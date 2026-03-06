Introduction

Back in September of 2023, I wrote an article, Cyber Attack Crisis (Part 2 of the Alien Deception Distraction) which touched upon why a large-scale 9/11 type false flag was imminent.

My basic premise was that we were reaching the point of conclusion with regards to a Fourth Turning as well as the end of the current monetary/financial system.

A catalytic, large scale, event is required to bring about the new financial/monetary system, otherwise the general public wouldn’t readily submit to going fully digital.

When interviewed on the subject by investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore, I explained that this type of false flag attack, of a cyber nature, was ideal because the vast majority of people do not have the technical knowledge to know or understand such things.

I also mentioned that during this event, they would likely cut the electricity for at least a week – which also means the internet and that the masses would essentially freak out.

Moreover, I posited that this large-scale false flag attack would be pinned on one of three main boogeymen: Iran, Russia, or China.

While a major cyberattack has yet to occur, there are too many indications that one is now imminent.

Before going over these reasons (next section), I just want to mention that I have been so certain that the powers that be would employ this particular stratagem that I have published no less than 17 addenda to this my article exposing smaller scale – very bogus – false flag “cyberattacks,” basically debunking each and everyone of them as fabrications.

You can have a look at these addenda and the following is a screenshot of the first one (Iran) which has recently come up in the news.

My intuition tells me that for this upcoming large-scale false flag, they will position and lay the blame on both Iran and China. They will say that China helped Iran to conduct the cyber operation.

I say this because, their ultimate goal after taking Iran would be the ultimate prize, their principal adversary and threat to their hegemony, namely China.

The Executive Summary of the U.S. Department of Defense’s ANNUAL REPORT TO CONGRESS: MILITARY AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS INVOLVING THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (2025) report states [with emphasis added]:

“China’s historic military buildup has made the U.S. homeland increasingly vulnerable. China maintains a large and growing arsenal of nuclear, maritime, conventional long-range strike, cyber, and space capabilities able to directly threaten Americans’ security.”

Under the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] Cyber Development section of the same report, they highlighted:

“In 2024, China remained the most persistent cyber threat to U.S. government, military, and civilian networks. Throughout 2024, PLA cyber actors almost certainly maintained and developed further cyberattack capabilities that would disrupt U.S. defense and civilian critical infrastructure”

Notice the phrase “almost certainly” in this passage when referring to the PLA’s “cyber actors” and their “cyberattack capabilities.” This is the same kind of speculative rhetoric used as with the reporting of the alleged small-scale cyberattacks that I debunked in my various addenda in my Cyber Attack Crisis article.

In the same section under the rubric ‘Cyber Activities Directed Against DoD in 2024’ they use the same phrase: “The PLA’s cyber goals almost certainly prioritize degrading U.S. force projection during conflict.”

“The targets of China’s cyber activity — such as Volt Typhoon — indicate that these cyber exploitations probably are aimed at undermining U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a contingency,” also uses speculative language (“probably are”) and reference the very dubious “Volt Typhoon” which I reported on in my Addendum #5: 2024-05-27 - China again.

One would think that with all the resources available to the Department of Defense (DOD), they would have and share more tangible and credible evidence of Chinese hacking.

Reasons For this particular false flag cyberattack

There are several reasons why this particular false flag attack, a cyber one, fits the bill since it serves to fulfill numerous agendas in one fell swoop.

Allow me to simply list some of the main reasons first and I will briefly expand on each thereafter:

The Trump Administration desperately needs to shift focus off the Iran war, particularly ahead of the U.S. Mid-term Elections;

A catalyst event is required to justify a new digitally-based financial/monetary system;

To create a pretext to justify Digital ID to access the internet;

To consolidate U.S. Critical Infrastructure into the hands of Israel;

To cement a totally AI-powered infrastructure (energy/electricity/internet) based in Israel.

1. Focus off Iran War

I could provide countless links, articles, videos, and the like here which shows the extent to which Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran is largely predicated on Israel controlling him and the U.S. Government itself and is extremely unpopular, to say the least.

But suffice it to say that given how abhorrent and unsustainable this war is along with the negative attention it carries, something must give, and relatively soon.

