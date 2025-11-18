“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Introduction

My journey on Substack and as an independent investigative journalist for these past three years has been interesting and eye-opening to say the least.

Upon my return to my native Canada (Quebec) in late 2021 (right smack during the Covid-19 Pandemic) after spending 13 years living and working in China, I transitioned from being a long-time educator to journalist seeking to find answers to what exactly had happened to my country (and the world for that matter).

It became my personal mission to find answers.

My very first post on Substack – In Search of Truth – provides a broader context for my vocational shift.

Early on, many of my articles were re-published in various outlets such as GlobalResearch.ca, the daily news outlet out of Alberta called The Counter Signal, among others, in addition to my appearances on other shows.

I hit the 1,000-subscriber mark by June of 2023 and made a post highlighting some of my achievements.

My Substack has grown since then, but I have noticed a significant decline in the rate of new subscriptions since about six months now; some of this can be attributed to me posting less than I used to, but there’s something off/not normal. This is a trend that sadly has been occurring on many Substacks and I will talk more about this form of censorship/shadow-banning later in Section 8 of this post.

So, anyhow, I have structured this post into the following sections; so, feel free to browse or jump to the area(s) that may interest you the most. I would definitely invite you to have a look at Section 5. My Style, Proud Moments, & Contrarian Leanings, for it partially shows what makes my Substack, called Dan Fournier’s Inconvenient Truths special or unique.

No matter how ugly, harsh, difficult to swallow these truths are, remember that:

“If you want the truth to stand clear before you, never be for or against [it].” – Bruce Lee

Key sections:

1. Key Stats & Milestones

I started my Substack Dan Fournier’s Inconvenient Truths at the beginning of September, 2022. So, I’ve been on this platform for about 3 years and two months.

Here are the basic metrics for my Substack subscribership as of Nov. 17, 2025:

Yeah, my current paid subscribers (as of Nov. 17) amounts to only 42 from a total base of 10,015.

This represents a measly 0.42% or not even 1% of my subscribers who are paid ones which is significantly below the average paid subscriber conversion rate of 3% for this platform.

Don’t get me wrong. I am still grateful for all of my subscribers, be they paid or regular ones.

That being said, I do often wonder why my paid subscriber rate is so low.

Audience Location & Overlap

Nearly three quarters of my audience comes the United States (52%) and Canada (22%), followed by the U.K. (6%), Australia (4%), and Germany (1%):

Encouragingly, audience overlap for my site is in strong alignment with four of the top nine medical Substacks on this platform, namely:

I am not entirely sure why such a big proportion of my audience members comes from those who are subscribed to these medical sites, but I presume it is due to my early writings which were critical of the COVID-19 measures imposed during the Scamdemic.

Moreover, I have had the privilege of interviewing Dr. William Makis on my podcast and also being on a panel alongside Dr. Robert Malone discussing Global Censorship and 5th Generation Warfare. I could, perhaps, only dream of amassing even a quarter of the followers they have.

Regardless, it is quite an honour for me to have my worked read by the same audience members who subscribe to these distinguished sites.

Recommendations

Subscribership on the Substack network is largely built on recommendations. In other words, I can recommend to my followers other Substacks which I read and like, while authors of other Substacks can recommend mine.

I receive the bulk of my subscriptions from other Substacks with COVID Intel – by William Makis providing the lion’s share (6k subs) of them. Out of approximately 49 Substacks recommending mine, here are the top ones that fuel my subscriber base:

So, a big shout out (thank you) to all of them for helping me grow my own site.

2. Key Themes covered in my work

I don’t restrict my writings to any single focus area. The main motivator and decision-making driver for choosing what to write about is sparked from whenever truth is tainted, obfuscated, suppressed, or beaten to a pulp. I can’t stand being lied to, especially when it is done in an arrogantly crafty or duplicitous way.

We all know that the vast majority of mainstream newsmakers (who I more astutely refer to as the gatekeeper media) constantly lie, gaslight, and propagandise us with their so-called reporting. This phenomena has been occurring for decades (or even centuries), and still happens to this day across the globe. These “news” organisations and outlets are largely infiltrated by corporate interests, intelligence agencies, think tanks, “philanthropic” foundations, and even the military.

