Here we go again.

I’ve written about Digital ID in Canada on previous occasions.

As a subject to the British Crown, there is little doubt that, similar to the United Kingdom and its UK One system or “Brit Card,” the Canadian Government has plans to roll-out a nationwide Digital ID program.

Before getting into the Canada-specific details, it is imperative to first consider the broader international context under which the national Digital ID is being devised.

Broader International Context (the UN, G20, WEF)

It would be foolish to consider the undertaking for Digital ID in Canada without understanding where such an initiative comes from.

Of course, most governments will initially sell the idea as an improved means to provide government services in a more inclusive, convenient, and accessible manner. But when one looks beneath the surface, one finds an ambitiously widespread network of control that is being built.

So let us have a broad look at the origins, key players, and the multi-country interoperable infrastructure that are being devised and developed to bring about this technocratic network of control – which some refer to as a digital panopticon.

The United Nations and its Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goal, SGD 16

In the broader context of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals, more commonly known as SDGs, there is one target in particular that is central to this system of control, namely Goal 16.

Investigative journalists Whitney Webb from the United States and Iain Davis from the United Kingdom have provided a very good overview of this surveillance grid, stating in their October 3, 2023 post titled SDG16: Part 2 — Enforcing Digital Identity [with emphasis added]:

“The United Nations claims that the purpose of Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG16) is to promote peaceful and inclusive societies and to provide access to justice for all. Hiding behind the rhetoric is the real objective: to strengthen and consolidate the power and authority of the “global governance regime” and to exploit threats—both real and imagined—in order to advance regime hegemony. In Part 2, Iain and Whitney examine the centrality of Digital ID (SDG 16.9) in this endeavour.”

In their investigative piece, they state the UN’s digital ID objective tucked away in its SDG Target 16.9:

“By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.”

This target can be verified from the UN’s own document (see page 15). Put succinctly, the aim here is to provided a [biometric] Digital ID for all and for those yet to be born, from their birth.

A separate UN document attests to this target of registering children at birth under its goal indicator 16.9.1:

“Rationale and interpretation Registering children at birth is the first step in securing their recognition before the law, safeguarding their rights, and ensuring that any violation of these rights does not go unnoticed. Children without official identification documents may be denied health care or education.”

While SDG16 doesn’t allude specifically to “digital” ID, that is what it means, assert Webb and Davis.

While a universal or global Digital ID may appear overly ambitious for even an institution like the United Nations to achieve, one needs to consider the multi-state infrastructure currently being developed which is described in the next sub-section.

The G20 & Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)

The Group of Twenty – more commonly known as the G20 (and its member nations which includes Canada), a supranational organisation, has been working on plans for Digital IDs for many years already.

2023: G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

As per a September 9, 2023 article by The Epoch Times, the G20 officially announced a plan for governments to impose both Digital IDs as well as Digital Currencies (largely known as CBDCs).

The Group of 20 leaders have agreed to a plan to eventually impose digital currencies and digital IDs on their respective populations, despite fears that governments will use them to monitor their peoples’ spending and crush dissent, states the article.

A description of digital public infrastructure (DPI) has been collectively adopted by a group of countries and their “Digital Ministers,” as a set of shared digital systems that should be secure and interoperable, that can be built on open standards and promote access to services for all, with governance and community as core components of DPI, states an earlier UNDP press release which also thanks the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their support.

As this particular G20 Summit was held in India in September of 2023, Justin Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada.

Commitments made at that G20 Summit included to “Improve access to digital services and digital public infrastructure, and leverage digital transformation opportunities to boost sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Moreover, they also described efforts to make digital public infrastructure interoperable, recognising the importance of “data free flow with trust and cross-border data flows,” meaning implicitly that member nations/governments will share information on their citizens about things such as health status, financial details, and the like.

The leaders’ declaration also has provisions for regulating and monitoring cryptocurrencies, introducing CBDCs for cross-border payments (largely guided by the BIS Innovation Hub which I’ve previously written about), cooperating to develop an international tax system, and developing a comprehensive “digital health ecosystem” framework that would be WHO-managed.

Interoperability – something I’ve written and warned about before, is key to the globalists plans for coordinated control.

