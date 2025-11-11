“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s been more than a dark week in Canada, to say the least.

On this Remembrance Day, November 11, 2025, with the recent massacre of innocent animals, ostriches, by our federal authorities freshly imprinted in our minds like a recurring horrific nightmare, I must ask all Canadians:

Is this what our veterans fought for?

If you are not up to speed on this very dark chapter in Canadian history, Canadian lawyer David Freiheit (a.k.a., Viva Frei) with his guest Chris Dacey, an independent journalist provide a very good overview of this ugly affair:

Never in a million years did I think that this level of pure evil would creep into this once great nation.

Never forget.

Never forget who had the final say for this massacre, namely, spineless, soulless judges of the Supreme Court of Canada who essentially gave the green light for the culling with absolutely no explanation in their unsupported decision.

But hey, what else would you expect from the majority of the very same judges of the Supreme Court of Canada who prefer to protect pedophiles rather than innocent child victims from sexual abuse?

Never forget who fired over 900 rounds of bullets over several hours in the dead of night to cull over 300 innocent ostriches, namely the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) whose members are supposed to be public servants, not Gestapo like agents like Viva Frei refers to them, or those who threaten and obstruct journalists from doing their jobs, as mentions Chris Dacey.

While these actions may technically be considered lawful given the decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, they remain highly questionable, or at the very least highly immoral.

Never forget that it was the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) who failed in their professional duties and acted like absolute goons, torturing innocent animals and terrorizing their owners. Note that these ostriches were never designated as food, but rather were used for science purposes on immunity.

If you think that this is just an isolated case that happened due to an alleged infected bird at this ostrich farm, think again.

A similar organisation in Canada called the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA) has already come after pets such as with the case with Dr. Monica Marcu whose German Shepherds got seized and most likely eliminated, according to their owner, Dr. Marcu.

Screenshot showing some of the German Shepherds who were stolen by the BCSPCA and the RCMP (according to Dr. Monica Marcu) on the premise that they were living in unacceptable conditions. Source: SGT Report.

For part of the cover image of this post, I purposely chose to darken the poppy to stress the fact that our beloved veterans fought for our freedoms, not for totalitarian goons who take them away.

The erosion of our freedoms and liberties serve as a daily reminder of these dark times we are living in.

Never forget how our veterans have been treated in Canada these past years:

Veterans in Canada like Sgt. Mike Rude and others abroad are starting to question whether their sacrifices were actually worth it given the nature of these atrocious behaviours and actions of our governments.

Undoubtedly, much bill be written about this sordid affair in the coming weeks and months.

And Canadians need to wake up and push back, lest these rogue authorities come after them, their pets, and their land.

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. — Martin Niemöller

What are your thoughts on this? Please leave a comment below.

Addenda

Addendum #1 (2025-11-14): Animal Justice Lodges a Complaint over CFIA’s Ostrich Shooting Method

In a very surprising instance of a mainstream media outlet reporting on the ostriches, we see a member of CTV News interviewing Camille Labchuk from Animal Justice regarding the manner in which the CFIA culled the birds.

A media release from Animal Justice stated the following on the matter:

“The CFIA’s actions likely violated both the federal Criminal Code, which prohibits causing animals unnecessary suffering, and British Columbia’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which bans causing distress when killing animals except under reasonable and generally accepted practices.”

In the CTV News interview, Labchuk, the Executive Director of Animal Justice stated [with emphasis added]:

“…those actions were further compounded by the way that they killed the birds. So, they rounded uh nearly 400 of the ostriches up into a hay bale pen and they employed marksmen to shoot them. Now, this is inappropriate for a number of reasons. The CFIA’s own manual says it’s not a good idea to shoot and this should only be a last resort. They point out that ostriches have very small heads. Um, you can imagine marksmen trying to shoot such a hard uh small target, especially when the birds would be terrified and running around and watching each other be shot to death would be not an easy task and certainly not a humane one. There’s indications that there were hundreds of shots and that the final round of shots wasn’t heard until the next morning which means some birds were likely alive overnight.”

She continued on the inhumane aspects of the cull:

“Uh the CFIA may have had the lawful authority to carry out this kill, but that doesn’t mean that they can engage methods that are cruel when there are less cruel methods available.”

Lastly, Labchuk explains how the CFIA didn’t even follow its own best practices:

“So, the CFIA’s manual suggests that one thing to do would be to hood an ostrich to calm the bird down, move the ostrich to a location, and then first administer a sedative, and then a lethal dose. And that is something the CFIA itself recommends doing one by one for the birds…that’s no excuse when we’re talking about the pain and suffering that these individual animals would have endured. I think that shooting them in front of one another is particularly cruel.”

Addendum #2 (2025-11-15): Journalist Chris Dacey intimidated by RCMP for his reporting?

On November 8, independent journalist Chris Dacey who reported on the ostrich story posted on his X account that members of the RCMP cautioned him with “provoking, intimidating and doxxing” a peace officer for practicing journalism, as he put it.

During the exchange, Dacey pushed back on the claims of him being in violation of section 423(1) of the Criminal Code whereby he was “engaging in any conduct with the intent to provoke a state of fear in a justice system participant” [i.e., justice system participant refers to law enforcement personnel such as members of the RCMP] and that it was rather them who were guilty of provoking a state of fear by their own actions surrounding the ostrich affair.

Having had time to have a more thorough and complete look at the law the RCMP agent had cited, Dacey then posted on the following day that section (c) of that very same law that includes a specific clause for the non-intimidation of journalists:

For clarity, here is the full entry for section 423.1 (1) (archived here)

Dacey added: “That’s literally what the PLT did to me the day of the slaughter and what you did to me yesterday.”

PLT stands for Police Liaison Team who are members of the RCMP assigned specifically to act as points of contact between the RCMP and various external partners and the public at large.

The independent journalist further stated in his X post that he will not be threatened or intimidated by anyone.