That being said, I suppose that the following themes are some that have found their way into my body of work:

Globalist Agendas & Institutions

Real Conspiracies

The COVID-19 Scamdemic

The Global Financial System with a strong focus on CBDCs & Digital IDs

War & Geopolitics

Corruption in Canada

[The Crimes of] Geoengineering & Weather Modification

I also further dig into these themes and related topics with superb guests I am privileged enough to have on my Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

3. My Top 10 Most Viewed Articles & Podcasts

As of Nov. 14, 2025, here are my Top Ten Most Viewed Articles:

The top spot, with 19,953 views, 657 likes, and 171 comments is the following article that was published in January of this year:

And my second most viewed article (with 14,556 views) is:

Also note that my third most viewed podcast was Episode 24. Speaking for the Fallen, w/Dr. William Makis which had 4,412 views and a whopping 12,173 downloads!

4. My Key Series & free eBooks

As many of my articles tend to be lengthy, I occasionally have to break them up into different parts. On occasion, I will assemble them into a single document, an eBook which I make available for free. They can usually be found and accessed from my About page.

Here are two such works followed by two others which I have not yet assembled into a single document, but which I nonetheless consider important pieces.

The Covid-19 – Holocaust Comparison

This six part series came about during the COVID-19 era after I had watched a docuseries called Never Again is Now Global which compared harsh controls during the Holocaust with those instituted during the pandemic.

Though I had found the series to be quite informative and compelling, I remained somewhat skeptical about its claims. I thus embarked on a journey to explore the claims found there in to see whether they held water. The result was this series.

The free 188-page eBook is available here.

But for a summary of it all, I invite you to have a look at Part 6, the Conclusion of the series for which I had made the following cover image:

On a side note, the image I used for the vaxxed girl in the image above (upper-right) had appeared in different articles from the period, showing the student receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a school in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on January 7, 2022.

I had found that particular photograph somewhat iconoclastic, poignant, and telling, given her facial expression. I managed to track down the school she attended and twice communicated with them to get an update on the health situation of the girl. Sadly (probably due to privacy reasons), I didn’t hear back from them. To this day, I still wonder what happened to this innocent soul and hope that she is in good health. The same goes for the millions of children across the globe who were subject to this heinous experiment.

Lastly, I had the privilege to interview the producer of Never Again is Now Global, Vera Sharav, a first-generation Holocaust survivor. Even in her advanced years, she was as sharp as they come!

The Synagogue of Satan

This is perhaps my favourite series. I wanted to investigate the psyche or mindset of those who are really pulling the strings and controlling this world.

Though these figures like to remain highly secluded and don’t want any light shone on them, we have a pretty good idea of who they are. Sure, we don’t know all their names. But, in large part, they consist of members of the extremely wealthy Bloodline Families (such as the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds, but to name a few).

Briefly put, this series examines their overall beliefs and convictions (evil Satanic mindsets) and their enablers, including a network of Secret Societies they use to perpetuate their destructive agendas.

Here are links to the three parts of this series:

The free 182-page eBook which includes all three parts is available here.

Geoengineering & Weather Modification

I really put my heart and soul into this one.

Perhaps I was naive in thinking that through honest, professional, and respectful actions as a journalist, I could not only get to the bottom of what is really happening with geoengineering and weather modification in Canada (and elsewhere, for that matter), but maybe bring about change to end these crimes.

For nearly two years, I communicated with various Canadian agencies, even writing open letters calling for further investigations – all to no avail.

My conclusion is that they are all either completely ignorant and incompetent about the subject matter, or they are purposely facilitating (or at the very least allowing) these geoengineering crimes that are perpetrated against us and our natural environment.

My 300+ page investigative series proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is a highly sophisticated conspiracy which is negatively impacting our well being and that of or natural environment.

I became so disenfranchised with this fight that I figured the only way to ever bring about positive change is to at least undo the brainwashing of our youth surrounding the Climate Scam and thus co-wrote and published a book – Where Has Our Blue Sky Gone – on the subject.

If you are a parent of young children, I would encourage you to purchase a copy of the book. If you are not a parent but are still concerned about this issue, you can purchase a copy or two for your local library or nearby elementary school. It’s our children who will become the future leaders; so, the education they receive in their early years will impact us all moving ahread into the future.

The Alien Deception Distraction / Cyber Attack Crisis

Any student of history knows that to bring about a new [and improved] system of control (or financial system) by the powers that be, a major crisis (such as Pearl Harbour or 9/11) is required.

In this two-part series, I first provided the necessary background information along with an example of one such stunt they could use as a crisis. And then in Part 2, I laid out the most likely scenario they would employ to bring about this new beast slavery system, namely a large-scale Cyber Attack.