Coming back to digital public infrastructure, unelected technocrat and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen called for an international regulatory body for digital ID systems similar to coronavirus vaccine passports; moreover, she called for the European Union’s COVID-19 digital certificate that would serve as a perfect model for digital public infrastructures (DPI) which would include digital IDs.

2025: G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

Though the previous year’s G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil also touched upon digital public infrastructure, they really kicked the project into high gear at the one held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Journalist Tim Hinchliffe from the United States who is based in Colombia wrote an excellent piece titled G20 South Africa commits to advancing digital public infrastructure globally outlining the rather nefarious facets of this digital public infrastructure (DPI).

I had the privilege to interview Tim Hinchliffe on my podcast (Episode 33. Unmasking the Global Digital Control Grid, w/Tim Hinchliffe) to discuss his findings.

In my related post, I outlined all the dirty details about DPI as was uncovered by Tim. He mentioned that India was the “model” and at the forefront of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) efforts a ‘technology stack’ is in place which consists of the following three main components or pillars:

Digital Identity Fast Payment Systems Massive data exchanges between public and private entities

He also stressed that interoperability is key to these system – meaning that even though separate countries might have their own systems (for Digital IDs, CBDCs, and surveillance) ultimately, they will be shared and centralised for global control.

I link to various related articles in that section of my post for the podcast which includes a key piece titled UN Program Pushes Digital Public Infrastructure as EU and Gates Foundation Push For Digital ID By 2030 from November 3, 2023.

In the following short video clip excerpt from my podcast with Tim Hinchliffe, he provides a good overview of DPI, explaining how India has on-boarded its masses:

The World Economic Forum (WEF)

The World Economic Forum (WEF)’s website contains a panoply of articles about digital public infrastructure (DPI) and Digital ID.

The globalist institution (made up of partners from the private and public sectors) has long shouldered a tainted reputation for promoting everything from vaccine passports to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI, better known by its real name of wokeism) to climate change looting schemes. So, they’re not exactly the poster child for the betterment of society. Over the past three years, I have written much about the WEF on my Substack, highlighting its various schemes and cons.

But in the context of Digital ID and DPI, the WEF’s network of partners are knee-deep in these pursuits. If they are successful in advancing them across Western nations, the level of power and control they will have on individuals will be immense. Whether it’s about crushing dissent and silencing voices, shutting individuals or companies out of the financial system or the internet, the stakes are quite high. Therefore, as a network of very powerful partners (which includes countless government representatives), we should not underestimate their power and drive to bring about these systems of control.

There would be too much to cover on this matter in this particular post; but, allow me to show you the scope and scale upon which these endeavours are highly concocted and coordinated.

The last article stated above is mind-blowing in that it shows the extent to which DPI is already widespread across the globe, as show in their map hereunder:

If we click on Canada on this Digital Public Infrastructure Map, we can already see what aspects and systems that have already been accomplished in three main areas (Digital ID System + Digital Payment System + Data Exchange System) along with those still being worked on. Here is a screenshot of Canada’s current status [with emphasis added in red, click on the image to enlarge or go to the source online for the latest version]:

The information is organised into three columns:

Digital ID System Digital Payment System Data Exchange System

These are the exact same three pillars that my podcast guest Tim Hinchliffe outlined, as described in the section above on the G20. Only now, we can see that DPI efforts have metastasised well beyond the Group of Twenty nations and comprise over a 100 nations.

Hence, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that this global interoperable system is being built up and implemented (by public and private partners) whether we like it or not.

The Canadian context: Governments & DIACC

To focus in on DPI and Digital ID efforts in Canada, we must look at two usual suspects:

the Federal Liberal Government, and

the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC).

But, we must also throw in the Government of Quebec for good measure since they are, seemingly, the testbed for which the Digital ID roll-out is set to take place. Don’t despair too much though, as there’s some good news in this regard which I will save for the end of this section.

So let us begin with our Liberal Socialist Government and work our way through the list of offenders.

Government of Canada

The good news is that our federal government has a habit of telling us what it is up to – at least comparatively speaking (to other nations). What I mean by this is that you can read and find out about their plans from canada.ca and other sources.