Add the fact that the U.S. Mid-term Elections are coming up and for the Republicans to maintain control of both the Senate and the House, it would be critical to have some kind of event that would galvanize the voter base to remain supportive of Trump.

2. To justify the new digitally-based financial/monetary system

A cyberattack represents the ideal candidate to bring about a transition to a fully digitally-based financial and monetary system because it creates a justification for it.

In other words, tighter control over money flows will be mandated to ensure “bad actors” can no longer effectively hijack systems.

We will be told that a fully digital-based system is necessary and required for security monitoring purposes, particularly for illicit money flows, preventing “money laundering,” and the rest of those usual lies.

As soon as Trump took office in January of 2025, a team of operatives (consisting of Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, JD Vance, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, and Elon Musk) had already been formed and are now currently implementing the new monetary system as we speak.

3. A pre-text for Digital ID to access the internet

Without Digital ID, there is no CBDC (or equivalent).

Therefore, the International Banking Cabal who control our monetary system want TOTAL CONTROL over the sheeple.

Having an interoperable (that means coordinated between nations) would grant them that privilege.

For instance, any dissenters could have their digital money cut off for “bad behaviour.”

Accordingly, national policies that would ensue following this major [false flag] cyberattack would require member states to implement law requiring Digital IDs for their citizens and Internet Service Providers to require them for internet access.

The same would apply for phone/telecom providers.

4. Consolidate U.S. Critical Infrastructure into the hands of Israel

While this reason (and header) may seem far-fetched to some, I will dedicate an entire section (Pax Silica: The Israeli Power Grab to control U.S. Energy, AI, and Critical Infrastructure) below to cover it.

5. AI-powered infrastructure (energy/electricity/internet)

We all know that AI is powering everything now and the entire sector is moving at lightning speed.

The Trump Administration has no small hand in this:

If you dig into any of these Executive Order directives from above, you will find how a large portion of the U.S. Energy Grid will help to fuel AI Data Centers.

These AI Data Centers are key to the digital surveillance control grid, or digital panopticon/gulag.

In a nutshell, AI will power:

energy use and distribution

access to the internet

access to the digital financial/monetary system

Pax Silica: The Israeli Power Grab to control U.S. Energy, AI, and Critical Infrastructure

Before getting into the weeds of this Pax Silica alliance, I must preface it by emphasising how Israel really is in control of the United States of America.

And this has been the case for several decades.

Only once that is understood and, sadly, accepted, can one fully understand appreciate the extent to which Israel (or at least the ones controlling it) will continue to subjugate the “land of the free” moving into the coming decades.

So, what the heck is this Pax Silica agreement anyway?

Briefly put, Pax Silica is a multi-nation initiative with a framework focused on strengthening supply/value chains for vital industries and technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and data infrastructure.

For a more formal definition,

“Pax Silica is a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation driven silicon supply chain—from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.”

At first glance, this may all seem relatively normal and a good endeavour to ensure the proper functioning of supply chains and critical infrastructure.

But when it is unveiled that it is Israel (rather than the U.S.) and Israeli tech firms who are actually in control of these systems, here is where the inherent dangers become apparent, particularly given their hold on on the U.S.

In other words, control of critical infrastructure such as the electrical grid and water supply systems in the U.S. which can be managed and even cut off by the flip of a switch in Tel Aviv brings cause for concern, to say the least.

Accordingly, if Israel holds such power in their hands it is not unreasonable to suggest that they could use it to conduct another large-scale false flag event, as they did on September 11, 2001.

Time will certainly tell.

As for the details, we can begin with official documentation for Pax Silica:

Hey are some notable red flags regarding this framework.

Firstly, we have to consider who are the key players directing this endeavour.

From the linked U.S. Department of State remarks on Building the Future Pax Silica Framework as shown above, we notice four key figures (from left to right):

What these four participants have in common is that they are all staunch Zionists.

Needless to say, the current Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has been largely responsible for the Gaza genocide and for directing Trump to attack Iran.

Brigadier-General Erez Askal, like Ehud Barak, was part of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate which is principally focused on Zionist endeavours.