To this day, I am still convinced that this is the crisis template they will use, possibly in conjuction with (or causing) a huge financial & market crash.

Amidst the theatre of war, a villainous boogeyman is always needed; and I posit that they will create a huge false flag event, a cyber attack, to pin it on either Russia, China, or Iran.

Since publishing that second part of my series in August of 2023, I have added no less than 16 addenda to it, further documenting proof of their [very sloppy] fabrications that lay the groundwork for their upcoming ruse.

Time will tell what major crisis will be unveiled within the next few years. But if I were a gambling man, I’d bet the house on this one.

5. My Style, Proud Moments, & Contrarian Leanings

My Style

As an independent journalist, I am not beholden to any editor, company, or organisation.

I am thus free to write about any topic I deem either newsworthy, or of which I think the general public ought to know about.

Early on (in the first six months) I tended to write more news-related articles (many of which were published in The Counter Signal with whom I was a contributor at the time); but since then, I mostly write Opinion and Commentary articles. In a way, I could be considered a columnist for my own publication.

This obviously grants me more freedom to go deep into various subject matters and also offer my views on complex issues and globalist agendas, occasionally inserting speculatory tones so as to make better sense of what may really be going on (see my “contrarian leanings” below for examples).

In practically all of my posts, what differentiates me from other writers and journalists is that I am very meticulous, thorough, and like to back up my assertions with verifiable facts, links, or receipts, as some like to call them. That way, there’s less of a chance of being labelled a conspiracy theorist or nut job, and my audience can verify information I provide and decide for themselves.

Proud Moments

I am really not one to brag, but I will share merely one proud instance whereby my investigatory work and writing made a difference.

I wrote about this particular instance in my 1,000-subscriber mark post; so, I will just transcribe it hereunder (with the X post image and link added):

===TRANSCRIPT BEGIN

There’s one article in particular, actually a pair of articles, that marked me the most as a journalist, for it proved that the pen can indeed make a powerful difference.

Here’s is a brief account of the story behind the story.

The story is called Fashion retailer Simons criticized for promoting assisted-suicide video.

I had found out about how Simons, a major fashion retailer in Canada, had produced a video glorifying assisted-suicide.

I was stunned, and had to find out the rationale and reasoning behind a corporation wanting to promote assisted-suicide, almost as though it was a product to be advertised.

Although the original 3-minute video, called All is Beauty has been removed (or at least made private) by YouTube, there still exists the 30-second spot on Twitter (archived here). All is Beauty was the story of a middle-aged woman named Jennyfer who had chosen to end her life by MAiD (medical assistance in dying), a legalised medical process that certain Canadians can apply for.

Having watched the video, I knew that besides its disturbing nature in glorifying assisted-suicide (regardless of one’s stance on the issue), there was something else terribly off about it.

This took the form of a blue whale symbology which kept appearing in the video. I knew something was really not right about it, as either my intuition or subconscious was somehow trying to alert me.

Not long after my post, a commenter named Gabriel (check out his excellent Libre Solutions Network Substack, by the way) pointed out to me the work of a very gifted writer on Substack named Igor Chudov who had previously made a post which explained how the blue whale symbology was associated with a very sick and twisted online game that lured vulnerable teens into participating in self-mutilation activities and committing suicide after 40 days – which, sadly, hundreds had already done.

Having previously contacted Simons for a media request for comment, I contacted them a second time to ask them whether they knew about the blue whale symbology and its implications in their video, and also whether they knew that they were in clear violation of a specific YouTube policy to this effect.

Well, it only took about 2 hours and Simons had pulled the video from YouTube.

With the help and guidance of a gifted fellow journalist named Mike Campbell from the Counter Signal – where I was also publishing articles at the time, we published a follow-up article called Simons removes controversial assisted suicide video from YouTube on the matter.

That was a very proud moment for me, for I knew that my instincts and the power of the Substack community could be a catalyst for change. Who knows? Maybe it prevented some other teens of being exposed to this sick and twisted game. If it prevented even one soul from being sucked in, then this was definitely worth it.

In addition, regardless of where one stands on the assisted-suicide issues, glorifying the terminal act leaves much to be questioned and contemplated.

===TRANSCRIPT END

A lot of what happens in our world, including online, is really really messed up, as evidenced by the illustration above.