Canada has long been interested in Digital ID which I have previously written about.

In terms of their DPI efforts, we can consult a June 23rd publication from earlier this year titled Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): Powering the GC’s digital future.

Amidst the post-COVID-19 era, the post lauds and praises the benefits of DPI (which to be honest, some actually do exist) citing a World Bank report: “Countries with good DPI in place could also keep government services, commerce, hospitals, schools, and other operations functioning through online channels” (World Bank, Digital Progress and Trends Report, 2023).

We have certainly grown accustomed to certain advantages of doing things more rapidly and conveniently through technology and online systems.

But at the same time, we also experience many frustrations dealing with such online systems – many of which are increasingly supported by [completely useless] AI bots in lieu of living, breathing, human beings.

The Government post further describes DPI as:

“the “intermediate layer” in a digital ecosystem sandwich, sitting on top of the physical structures (e.g., internet cables, computers, smart phones, data centres, cloud servers, routers, and modems), and enabling software applications across numerous verticals (e.g., e-commerce, social services, remote education, and telehealth), without needing to build separate systems for every service provider or government department.”

A key phrase from the passage above is “without needing to build separate systems,” which implies a centralised system that could handle e-commerce, social services (i.e., government services), health, and education.

The direction is clear. All these sectors of the economy and Canadian life are metamorphosing into one or more digital systems with automation being a key driver. Undoubtedly, much of this automation will be AI-driven (as can be derived from the Liberal Government’s 2025 budget).

In order to control massive populations, AI is imperative. It will be increasingly used in all aspects of society.

The DPI post further stresses international cooperation (led by the United Nations and G20 partners) particularly with regards to standards and multinational cooperation (i.e., interoperability) stating that at the core, partners agree that their respective DPI systems require:

“Digital identity systems: secure records and digital confirmation of identity, which allows access to banking, government benefits, and other services.

Example: a driver’s license stored in a digital wallet and the digital systems needed to confirm that it is valid and share it with verifiers, such as car rental companies.

Digital payment systems: instant transfer and receipt of money from government-to-person, similar to modern banking’s e-transfer systems, but accessible without a bank account.

Example: Pix in Brazil is a 24/7 transfer system operated by the Central Bank of Brazil, using QR codes, Pix keys, or traditional banking details.

Data exchange systems: secure and interoperable information flow systems, including physical and digital infrastructure and the enabling legal and policy frameworks, between both public sector and private sector organizations.

Example: Estonia’s x-Road is an open-source, centrally-managed, distributed Data Exchange Layer (DXL), described by the Estonian government as the “backbone of e-Estonia”.”

So, just like with the G20 and the WEF, we have those three pillars front-and-centre once again.

As for the Canadian context and, to be fair, they state that investing in a digital trade infrastructure will simplify cross-border transactions and allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale more easily in global markets. That is certainly true, and I largely agree.

However, here is where I think they are not being so honest or genuine [with emphasis added]:

“As a signatory of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, Canada recognizes “that safe, secure, trusted, accountable and inclusive DPI, respectful of human rights, personal data, privacy and intellectual property rights can foster resilience, and enable service delivery and innovation”.”

It’s not that unreasonable or unrealistic to foresee that our human rights, personal data, and privacy could easily be mismanaged in such a DPI system especially given the fact that many of its providers/participants are from the private sector.

There have already been countless privacy breaches of Canadians’ personal information which typically resides on the servers of the governments’ private partners (both domestically and abroad).

Sadly, the current Federal Liberal Government has gained as bad reputation in terms of freezing bank accounts and allowing the de-banking those whom they deem either dissidents or clients “beyond their risk appetite” (as was the case with Eva Chipiuk with her bank RBC – yes, the lawyer who cross-examined former PM Justin Trudeau at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa in late 2022 on the heels of the COVID-19 Scamdemic).

Countless other examples of abuses could be given, but suffice it to say that the Canadian Federal Government has no qualms about subverting rights of its citizens.

In this context, one has to wonder whether our rights will [even more easily] be abused along the three pillars mentioned under a DPI system. For instance, who is to say that they won’t impede our ability to transact, send funds internationally, purchase, trade, or sell cryptocurrencies, and the like?

