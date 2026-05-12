Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Mary Lucas's avatar
Mary Lucas
4h

Excellent research. Many thanks.

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Cheerio
7hEdited

Great disclosure, I'm sure many are not aware of... @Jim Lee @ClimateViewer when he went live with his presentation to courts about

"Taking Chemtrails to Court: Landmark Legal Action

A two-year investigation. A landmark federal petition. A free public webinar this Monday that changes everything."https://substack.com/home/post/p-196247441

Jim said he was constantly having to manage cyber attacks during the presentation.

Let's hope the petition is accepted in court and that it's moved into the next phase.

After a day or two of investigating the attacks on his presentation, Jim came back with "look up Operation Glasswing" https://www.anthropic.com/glasswing as the ops he sourced for these attacks.

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