Moreover, as part of the broader globalist depopulation agenda the Canadian federal government and even some of our provincial governments have been particularly nefarious in promoting MAID to our veterans, children/infants, and “mature minors” (whom they deem mature enough to decide to kill themselves without the knowledge or consent of their parents).

MAiD (medical assistance in dying), or government-assisted suicide, is a very controversial issue. And I have written some articles about it which certainly encapsulates this polemical and sensitive topic:

In my opinion, too few journalists – whether from mainstream or alternative media – are adequately covering this topic of government-assisted suicide.

But, fortunately, some have:

The expansion of MAID to these and additional groups makes for an even more sinister course. Thanks to the great investigatory work by Elizabeth Nickson (whom I previously interviewed on my podcast), it appears that the Canadian government would have a financial interest in expanding MAID “services” to vulnerable groups which include the mentally ill, the homeless, retired elderly persons, and indigenous peoples.

In fact, as per a research paper published in the Journal of Death and Dying (archived here) the Canadian government plans to save $1.273 trillion from 2027-2047 by persuading millions of members from these vulnerable groups in seeking MAID.

The journal article, titled Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death provides a chilling opener:

“Abstract

This study explores the potential economic savings from expanding medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in Canada, where it is currently a leading cause of death, to include vulnerable groups that cost the government more than they contribute in taxes. These groups include individuals with severe mental health issues, the homeless, drug users, retired elderly, and indigenous communities. Both voluntary and non-voluntary scenarios were analyzed, projecting total savings of up to CAD $1.273 trillion by 2047. With an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the voluntary scenario, mostly among mentally ill and elderly populations, this cost-saving measure raises significant ethical concerns. Financially incentivizing MAiD could shift healthcare priorities away from providing necessary support, potentially devaluing vulnerable lives and fostering a troubling reliance on assisted death as an economic solution. The findings highlight a need for ethical scrutiny of MAiD policy expansion.



Source/credit: Journal of Death and Dying – Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death by Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce, first published online: February 28, 2025.”

Here is an image from the study showing the potential “Cost/Benefit (CAD $ Billions)” in savings that could be realised (archived here):

Just when you think it can’t get anymore heinous or sinister, an approach using government-funded professional “dying assistants,” i.e., killers or hitmen, is also being considered (at cost of C$227 per head):

“Outsourcing Approach to MAiD An alternative approach could involve hiring government-funded professional dying assistants (killers) to carry out the MAiD procedure inside or outside hospitals. The lowest-cost hitmen that could be out sourced (OS) can provide the same function for as little as 150 Euros (Rios, 2010), which translates to approximately CAD $227 (CMAiD,OS = 227), based on an exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.51 CAD (xe, 2024a).



Source/credit: Journal of Death and Dying – Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death by Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce, first published online: February 28, 2025.”

When any government resorts to such depopulation measures (seemingly to save on benefits costs) to eliminate its own citizens, you are dealing with a special kind of pure evil. Accordingly, this particular topic/agenda needs to be covered more in the alternative media and I will certainly keep an eye on it. I will likely follow up on this specific topic in a future article.

Contrarian Leanings

I’ve never shied away from expressing my views, nor feared being labelled a conspiracy theorist or kook. Au contraire, I’ve rather embraced going against the grain or mainstream narratives, often challenging widely held beliefs such as that the Americans did put men on the moon – which, of course, they DIDN’T!

As a little anecdote regarding my assertion of the moon landing hoax, just days after I had posted my article, I had the second highest ranking military officer (Vice Chairman of the joint Chiefs of Staff) in the United States (at the time), Navy Admiral Christopher Watson Grady follow me on Twitter/X even though I only had a few hundred followers at the time. Here is the screenshot I took back then:

I can’t specifically recall checking if that account was a legitimate one back then, but nevertheless it falls in the category of things that make you go hmmmm.

It also makes me wonder what kind of “file” they have on me and other conspiracy theorist journalists.

To be frank, it is quite an honour to be labelled a conspiracy theorist; for, one that critically examines a questionable event or posits a plausible theory about it should be considered a credible and discerning human being, no?

Ever since the Assassination of John F. Kennedy, the CIA has birthed and employed the phrase ‘conspiracy theorist’ to great effect.

Members of society are easily shamed and castigated for merely questioning or challenging mainstream narratives or widely held beliefs.

Thankfully, over the past few decades members of the alternative media have collectively challenged such narratives and archaic mindsets.

