43. Canada is a Crime Scene, w/Jason Lavigne & Nico Lagan

Welcome to the forty-third episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guests: Jason Lavigne & Nico Lagan

For this podcast I welcome back a return guest, Jason Lavigne.

Jason is the one who pushed me to start my podcast. Early last year, I had him on where he correctly predicted that Mark Carney would be installed as our new Prime Minister.

Nico Lagan, host of The Political Orphans, is a fellow Quebecer, truth and freedom warrior.

In this episode, we have a closer look at Canadian politicking – egregious bills, undemocratic floor-crossings, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), the AI control grid being built in Canada, the Alberta Separation Movement, and more.

Author note: This is the first podcast I have which is in video format as opposed to the usual audio-only format. Let me know in the Comments section below if you prefer this video format or the original audio-only version.

Alternative Podcast Link (audio only), listen on:

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Show Notes

It’s not criminal for media in Canada to make false statements

At the start of the podcast I asked my guests whether they knew that there currently exists no clause in the Criminal Code that specifically targets media organisations for knowingly making false statements.

There use to be (until 2019-06-20):

The case in a nutshell: the accused had been charged with spreading false news contrary to section 181 of the Criminal Code. He had published a pamphlet called Did Six Million Really Die? Which challenged the prevailing claim that six million Jews died during the Holocaust. Though he was convicted after a lengthy trial and then in a new trial in which his conviction was confirmed by the Court of Appeal, it was found that his Constitutional (Charter) rights of ‘freedom of expression’ were infringed upon by clause 181 and thus won his case at the Supreme Court level.

Bill C-75 which received Royal Assent on 2019-06-21 took care of removing the clause:

“(i) remove passages and repeal provisions that have been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Canada, repeal section 159 of the Act and provide that no person shall be convicted of any historical offence of a sexual nature unless the act that constitutes the offence would constitute an offence under the Criminal Code if it were committed on the day on which the charge was laid.”

On the matter, LawShun wrote [with emphasis and link added]:

“Currently, there is no explicit law prohibiting the spread of misinformation unless it falls under defamation, libel, or broadcasting regulations. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) upholds a strict regulation forbidding newscasters from broadcasting lies, with the public strongly supporting this stance. However, enforcement remains a challenge, and the CRTC’s proposal to soften this regulation faced intense opposition.”

Needless to say, this landmark decision has large implications with regards to both the mainstream media in Canada as well as the alternative media and journalists/reporters like myself, Jason, and Nico.

What’s wrong with Canada?

During the podcast, I briefly mentioned that I had decided to permanently leave Canada late last year and had written my largest article ever (32k words) outlining in great detail why I have done so.

It is quite voluminous, but you can have a look at it, as it is extensively documented and cited.

Dystopian Bills & Laws in Canada

Though there are others, we discussed the following tyrannical bills (and one, C-15) which has recently passed to become law):

Two new Bills coming very soon

There are also two new bills which are yet to be table but are definitely being drafted, namely a ‘Harms Bill’ (to replace Bill C-63 which failed) and an ‘AI Bill’ (or Privacy & Data Bill’).

I previously wrote about the very heinous Bill C-63 (Online Harms Act) along with those who had a hand in designing, drafting, and introducing it in a previous article I wrote back in March of 2024:

In an article I just published last week, I outlined how the involvement of Canadian Heritage would be rather problematic should they also be involved (which they most likely are) in drafting the next ‘Harms Bill’.

One of the reasons being that the current Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Marc Miller, had really shown his true colours with regards to another very egregious bill which became law, namely C-15.

Miller is very likely to be the one who will introduce/sponsor the much anticipated upcoming ‘Harms Bill’.

What could go wrong?

[Addition on 2026-05-21]: Nico had a great video broadcast titled Bill C-22: Even The Companies Harvesting Your Data Think This Goes Too Far published on May 19 which I encourage you to watch.

Much of what Nico referred to in this broadcast is also outlined in the following excellent article by ReclaimTheNet.org:

The article reveals the absurdity that the Canadian government wants to encourage the use of VPNs while having plans to ban them.

Why encourage their use? Because if Bill C-22 becomes law, VPN providers will be forced to log actions of their users. Most VPNs do not log the use of their users for increased privacy.

One Canadian company, Windscribe based in Toronto, posted on X what they really think of C-22, thei “corrupt” government, and implied that they will move their business out of Canada should it become law:

Windscribe stated:

“We pay an ungodly amount of taxes to this corrupt government, and in return they want to destroy the entire essence of our service to basically spy on its own citizens. Not happening. We’ll move HQ and take our taxes elsewhere.”

NordVPN, another Canadian VPN provider also stated that they would remove their presence from Canada should C-22 pass.

Good for them! We need more courageous companies like these in Canada.

These companies and others including Apple and Meta have said that they would refuse to enable “backdoors” (by basically removing encryption) to user data which the Canadian government seeks through C-22 citing not only privacy concerns, but also security ones.