What recourse or systems of recourse will be put in place to ensure our rights are respected and discrimination will not occur? Which body or institution would be in charge of ensuring this, and will they be independent from the government?

Moreover, who exactly will they be sharing our private data (including biometrics) and information with? Will it be with other governments and also entities from the private sector? For the latter, how will we know who they are, what is shared, and what assurances we may have with regards to how our data is stored, secured, used, and sold to third parties?

These are but a handful of important questions surrounding our inclusion – which appears largely involuntary – into such digital public infrastructure (DPI) systems.

Of course we know that the Federal Government itself is highly inefficient in devising and constructing such kinds of elaborate/highly technical systems and is the reason why they outsource these to third parties. When doing so, they always either hire consulting firms or partners to advise them. And with regards to DPI, they key institution to consider is the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC).

Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC)

About the DIACC

The DIACC was created in 2012 as a result of Finance Canada’s Electronic Payments Task Force to work across industries and governments and promote services that strengthen security, privacy, and trust (source).

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) is a non-profit coalition of private and public sector participants with its mission to:

“advance digital trust adoption through initiatives that inform and validate private sector services, enable privacy-protecting trusted exchanges between private and public sector authorities, and foster a robust digital ecosystem.”

It is stated that it registers all applicable activities with the Office of the Lobbying Commissioner.

What is rather interesting about this outfit lies with the composition of members of its Board of Directors.

It’s board is comprised of key participants across various government offices and the private sector.

On the government level we find:

Manish Agarwal, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Government of Ontario

Jillian Carruthers, Assistant Deputy Minister, Technology Design, Architecture and Cybersecurity, Office of the Chief Information Officer, British Columbia

Erin Hardy, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary/Chief Privacy Officer, Service New Brunswick

Jonathan Kelly, Ministère de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique, Gouvernement du Québec (note: Mr. Kelly appears to be the former minister, as the current one is Mr. Gilles Bélanger)

Thus, representatives from four different provincial governments figure among the board members.

On the private-sector level we find (of particular interest):

Fatema Pirone, Head, Verified Product for Interac Corp. (the Canadian interbank network)

Karan Puri, Associate Vice President, TD Bank

Jonathan Cipryk, Vice President of Canadian Technology Functions, Manulife (the Canadian multinational insurance company)

Dalia Hussein, Vice President of Platform Engineering Excellence, TELUS (parent company of TELUS Communications, a major cell phone and internet services provider in Canada)

Giselle D’Paiva, Digital Identity Leader, Government and Public Sector, Deloitte (a mammoth, Big Four, accounting firm based in London, England)

Dave Nikolejsin (Board Chair), Strategic Advisor with McCarthy Tetrault (one of Canada’s largest and most powerful law firms known for handling government-related matters)

It’s also worth noting that Balraj Dhillon, General Manager of Product Platforms and Channels for Canada Post (a Crown corporation) also has a seat on the board.

Needless to say, the board members from the second list above are very important people in their respective fields which cover financial services, banking, telecommunications, legal services, and consulting.

We must keep in mind that these are mostly members of private sector firms and are thus primarily concerned with the interests of their respective stakeholders, partnerships, and financial partners and not necessarily those of everyday Canadians.

Moreover, many of them (Deloitte, TELUS, TD Bank Group, and Manulife) are associated with the World Economic Forum, most likely aligned with WEF agendas.

It should also be observed that the DIACC itself is a member organisation of the WEF.

The point here is that we have little way of knowing whether decisions made at the DIACC with these board members tilt in favour of the benefit and protection of Canadians in comparison to private stakeholders.

Moreover, we don’t know what outside influences (direct or indirect) may be steering their interests and agendas at the DIACC boardroom table.

DIACC Congratulates Quebec on Historic Adoption of National Digital Identity Legislation

Amidst the DIACC’s recent news from October 28, 2025, we find it congratulating Quebec on its historic adoption of National Digital Identity Legislation.

This news is significant for a number of reasons.

