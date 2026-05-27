Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
4d

Without sounding dramatic, I think we are on the road to the destruction of humanity. I might be wrong, yet I feel that AI is a gateway to transhumanism.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4d

"And speaking of BlackRock, you should also be aware of recent comments from its Chairman and CEO Larry Fink (and Interim Co-Chair of the WEF) where he states that trillions of dollars will be needed to fund AI Data Centres and that these funds ought to come from Savings accounts and Pension accounts of citizens." — I found this very disturbing! I feel like this is what is needed to wake up regular folk who don't see how them clamoring for more AI is how AI is going to steal their future away. AI will destroy the earth if it is not controlled expeditiously. Wonderful technology, but like the cell phone, it can be used to ensnare and entrap. https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-ai-will-destroy-the-earth

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