So, anyway, let me illustrate just a few instances whereby I have gone against the grain to reveal such contrarian leanings.

Trump was in on his Butler, Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt

While I am not alone to believe that Donald J. Trump was a knowing, active participant in his own “assassination” attempt in July of 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, I know that I have provided some very compelling evidence to support my stance/thesis on this matter.

Though my initial assessment of the July 13 “assassination” attempt didn’t include the possibility of WWE-level style theatrics surrounding this event, it has since become clearer to me that Donald J. Trump was a knowing participant in this turkey shoot.

Trump repeatedly lied about the incident, amply incriminating himself in this grand deception, or hoax.

I won’t go over all the details and evidence which has convinced me of this in this post, but feel free to examine and scrutinise it as laid out in my October 14, 2024 post about it (Is Donald Trump compromised by Israel’s Mossad? And was his Assassination Attempt Staged after all?) and judge for yourself.

Could I be wrong? Sure. We may never know for sure. But this is my running story, and given the solid evidence I’ve provided, I’m sticking to it until proven otherwise.

As a final thought on this, let me challenge those who remains skeptical of my theory on this to ask themselves the following question:

If this were indeed a serious assassination attempt on President Trump, then why hasn’t he yet called for a complete/thorough formal investigation into it by the FBI or other agency or commission?

And by a “complete formal/thorough investigation,” I am not referring to the botched one conducted by the very incompetent FBI who destroyed key/critical evidence less than 24 hours after the shooting. It is quite obvious for anyone who can connect two brain cells together to conclude that the FBI did not conduct a proper and thorough investigation.

The Sinister Hudson Riverfront 9/11 Memorial

I believe I am the only journalist in the world who has uncovered how sinister “memorial” truly is.

Needless to say, those who have orchestrated and executed the events which transpired on 9/11 are evil. They despise and view us as “useless eaters” and wish to destroy all good that is made in the image of God.

The following which I have uncovered is an expression and testament to that demonic mindset. So, allow me to simply transcribe what I had written about this in late 2023:

===TRANSCRIPT BEGIN

In addition to the eerie numerology references from above, there is also some devilish symbolism associated with the event which pertains to two metal structures that were kept from the collapsed debris of the World Trade Center towers, namely two trident-like metal beams from the structure. Tridents are frequently associated with the devil.

These are on display across the Hudson River in New Jersey overlooking Manhattan in what is called the Hudson Riverfront 9/11 Memorial (located at 1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, Weehawken, NJ):

Firstly, notice the trident on the right with the three extending beams at the top. The “hand” on the right could also be perceived as sticking the middle finger to the city.

Next, have a look at the following Google Maps aerial view of their location:

I have highlighted what appears to resemble half a cross (in the added yellow box with red lining) like the one Jesus was crucified on. Taking half the cross away would be like defiling Jesus of his holiness or divinity, leaving him a mere mortal man. In other words, taking away the divine eternal aspect of humans who are made in the image of God/Jesus.

And with regards to the trident monuments, these appear very similar to the “peace symbol” – which is actually a perverse symbol of Jesus on the cross, turned upside down with his arms snapped; it is a Masonic symbol that represents the death of Christianity. The symbol was introduced popularised by the C.I.A. during the 1960s Flower Power/Hippie/Peace & Love era.

While this may appear speculatory, the fact that we have both half a cross on the chosen location of this monument and the trident (which is like the peace symbol) sure seems to indicate a Satanic mockery of Jesus and Christianity which is what we have been witnessing in this New [Satanic] World Order.

Never forget who did this.

===TRANSCRIPT END

On a related note about sinister memorials dedicated to the events of September 11, 2001, I also recently discussed the matter with an artist from New York City, Anthony Freda, who pointed out to me yet another demonic memorial built where the Twin Towers use to stand.

If these memorials don’t open one’s eyes to the evil nature of the dark forces behind these tragic events, I’m not sure what ever will.

Need more be said on this?

The CYM Corporation & Adrenochrome

Here’s another hot potato that no journalist dare cover.

I first came about the CYM Corporation when doing research for my July 2, 2023 article Millions of Children are abducted and trafficked each year, The Sound of Freedom movie exposes the epidemic.

Basically, some highly revealing documents loosely known as the CYM Corporation Leaks which surfaced in 2021 show what appears to be an extensive child-trafficking operation including the harvesting and trafficking of adrenochrome, and even hunting parties (where children are the prey) taking place near several U.S. Military Bases.