Mike Huckabee wears Zionists aspirations on his sleeves, as has been clearly demonstrated during his latest appearance on Tucker Carlson.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” referring to the Middle East (or Greater Israel) stated Huckabee in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Finally, we have Jacob Helberg, the current U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment who made name for himself in Silicon Valley who is Jewish and served as a senior policy advisor to billionaire Zionist Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies.

Jacob Helberg with President Trump. Photo source and credit: The South China Morning Post – Meet ‘Silicon’s Valley’s Trump Whisperer’, Jacob Helberg: the president’s undersecretary for economic growth married tech investor Keith Rabois in a ceremony officiated by OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Helberg is also considered a China hawk, having stated that “Jews need to be “much more concerned about China.”

“The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is, in my view, philosophically antisemitic and politcally anti-Israel. They are an anti-religion, they philosophically despise the fact that Jews have been around longer than, arguably, Chinese civilization, definitely longer than the Chinese Communist Party. And politically, they view Israel as an American option in the Middle East.”

Keep in mind that these are words coming from a government official whose post is concerned with economic growth. Accordingly, disparaging China in such an overt fashion certainly doesn’t exactly bode well for economic relations between the top two producers.

When offering his remarks about the Pax Silican framework, Helberg stated “We are here to launch a joint declaration that challenges Israel and the United States to build the future together through a Pax Silica framework that recognizes a truth of our time.”

“It is a reminder that in the 21st century, power is not measured in landmass or population,” Helberg said, further stating: “Power is measured by technology. The ability to design and manufacture critical components. The ability to secure and scale advanced systems.”

It is no secret that Israel is a tech leader, particularly in AI.

And with the Pax Silica initiative, it aims to centralise and consolidate power over critical infrastructure:

“The initiative aims to build a secure, resilient, and innovative technological ecosystem across the entire value chain – from the extraction of critical minerals and energy, through advanced manufacturing and chips, to AI infrastructure, data centers, and logistics. It seeks to consolidate a new, sustainable economic order for the age of AI and ensure shared prosperity for the member countries.”

A new “economic order” for the “age of AI.” If that doesn’t sound dystopian, I’m not sure what does.

So, it doesn’t take a genius to see that those at the helm of this Pax Silica initiative and framework are staunch Zionists who, in my opinion, would have no qualms in using the power of this endeavour to further advance Zionist ambitions, perhaps even deploying a false flag or kill a few folks if need be.

The AI Park & AI Companies leading Pax Silica

According to bne INTELLINEWS’ January 26, 2026 report, the US [is] to build AI park and nuclear energy facility in southern Israel with 99-year lease in motion.

It’s all about a long-term agreement (99-year lease) for a large-scale technology park in southern Israel which is is set to function primarily as a strategic chip manufacturing and artificial intelligence centre.

The project is largely comprised of “Fort Foundry One,” which will be located in either the Negev or Gaza Envelope region.

While it is still too early to tell which AI firms will be central to the project and AI park, the following firms have sparked concerns due to their ties to Israel’s infamous Unit 8200 from which hoards of savvy Israeli tech entrepreneurs have been spawn:

In addition, there are concerns about Microsoft granting Unit 8200 access to a customised and segregated area within Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Moreover, the tech giant developed a customized version of its cloud platform for Israel’s Unit 8200, which is housing audio files of millions of calls by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, a joint investigation revealed, according to a report by +972 Magazine.

Advice on How to Get Ready

Rather than re-invent the wheel here, I will merely link to the section How You Can Prepare for the Upcoming Cyber Attack & How to Resist the Upcoming Changes of my Cyber Attack Crisis article. It covers various aspects of preparation including:

Briefly put, you should think about and make a plan for being with electricity, the internet, and means to communicate for a full week or more.

And should this large-scale false flag cyberattack occur, you might also consider getting your spiritual house in order.

Good luck and God bless.

Please Support My Work

Here are different ways you can financially support me:

If money is tight for you, you can simply get a free subscription (select “None”) to my Substack, and also follow me via:

My Substack feed: substack.com/@fournier

and on:

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.