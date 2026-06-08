Still image from Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut. Image source and credit: Warner Bros. via Boy Drinks Ink.

Commentary by Dan Fournier, published on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 5:40 EDT.

Introduction

Humanity is at a crossroads.

Amidst this Spiritual Battle for the ages, we must have the wisdom to discern good from evil, light from darkness, truth from lies.

We must also be blessed with the sagacity to distinguish and assess who is serving the dark side, as opposed to the one that embodies virtue and righteousness.

We must make a clear and honest choice about which side we wish to serve on.

Let this post serve as a warning to those who have chosen the dark side about the consequences which will inescapably ensue.

What is a Useful Idiot?

This phrase gets tossed around a lot. So, let’s look at two formal definitions:

Merriam-Webster Dictionary:



a naive or credulous person who can be manipulated or exploited to advance a cause or political agenda Cambridge Dictionary:



a person who is easy to persuade to do, say, or believe things that help a particular group or another person politically

A few markers stand out from these definitions:

a useful idiot is basically a naive or gullible individual

who is manipulated and exploited

to advance a cause or political agenda

for the benefit of a group

How to know if you are a Useful Idiot

Firstly, we must look at the type of individuals that often become — either by choice, recruitment, or manipulation — useful idiots:

Politicians (federal, state/provincial, municipal)

CEOs

Managers

Academics / Professors

Scientists

Journalists

Media pundits

Social media influencers

Lawyers

Judges

Law Enforcement Officers

Union members

Students

It should be clarified that, of course, not all individuals that figure among above groups are useful idiots.

But, members from these categories are more likely to become useful idiots since they can be used (deceived, manipulated, or exploited) to push certain narratives and agendas — be they political, social, or cultural.

This was on full display during the Covid-19 Scamdemic, as members from each of these groups served — to great effect — as useful idiots.

Some will argue that millions of people from these groups could not have been so easily manipulated (to become or act as useful idiots) during this faux pandemic to the extent that they were. Well, think again. There is such a thing as mass formation psychosis.

Wittingly or unwittingly, many were participants in propagating various components of the scam.

Now we are ready to return to our question: How to know if you are a Useful Idiot?

Firstly, you must determine if you are being used directly or indirectly.

The former, directly, is usually rather obvious. If it is your choice to be used to advance a certain narrative or agenda because you believe in it and/or will derive some kind of benefit (financial, increase in status, or otherwise), then fine; it is clear to you and you can determine the consequences (positive or negative) which may ensue.

For the latter, indirectly, it is often accomplished through means of deception, psychological manipulation, group think, or other method in which you become an inadvertent participant or unwitting tool in the process. Accordingly, before you advance a certain narrative, position, or agenda, it is best to always be questioning whether you are being nudged or used.

Another way to know whether you are a useful idiot is to examine and question your own personal motives when advancing or promoting a certain position, narrative, or agenda. To clarify these three terms, here are some examples:

position : minors should be able to proceed with sex transition surgeries if they want to

narrative : Putin is an evil man

agenda: climate change is destroying our planet and natural environment

It is important to keep in mind that those who really run the world and pull the levers of power across government, business, academia, etc., have centuries of experience in manipulation.

Whether we are talking about mind control techniques like propaganda, divide-and-conquer, the Hegelian Dialectic (also known as Problem-Reaction-Solution), war, financial alchemy, or science, the manipulation of individuals, businesses, organisations, governments, and supranational organisations remains omnipresent.

This is due in large part to the insatiable lust for power and money these so-called elite and wealthy generational families have. To them, they can never get enough — especially control.

They have all the wealth in the world, but power and control over the billions they call useless eaters who inhabit this planet is their ultimate prize along with depopulation.

This is the very reason AI Data Centres are being built — so they can record, track, and trace every single action of each an every individual on this planet.

Politicians

After banking and business, politicians are among the most sought after useful idiots by the wealthy families.

This is because they are the group, after banking and multinational corporations, that can most easily help to bring to fruition their heinous agendas.

Politicians, after all, are legislators. They pass laws that citizens, residents, businesses, and organisations must abide by. As such, their usefulness to the elite is substantial.

And that is why they spend a tremendous amount of time, effort, and money into recruiting, grooming, and placing certain individuals in political positions starting at the municipal level, progressing towards the state or provincial levels, then at the federal level. This further progresses to the international level with the appointment of individuals in supranational organisations such as the United Nations.