The information found in the CYM Corporation leaked documents along with the revelations (watch/listen the linked video from the 00:20:54 mark until the 1:08:45 mark) by Steffi (a pseudonym for the leaker who is based in Germany), are quite disturbing, if they are actually true and not some kind of hoax or psychological operation.

I won’t hash out all the sordid details here, but you can read my complete exposure here and judge for yourself.

After having written that section, I was still undecided as to whether or not the whole thing was just a hoax.

But what made me further view it as a possible genuine operation was when I got some valuable input last February from one of my podcast guests, Sean Stone.

What had particularly caught my attention was when Sean revealed to me (watch from the 5:31 mark of this clip) that according to one of his own contacts in Military Intelligence, adrenochrome was indeed a substance that was trafficked (by cartels) and that it was on their radar.

There was also talk of adrenochrome with another of my podcast guests, namely the aforementioned seasoned journalist Elizabeth Nickson. In my talk with her, I had brought up an article she had written which touched upon whether elite family members are into activities related to the production of the substance (which requires torturing and killing of innocent children to obtain their blood). And according to Nathan Reynolds who escaped such an elite family, it is indeed an ugly practice that occurs within these circles.

To this day, it is still difficult to determine with any certainty whether or not the CYM Corporation exists (or existed) and its alleged activities did indeed take place. And, without any serious investigation into this matter by a very neutral, independent, and competent authority, this mystery will sadly remain unsolved (while millions of children reamain trafficked for sex).

Of course, if more information on this leak comes my way, I will be sure to write about it on my Substack. Feel free to contact me if you have any pertinent information about it.

Reporting on what the Alt Media won’t

While I cover many topics and news events both the mainstream and alternative media won’t dare touch, here is but one illustration of where I go the extra mile.

We all know that the 2022 Truckers Convoy which took place in Ottawa during the Covid-19 Scamdemic was a pivotal point in Canadian history and had sparked other freedom movements around the globe.

I covered some of these aspects on my Substack.

In one post, I revisited an infamous incident which had took place in Ottawa during these protests.

The Canadian mainstream media at the time, particularly the CBC, was being not only disingenuous but also outright duplicitous surrounding these protests. Though that was to be expected, given that they are largely in bed with the federal government (receiving north of a billion in funding annually), even some alternative media outlets were not entirely living up to their supposed standards either.

Take for instance when Rebel News reported on the infamous Confederate, F*CK TRUDEAU, and Nazi flags shown by so-called protesters in Ottawa during the protests, they missed a key element to the story which I didn’t.

Though Rebel News reporter Alexandra Lavoie did report on where the flag bearers ventured and where these infamous photographs had been taken, including the Fairmont hotel which at the time served as the headquarters for law enforcement, herself and her colleagues at Rebel News failed to properly scrutinise and analyse one of those famous photographs.

I, however, took the time to do so which revealed to me a very strong indication that those flag bearers were planted agents who conveniently appeared to provide a momentous photo op for those mainstream photojournalists which would serve as fuel for the mainstream press against the truckers convoy movement and how it was negatively portrayed.

I covered this important aspect in my post showing these agents returning to their headquarters at the Fairmont hotel with the following photographs:

Notice the security cameras I highlighted in red in the photograph from above along with what is behind the window close to that fan indoors as is zoomed-in hereunder:

You can clearly see that there appears to be two law enforcement officers (or some kind of agents) with holsters and pistols (circled in red).

Accordingly, it would be thus fairly clear to deduce that the flag bearers (who appear in the first photograph above) were indeed agents returning to their operations base.

Acclaimed journalist Rodney Palmer praised Alexandra Lavoie and Rebel News for their work on this. But what was lacking on their part, in my opinion as an independent reporter, is that they should have questioned law enforcement – particularly the Ottawa police, about this fact, i.e., about these individuals who were returning to this location with at least two other agents or parties just inside adorning pistols.

At the time, I contacted Alexandra Lavoie twice to tell her about my find and how it would be preferable for them to inquire about this with law enforcement to get their side of the story on the incident; but, she never replied me and Rebel News never followed up on this important consideration.

The idiom the devil is in the details certainly seems to apply here. And not picking up on such important clues left this story incomplete by this alternative media outlet.

It is my mission to seek and find critical clues and details – no matter how small or insignificant they initially appear – in my research and investigations; and I will continue to strive for such meticulousness and scrutiny moving forward.