The ReclaimTheNet.org article ends with the following very telling quote on the matter:

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: There is no such thing as a backdoor that only “good” guys can use. Any vulnerability engineered into a system for law enforcement is a vulnerability that foreign intelligence services, criminal hackers, and hostile states can exploit. You cannot weaken encryption selectively. You either have secure systems or you don’t.

Nico also recently welcomed John Carpay from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) to talk about C-22 (see their brief on the matter) and the surveillance state being built in Canada:

Canadian Politicking: Undemocratic Floor-Crossings

Another topic we discussed in this podcast is concerned with the very undemocratic floor-crossings which recently saw many Conservative Members of Parliament (Mps) change stripes from blue to red by joining the ranks of the Liberals.

Here are some backgrounder articles for those who are unfamiliar with these moves:

The Liberals now hold a majority in the House of Commons which means they can more easily rubber-stamp bills for passage.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)

I’ve covered this topic a lot in the past several years on my Substack.

For those unfamiliar, the acronym MAiD stands for medical assistance in dying (French: AMM, or aide médicale à mourir). It is basically legalised euthanasia which permits a medical practitioner (or nurse practitioner) to administer a substance to a person that causes their death.

As I previously reported, MAiD is now the fifth leading cause of death in Canada. And MAiD in Canada is the world’s fastest-growing assisted-dying program.

Here are some statistics showing the number of deaths since MAiD’s launch in 2016:

The figure for 2024 is 16,499 which brings the cumulative total to 76,800. This cumulative total excludes the amount of MAiD deaths for 2025.

Jason mentioned that some time this summer, 100,000 deaths will have been reached under this death program.

The list of recipients who are eligible to apply for and receive MAiD has been expanding over the past few years which include members from the following groups:

Persons with physical and mental/intellectual disabilities ;

Infants (and newborns 0-1 year of age);

Veterans from our Canadian Armed Forces.

And the following groups are also poised to be added to the list, estimated to save the Federal Government around $1.273 trillion from 2027-2047:

Estimated benefits (in CAD$ Billions) that can be derived from the addition of certain demographic groups. Source/credit: Journal of Death and Dying – Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death by Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce, first published online: February 28, 2025.

A few weeks ago, Nico had a video talking about two groups that are earmarked to be added, namely mature minors and the mentally ill:

During the podcast, I mentioned that mature minors could ask for MAiD without the knowledge or consent of their parents given existing legislation (which varies from province to province with British Columbia having no floor for the age a mature minor).

My previous podcast guest, former Toronto Police Detective and journalist Donald Best, recently confirmed that across Canada (except in BC) doctors have been instructed to falsify death certificates.

For example, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have instructed physicians that are completing these certificates to inscribe the “illness, disease, or disability” leading to the request for MAID as the cause of death.

There’s little doubt that this highly immoral and unethical move is to hide and obfuscate the embarrassing statistics related to MAiD deaths (as shown above).

I asked my guests the following question: When or how does this runaway train stop?

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is radically changing our world. While there can certainly be benefits derived from the technology, numerous negative impacts exist. Customer service provided by companies, organisations, and the government are increasingly using AI to replace living breathing human beings to serve individuals. Loss of employment, increased dependency on the technology – as is the case with chatbots like ChatGPT, it increasingly being used for emotional and psychological counselling (in lieu of receiving care and advice from actual professionals), are but some of these negative impacts that will result from AI.

Furthermore, one of the biggest concern surrounding AI is that the technology is being used for mass surveillance purposes by public (government) and private (corporations) entities.

Much of this is being done without individuals’ and businesses’ knowledge or consent.

The following two latest articles of mine outline the extent to which this is happening:

Worse, the mass surveillance network they are building to track and trace just about everything about us requires a tremendous amount of computing capacity. This capacity requires an unfathomable amount of energy and that is why they are building hundreds/thousands of AI Data Centres.

AI Data Centres

Though we didn’t have much time to discuss this particular topic during the podcast, I brought it up nonetheless since the impact of AI Data Centres on humanity is tremendous.

Having researched this topic for a while now, I am convinced that the purpose of these AI Data Centres is threefold:

Depopulation (part of the larger modern eugenics plan)

- This is accomplished through the removal of water supplies (as large amounts of water is needed for these centres).

- The removal of electricity (or other energy sources) from the local population towards these data centres increases their monthly energy bills, thus impoverishing them more. This has already been proven to a great extent in the United Kingdom which Peter Halligan has been documenting for years on his Substack.

- The redirection of water supplies towards data centres also removes the critical resource from farmers, thus affecting the quantity and quality of our food supply. Land removal from the citizenry

- This has already been happening at large scale in the U.S. (with their over 5,000 data centres) and is poised to be the same in Canada. The electricity (or energy supply) to the data centres are for massive large-scale AI monitoring (see my last two Substack articles).

The largest data centre being built in Canada stems from a project led by Canadian globalist billionaire Kevin O’Leary who arrogantly goes by the moniker of “Mr. Wonderful.”

The 7,000+ acre data centre is being built in the Greenview Industrial Gateway in the province of Alberta and will be called Wonder Valley.