There are several advantages and perks to becoming a politician. They tend to earn handsome salaries and can enjoy lofty pensions when they reach a certain number of years of service.

Some politicians will be genuine in their intentions to serve their constituents while others will have no qualms about serving corporate or other interests. Each of them are unique with regards to their personal motivations and hold different moral and ethical standards.

Sadly, across the various levels of government and across the globe, many politicians choose to serve the interests of corporations and other groups in lieu of their own constituents. This phenomenon is easily observable and can be measured by the fact that most bills are actually not written by the legislators themselves and seldom benefit their constituents. Instead, these bills are sponsored or introduced by the legislators who push for their passage which most often benefit outside interests. By doing so, such legislators can gain certain rewards — whether legally, illegally under the table, in future paid speeches, perks, or by other dubious means.

There often comes a time, however, when those who helped finance their campaigns demand that their political proxies perform certain actions. This can come in the form of voting in a certain way for a bill, for instance. Though not necessarily illegal, such actions can be ethically or morally questionable.

These legislators can also become coerced (such as with blackmail) into doing the bidding of those who helped to place them into their positions — even if they disagree with what is being asked of them. And consequences for not obeying such wishes can prove detrimental to the politician. Payback is a bitch, some might say.

So the point here is that if you are a politician who has chosen such a path of subservience, eventually you end up having to “sell your soul to the devil,” so to speak.

The Devil never forgets and will eventually come to collect his dues.

Tables Get Turned

Foolish, if not naive, is the perfect way to describe one who thinks they are untouchable or under their continuous protection.

The dynastic families who own and really run the world can readily discard even their high-level operatives as quickly as they can snap their fingers. They have done so many a time.

You, as a useful idiot, figure much lower on their totem pole.

In their eyes, you are a low-level operative. A tiny cog in their wheel of tyranny that is so easily replaceable.

Even mid-level operatives can easily get the boot. The methods and examples countless — ranging from prime ministers to heads of global financial institutions.

As a low-level useful idiot, if you are naive enough to believe you will be protected or granted the same privileges as the protected class — the ultra high-ups, the Bill Gateses and Bill Clintons of the world — you are grossly misled and deluded.

On a dime, they will turn on you — at the slightest misstep. No remorse. No care. No mercy. These people are ruthless and have zero tolerance for unuseful useful idiots. They sacrifice souls in the millions, for fun. So, do you think they have any care and consideration for you?

YOUR Counterfeit Fiat is the same as ours

Many useful idiots think that they are integral to an elite class of people, thus sharing the same advantages of that group.

Perhaps they receive some perks and privileges, but for the most part they share more in common with ordinary citizens than they do with higher level elites.

Take for instance the money they use. The “money” they spend and earn from their jobs is the same as us common folk — fiat currency which is basically printed out of thin air (i.e., counterfeited). Its value is debased on a daily basis, second by second.

The decrease in purchasing power is the same.

Useful idiots don’t seem to realise that their wealth is continuously being stolen from them from members at the very top of the pyramid of whom they ultimately serve without realising it:

The Pyramid Banking System Structure according to former high-level Dutch banker Ronald Bernard.

Each and every time they purchase an item they — just like us — cannot avoid the inflation that is infused in its price. This is theft. Useful idiots don’t realise that they are also being cheated out of their wealth.

Once the plug is pulled on the current monetary system (which is way overdue), these useful idiots will see their own wealth evaporate as quickly as a prom queen’s virginity on prom night.

Moreover, they don’t realise that other useful idiots have already passed legislation which will allow for the outright theft of their assets; this is called The Great Taking.

Useful idiots are also a myopic breed, for they do not understand the direction in which the financial system is heading, namely the tokenization of all assets.

Once all assets — stocks, bonds, real estate, etc. — are tokenized, they will be so easily seizable by the wealthy banking elite. This groups of vipers will have no qualms in taking any asset they want away from useful idiots — just as they would from the sheeple people.

There will be no special rule or special treatment for useful idiots.

Once these systems are in place, these banking elites will have no more use for these low-level or mid-level operatives who helped to build and bring about these systems of tyranny.