The Paranormal

The last instance of being a contrarian lies with my belief in the paranormal.

Ever since I did a class presentation in middle school at age 14 about such phenomena, I’ve always believed in it despite never seeing a ghost or apparition first-hand.

Upon my return to Canada in late 2021, I had a lot of spare time on my hands and had decided to create a 24 episode series on the subject.

Each episode has a PDF presentation and accompanying video which, though I’m a bit biased, I find to be highly informative and entertaining.

During my podcast talk with filmmaker Sean Stone – who produced his own film on the paranormal called Greystone Park – I had mentioned my interest in the subject and that I had produced this series.

For those interested, I invite you to peruse the 24 episodes therein to learn more about the particular paranormal phenomenon that interests you the most (click the image below to access via my sister site The Liberty Academy):

6. Highlights from my Down the Rabbit Hole Podcast

Thanks to a nudge from my fellow Canadian journalist Jason Lavigne, in January of 2024, I finally decided to launch my own podcast which I decided to name, unoriginally, Down the Rabbit Hole.

In the previous section I mentioned one of my distinguished guests, Sean Stone. That particular podcast episode nicely personifies the nature of my show in that I like to go down deep rabbit holes and conspiracy territory with my guests. That episode was titled Conspiracies, the Deep State, Paranormal & Secret Realms, w/Sean Stone and I had created a teaser clip to give a taste of the taboo subjects we explore on this podcast (click the image below to watch):

With 38 episodes and superb guests thus far, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the insightful conversations and revelations brought about in each and everyone of them.

They generously took the time to talk to a relatively unknown soul like myself, and I am most thankful that they’ve accepted my invitations.

The variety of guests in my Down the Rabbit Hole podcast is stuff of envy. From first-generation Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav, to the distinguished Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, to the unsung Canadian doctor heroes in Dr. William Makis and Dr. Daniel Nagase, my Christian brothers Alex Newman, Terry Wolfe, and Kennedy Hall, my Quebecer peeps from The Big Puff Podcast, along with many others, I’ve been truly blessed by their collective presence, eloquent humour, and shared wisdom.

My most viewed podcast, with 7,288 views and 7,692 downloads (thus far), was Episode 28. The Upcoming Collapse of the UK, Europe & NATO, w/Alex Krainer.

What would a podcast be without teaser clips to entice potential viewers to tune in? Well, I call these short video clips Rabbit Shorts and publish them on Rumble (linked from each podcast post).

Some of my personal favourite Rabbit Shorts include the following (click on the respective image to access/view):

You can view all the clips here: https://rumble.com/user/RabbitDan.

Which one(s) do you like or find interesting? Please leave your thoughts in the Comments section below.

7. My Appearances on other Podcasts (and one Game Show)

I’ve been fortunate enough to have been invited on others’ podcasts and shows since 2023. Here are most of those appearances (from most recent to the oldest):

Though I loved being a guest on the aforementioned podcasts, there is one appearance that was quite amusing which you may also find entertaining. I am talking about my appearance on Johnny Vedmore’s TRUTHBOMB #3 - Tim Hinchliffe vs Dan Fournier.

It was quite creative and funny and I invite you to check it out by clicking the link below (two-minute teaser preview here):

8. Censored & Shadow-Banned!

In September of 2022, I had joined Twitter (now called X) in order to promote articles from my Substack and bring more eyeballs towards my work.

But after three years, I made a decision to leave that platform.

There were several reasons such as:

it being a mostly toxic platform (undoubtedly fuelled by algos that foster hate and division);

many of my tweets were not appearing in my followers’ feeds ;

almost daily new followers which were those bloody annoying “female sexy bot” accounts used to artificially inflate follower counts (which I use to delete on a daily basis so as to have a more accurate and truthful count; note that these sexy bots would magically appear whenever I would post or reply something controversial);

its mass collection of data via xAI and sharing with governments, law enforcement [and intel agencies];

and its duplicitous censorship (largely via means of shadow-banning or so called “Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach”).

The last point enumerated above fits perfectly with how my X account was censored through this “Freedom of Reach” censorship mechanism. Many of my posts would not appear in my followers’ feeds and many of them were unsubscribed without their knowledge.

I was never permitted to amass more the 2k followers which is ridiculous given I was fairly active on that platform over a three year period.

So, SCREW THEM! I left a couple of months ago and have no regrets.

