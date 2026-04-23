Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Igor's avatar
Igor
4h

Natural stupidity has created artifical stupidity. But there is a difference, AI can mechanically follow logical rules and evidence wherever they may lead, humans can not. "responsible" "ethical" and other bullshit buzzwords are really: we do not want AI to follow logic and evidence and expose all the bullshit and lies the whole (global) system rests on. Human race does not need AI to go extinct, it has pretty much achieved this all by itself, now it is only looking for who to blame.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1d

Long read for a moment I have time. Just a comment. It's not just that there will be a takeover but I see a battle of the new AI "Gods".

They will compete for us to do their bidding. Or, they will form the new Olympus.

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