Keep in mind that, according to Ronald Bernard who figured among the ranks of these high-level banking elites, these people are ruthless to the point that they get their kicks from sacrificing children — not much different than what has been recently exposed and revealed with the [partial] release of the Epstein Files.

If you are a useful idiot, this is the class you are ultimately serving.

We breathe the same air, pay the same Carbon Taxes

Perhaps they don’t realise it, but useful idiots also breathe the exact same air as as “little people” do. The same air that is laced with a toxic brew of metals and chemicals chemtrailed over our skies.

They drink the same infected water that flows in our streams which we consume and are subject to the same tainted soil that produces the food we all eat.

Yet, millions of useful idiots have helped bring about these daily assaults on the back of one of the biggest con jobs in human history: the Great Climate Scam.

The theft amounts to the equivalent of the trillions of U.S. dollars. Much of this theft comes from increased energy costs due to net zero lunacy and carbon taxes.

Useful idiots are not exempt from these extra costs (heating and utility bills) and taxes, as they also must bear them.

Useful idiots have helped to build these systems, not realising that they are also its victims.

Big Brother is watching YOU too!

Useful idiots would be naive to assume that their existence isn’t recorded in databases like it is for ours in AI-led Mass Surveillance systems. They are.

Furthermore, useful idiots are most likely even more surveilled in the form of a ‘control file’. The ‘control file’ on a politician or other useful idiot will typically contain their weak points, vulnerabilities, sexual proclivities, financial situation, connection, ties, and so on. The ‘control file’ can be used against them and its main purpose is to keep them in line with what is expected of them. We’ve seen countless examples of how such control files have been used on politicians and other useful idiots with the latest Epstein release.

Mirror Mirror

Next time you face the looking glass, take a good look at yourself. As you peer into your eyes, you will see your soul which doesn’t lie. It will reveal your true inner self — the one that knows what you are doing is wrong, and but for short term benefit.

Don’t fall for the Musk-Thiel-Harari transhumanist myth trap. You should know that, as a divine being infused by His creative spark you are already immortal. No AI will ever even come close to replicating this.

No matter how grave a sin you’ve committed, if you beg for forgiveness and pray for redemption and salvation, your Creator will be forgiving.

The choice, ultimately, is yours to make.

Karma

For those unfamiliar, karma is basically the cosmic principle according to which each person is, eventually, rewarded or punished for their deeds.

Good deeds tend to bring about positive and favourable outcomes while bad ones render negative outcomes.

Karma is all about spiritual energy — positive or negative, light or dark.

All thoughts and actions have consequences. When a useful idiot chooses to partake in the bidding of evil actions or actions they know, or should know, are wrong, then at some point it will boomerang back to haunt them.

The same goes for spoken words: lies, half-truths, false promises, or duplicitous statements. Politician useful idiots are particularly adept at contorting words to deceive. The same goes for presstitute propagandists.

Dishonest statements and bad deeds will always catch up to you.

Whether a useful idiot believes in or rejects the principle of karma, their lies and deceptions are nonetheless built on fragile ground and will inevitably become increasingly difficult to defend or justify.

Moreover, carrying the weight of dishonesty will grind at one’s inner peace and prove exhausting.

Unlike a first-class narcissist useful idiot, you won’t be able to absolve yourself of your misdeeds. They will always linger in your conscience or sub-conscience and slowly gnaw away at your soul.

If you can’t be honest with yourself, then you have already lost before any external reckoning arrives.

You can’t take it with you

Sadly, low- and mid-level useful idiots choose to do the bidding of the high-level operatives (and their masters) for some kind of financial gain or reward.

They are often ignorant of the fact that such gains can just as easily be taken away with one faux pas.

Politicians and members from the aforementioned groups of useful idiots can certainly increase their wealth and status, aggregated by the misdeeds they have chosen to partake in to advance the broader sinister agendas.

Years and decades can grow this wealth, leaving these pawns with a considerable ill-gotten nest egg.

Ultimately, however, the angel of death will come knocking and the scales will be tipped on one side or the other, determining the path to heaven or hell.

For those who believe in neither heaven nor hell, you will be remembered as you lived, and your name will carry either honour or shame long after the angel has knocked. Your descendants will be cursed by the lingering ripples of your malefactions, paying the price for the karmic debt that inevitably comes due.

The late Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild seated next to the late David Rockefeller in 2015.

Don’t be a Useful Idiot!

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