Sadly though, I suspect that similar kinds of shenanigans are happening on Substack and that bots may also be artificially boosting follower counts (only to later be used to decrease one’s follower base).

I recently discussed these issues with Bill Rice Jr. who had extensively investigated these Substack shadow-banning mechanisms.

While I don’t have all the answers about the extent to which the Substack platform has been compromised (or taken over) along with how my own voice is being suppressed, I remain [perhaps naively] cautiously optimistic that my user base will continue to grow on what is one of the few remaining platforms that hosts contrarian voices like mine.

At this point, I won’t even bother to contact the founders of Substack to try to get real answers to these shenanigans because they seemed more focused with getting AI Chat bots ready to replace living, breathing human beings to provide support services over concerns from its authors/writers.

If ever you do not receive notifications about my newly posted articles or podcasts, or that they end up in your email’s Spam folder (as is the case with Bill Rice Jr.’s emails coming my way) then please indicate so in the Comments section below.

As the future of this platform remains uncertain, particularly for contrarian voices like mine, it is imperative to have a Plan B (or even a Plan C) in case they (or Stripe) pull the plug on me and my inconvenient truths.

Decentralised platforms, perhaps, represent the best means to maintain an online presence while avoiding dubious shadow-banning tactics and outright censorship.

For this, though I am still working on a “Plan C,” I often archive my Substack posts here, and also post them on the decentralised NOSTR (via my account on Primal) as well as on PickAx. So, if ever you are on those platforms, please give me a follow.

9. Monthly Calls with Paid Subscribers

In order to give back more to those who financially support my Substack, I started monthly Paid Subscriber calls.

We use Streamyard for the calls which is similar to Zoom and it works well.

The calls are not recorded. Participants can choose to show their faces (camera on) or not if they prefer to remain more private.

We had our first call on Friday, September 5, and have had three calls in total thus far with an average of about three to four participants. We expect the number of participants to increase going forward.

We have no set topic agenda and just discuss freely, and participants are free to ask me questions.

The calls last about two hours and the chemistry is really good with participants not being afraid to exchange with one another and even venture down certain rabbit holes – especially ones that they perhaps wouldn’t dare discuss with their friends, colleagues, or family members.

So, if you would like to participate in future calls – which are usually held on the first Friday of every month (now at 7 pm Eastern Standard Time or EST), feel free to become a paid subscriber and you will automatically be added to the email list for the calls. This time may change in the future depending on whether it would be more easy accommodate those who live in different time zones. I will try to make the time optimal in this regard.

So, I’d like to sincerely thank those who have financially supported me thus far and have participated in these calls which almost serve as a kind of therapy to help us process all the madness happening in our crazy world.

10. Thanks & Gratitude to All my Subscribers

I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all of my subscribers for their interest in my writings and podcasts as well as their loyalty and sustained support.

It is only through your support – be it financial or just by staying subscribed and reading and sharing my work – that I have been able to amplify my voice, offering opinions on what’s really happening in this mad world.

Honestly speaking, truly independent journalists such as myself are hard to find and I am most elated that you have chosen to follow my work.

I am not sponsored or steered by anyone or any organisation; with my sole driving force being to seek the unaltered truth and reveal it as best I can, not matter how inconvenient it is or who it may offend.

TRUTH IS TRUTH even if no one believes it. A LIE IS A LIE even if everyone believes it.

11. Moving Forward

The main advantage of being independent and not beholden to any boss, editor, company, or organisation, is that I am free to write about any topic in an unrestricted and unmuzzled manner.

I will continue to write about topics and themes discussed earlier in this post; but in our ever-changing and complex world, new ones may emerge needing further examination.

Though the Substack platform has its challenges and controversies, I remain thankful, yet cautiously optimistic that it will continue to let my voice (and those of my podcast guests) reach thousands amidst this sea of other voices all seeking attention.

In terms of podcast guests, I aim to provide a good variety of voices and perspectives and will continue to seek individuals who can help us shed light on important issues and challenges in these uncertain times we live in.

Please feel free to suggest any topic or potential podcast guest you feel would be good for me to add to my repertoire.

Appendix #1 – Links to all my articles & podcasts posted thus far (chronologically from the start)

To make things easier to find, here is a full list of my articles (excluding podcasts) published thus far in chronological order since the beginning (along with when they were re-published & respective outlets):

Also note that if ever there are some of my articles that lead to broken (404) links, you can always search the following archives to see if an extra version has been saved: archive.ph, web.archive.org (Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine).

