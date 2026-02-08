Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

Ronin
3h

US Congress is Anglo-Zionist as Zionism is a construct of British imperialism. The Empire and its stooges (CIA, Mi-6 etc) - hates Russia because they bankrolled “The American Revolution”, as well as Abraham Lincoln’s attempt to hold the union together - whereas the British supported the Confederacy.

The British empire recaptured our government thru the banking system, which explains US Congress and Crown’s mutual hatred of Russia. US politicians sold us out many generations ago. Releasing the Epstein files has been a worthwhile step toward finally revealing these associations to the American public

Jean-Sebastien Savard
2h

wow, big article this time! about somaliland, makes sens now that i learned they wish to deport peope over there. No wonder they were the first to recognize the state. I recognize you, in exchange you host my extra's. Aint that a great deal, who serves us this a s a good night sweet bet time story? Our rebel news! There last article was a pro-trump one on somaliland sooo they getting confused in our alternative media... right? lol

Yesterday i missed our meetings, i was in another live event in quebec, but if i was there i would told you about a curious gig i was offered a couple years ago... Some mafia came to me and ask if i'd like a 10000$ to marry myself with another immigrant who wished to live in canada. The gig was simple we set a wedding, we both get a cellphone given and we would write ourself lovers stuff on it so it could be used later in case something goes wrong and we get inquire, these cellphone texting would serve as planted proof we were legit lovers... while NOT!

Of course i didnt join that gig and said no.... but all this to say why everyone would believe this mailbox of jeffrey if it could have been set that way too? I mean.... there is SOOO much evidence that these mail dont make sense and were too easy to find, so well set we even get that Jmail to make more cash out of this (or more propaganda)

hollywood3.0... thats the thematic of february for my substack, and i couldnt ask for more from god, he gave me the perfect opportunity to prove my point. Freaking Eipstein, so sick of it, and since bannon still have 15 hours of video we will get the others chunk everytime they need some media cover and population schisms.

Clearly, I dont trust anything anymore, except what is 100% proof, like antique greek anamnesis ;)