Another report by the Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF) found that the province of Alberta actually exempted multiple data centre projects from undergoing environmental assessments to help the projects start developing faster. And, of course, one of these projects that was exempted included that of O’Leary’s massive Wonder Valley data centre park which is seeing investments worth up to $70 billion. How convenient. Money talks folks.

Lobbying efforts have intensified lately not only with O’Leary’s outfit, but also with other firms such as Axidyne (who is seeking financial support for the “development of sovereign AI infrastructure and data centres.”), Montreal’s eStruxture (a company that already has three Calgary-area data centres in development), and even the controversial AI firm Anthropic who was responsible for providing data to the U.S. Military to bomb a girl’s elementary school in Iran killing over a hundred innocent children.

What does this U.S. Military contractor have to do with the largest data centre being built in Canada?

This is a question that every Canadian should be asking.

There’s little doubt that it has to do with the mass AI Data Surveillance grid and new financial system that is being assembled in North America and beyond.

Getting back to Canada’s Mr. Wonderful, it should be noted that he also has a huge data centre project in Utah which is receiving a tremendous amount of backlash by local populations. A report by Axios found the proposed natural-gas powered facility would generate and consume more than double the amount of electricity currently used by the entire state.

O’Leary was [rightfully] heavily criticised for having “incentivised” the local three member Box Elder County Commission who voted unanimously to approve the massive energy project.

While I have my own personal inclinations on Tucker Carlson being a CIA plant, he brings up an excellent point against O’Leary in this part of their exchange on the controversial Utah data centre:

Carlson: There was a referendum among citizens?

O’Leary: Three to zero. The commissioners of the county said that Carlson: Three people voted [in] the county O’Leary (screaming): They’re elected officials! That’s how you do it Carlson (laughingly): How hard is it for Kevin O’Leary and Amazon and Microsoft and Google to subvert three county commissioners in rural Utah?

I have written about regulatory capture (at the municipal level) extensively in one of my recent posts.

Making matters even worse surrounding O’Leary’s Utah AI Data Centre is the fact that it also came about as part of a military endeavour (i.e., the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA).

MIDA is a Utah state entity created to support military installations, strengthen defense-related infrastructure, and promote military initiatives through public-private partnerships. It has affiliations with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.

Doesn’t it make you feel warm and fuzzy that we have such a benevolent [non-traitorous] “Mr. Wonderful” billionaire Canadian looking after our most precious energy needs?

You can learn more about the destructive effects of AI Data Centres here.

Tokenization

For those unfamiliar, tokenization is the process of representing assets and money digitally on a blockchain.

My previous podcast guest Jacob M. Thompson has written a lot on tokenization and a recent work of his explains how BlackRock (the world’s largest asset management company with over $12.5 trillion in assets) and Brookfield Asset Management – the company Mark Carney use to co-Chair – basically want to tokenize all assets (not just stocks, bonds, but also real estate, art, collectibles, natural resources, nature itsef, etc.) on the blockchain.

The purpose of this is, generally speaking, is twofold: for financial gain and for greater control.

The current CEO of Brookfield, Bruce Flatt, recently stated that they want to “rewire the world for the new economy that’s coming,” and make everything a tradeable and investable asset.

If you think about it for even a minute, having all assets tokenised would require in an unfathomable amount of computer storage and processing capacity. And apart serving as the infrastructure for AI Mass Surveillance, the AI Data Centres also serve the purpose of this so-called tokenized economy.

All of this, of course, if we let them build it.

If ever there was a time for Canadians (and individuals from all around the world, for that matter) to push back and not allow such AI Data Centres from being built in/around their communities, it is now.

Accordingly, I would encourage you all to do some basic research to see which centre is being built near where you live, inform your fellow residents about its negative impacts, and get active in stopping them.

Rabbit Shorts

Eugenics is Spiritual Warfare

In this podcast teaser clip, Nico Lagan sheds light on this Spiritual Battle of good versus evil in the context of eugenics – child sacrifice to Baal, abortion, and euthanasia (MAID in Canada).

The Philosophy of AI Singularity

In this podcast teaser clip, my guest Nico Lagan explains the philosophy behind AI’s Singularity – the point at which AI becomes self-aware and sees us humans as a threat which needs to be eliminated.

Signing Off

Special thanks to my guests Jason Lavigne and Nico Lagan for this enlightening and important talk about the future of Canada. You won’t find two Christian brothers working harder to help bring awareness about these issues and to try to help restore freedom back to this once great nation. So, please consider following their work and supporting them via the following links:

Jason Lavigne:

Nico Lagan:

What are your thoughts on any of the topics discussed in this podcast?

What is the ‘pulse of Canada’ in your region?

Which of the dystopian bills (or law) discussed in this podcast worries you the most?

Are there other Canadian bills or laws that concern you? Why?

What are your thoughts on MAiD or what horror stories have you heard about it?

Are all political parties in Canada corrupt and acting to serve other interests, or are there some who are actually working for our country and Canadians?

What concerns you most about Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Do you use it? What for?

Is there an AI Data Centre being built close to where you live?

(if so, please mention where and the name of the centre)

Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

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I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

You can also follow me on and PickAx.

See you next time.

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