epstein’s contacts inquired about Trump and that the sex offender spoke disparagingly about him behind his back calling Trump “borderline insane,” a “con man,” and “stupid.” And in an email to sent to [Larry] Summers on Feb. 8, 2017, Epstein wrote: “i have met some very bad people,, none as bad as trump,” along with “not one decent cell in his body.”



A separate article published on the same day titled What we found in the Epstein trove: A $10k bet with Trump, #MeToo, and more, reveals tangible confirmation that Epstein held a significant level of leverage over Trump.

To wit, Epstein implies he has dirt on Trump when he wrote (in a 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell) that Trump “spent hours” with a victim at his house.” The article further states that the White House and House Oversight Committee Republicans said that the victim, whose name was redacted in the emails, was Virginia Giuffre.

The article’s authors further stated emails show that Epstein kept close tabs on Trump, constantly tracking his whereabouts over the years.

It adds that on other occasions, Epstein implied in his correspondence that he had some sort of leverage over Trump, and weighed using it, further specifying [with emphasis added]:

“On Dec. 3, 2018, an unidentified individual texted Epstein: “It will all blow over! They’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that...!””

To which Epstein responded (corroborating document here): “yes thx. its wild. because i am the one able to take him down,”



As such, this reporting by the Miami Herald offers some of the most tangible proof about Jeffrey Epstein’s surveillance and leverage over Trump.

This is really what matters most about Trump in the whole Epstein saga.

If Epstein and this intelligence surveillance network does indeed have more goods on the President, including compromising photos and videos, it would stand to reason that they would hold a significant amount of leverage over him and could be using it to get him to do their bidding (which would explain a lot of his Anti-American actions and unswerving support for Israel as of late).

Who else?

The Mossad, CIA, et al’s leverage is obviously not limited to the president. The compromising files they have on countless politicians – as partially shown in the Epstein files – scratches the surface of their kompromat.

More files and materials are yet to be release and probably never will be released.

And for those in key positions such as DOJ head Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel who pulled a lot of 180s since assuming their current positions signify that they somehow have been compromised, given their traitorous actions and non-delivery of what they had promised.

Moreover, I think I’ve evidenced a lot of the additional reasons why their agencies are highly compromised, or taken over would be a better way to put it.

This modus operandi (lie, cheat, steal, finance, and murder/assassinations) employed by these heinous intelligence agencies is nothing new. It’s been around for time immemorial. It’s just that in the past century – particularly since the end of WWII with Operation Paperclip and with the appointment of Allen Dulles as the director of central intelligence and the emergence of the CIA – it has morphed into a rather nefarious monstrosity hell bent on destroying anything that is good and pure.

Conclusion

Nearing the 250th anniversary of its independence, the United States of America is at a crossroads. Either it breaks free from its oppressor, the Zionist state of Israel and those who control it, or it continues to be its loyal subject.

Will its citizens (and ex-military) sit on their asses and continue to embrace the status quo? Or, is there any hope in the matter?

If you’re an American, it’s up to you to decide.

Support My Work

Here are different ways you can financially support me:

If money is tight for you, you can simply get a free subscription (select “None”) to my Substack, and also follow me via:

My Substack feed: substack.com/@fournier

and on:

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.