First though, let’s have a look at what the DIACC says about the new legislation:

“DIACC particularly commends Quebec’s thoughtful approach to implementing national digital identity, which includes: Privacy by design : Ensuring citizens only share the minimum personal information required for each service

Voluntary participation : Respecting individual choice in the use of digital identity credentials

Enhanced security : Reducing risks of identity theft and fraud through digital attestations

Citizen empowerment : Giving individuals control over their personal information and requiring approval for each use

Public consultation: Commitment to consulting the public on the use of biometric characteristics”

At prima facie, these points appear reasonable and measured.

DIACC President Joni Brennan stated:

“This legislation embodies the core principles that DIACC has long championed: privacy, security, user control, and voluntary adoption. Quebec’s commitment to putting citizens in control of their personal information while enhancing access to government services sets a powerful example for jurisdictions across the country.”

In this statement she emphasises that the legislation embodies the principles that the DIACC champions such as “voluntary adoption.” However, the problem is that this assertion does not appear to be based in fact; for, the text of legislation which outlines the “centralized management of the national digital identity” is completely void of any mention of it being voluntary.

The same goes for the official news release by the cabinet of the Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs (Ministre de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique) of the province of Quebec. Accordingly, the DIACC President certainly appears disingenuous and deceitful for that part of her statement.

The DIACC news release also mentions that the legislation aligns perfectly with the DIACC’s Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF). This framework (developed in 2016) “enables Canada’s full and secure participation in the global digital economy.” Moreover, it “enables digital identity and, by extension, facilitates trustworthy digital transactions.” Parties with an interest in PCTF include:

In short, the PCTF is concerned with global digital identity standards largely with the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) and their corporate partners.

Apart from standards, interoperability also appears to be key under this framework. Put differently, they want to align standards and practices which align with global policies, not necessarily Canadian-led ones.

Finally, DIACC President Joni Brennan praised Quebec’s implementation of the legislation stating that it “reinforces the importance of coordinated efforts across Canadian jurisdictions to create interoperable, trustworthy digital identity solutions that serve all Canadians.”

This statement obviously emphasises the ultimate objective which is to align efforts across Canadian jurisdictions, i.e., all provinces and territories, for the implementation of a Digital ID and underlying infrastructure.

More analysis about the recently passed Quebec legislation will be provided in the next sub-section below.

But to wrap up, this legislation raises a number of concerns as brought up by John Andrew in his video analysis titled Bill 82 PASSED: Is This Canada’s First Digital ID Rollout? which you can watch hereunder:

Three key takeaways from John Andrew’s analysis include:

that though the Quebec program is pitched as voluntary, more often that not, it always ends up being the opposite;

[if Quebec is successful] the other provinces for which board members appear (i.e., Ontario, British Columbia, and New Brunswick) would quickly follow suit;

the DIACC praises the model, wishing to roll it out nationwide.

Government of Quebec

I won’t add much more to what has been previously mentioned other that a few observable red flags in the legislation as it stands.

To reiterate, on the 28th of October, 2025, the Quebec National Assembly adopted Bill 82, An Act respecting the national digital identity and amending other provisions. The full text of Bill 82 (16 pages in English) can be accessed here.

Two main concerns arise from the legislation, namely:

biometric characteristics and measurements that may be used in connection with the “national digital identity” (see EXPLANATORY NOTES on page 2);

governance framework and mechanisms in which personal information will be collected, communicated (including the sharing of), and used.

As for the first issue, biometrics, we must recognise that this is a very sensitive issue for Canadians, for it relates to their personal identity and privacy.

For example, Biometric data stored on a centralised server can be subject to hacks or breaches and thus may bring about problems such as identity theft, among others.

While the news release (in French) states that there will be a public consultation with regards to which biometric characteristics will be used for this national digital identity, we know that these public consultations are often just for show and they usually just end up implementing what they want.

The press release also states that citizens would “use digital credentials to access online public services.” But they don’t specify whether or not this would be obligatory and whether alternate authentication methods (as are currently employed to access their services) could be used instead.

Furthermore with regards to biometrics, there are two other significant concerns according to section 10.9 of the legislation:

As can be seen in clauses (3) and (4) of section 10.9, the Government may use biometrics on conditions “it determines” necessary and to prescribe “any other measure.” In other words, it would have large discretion as to how individuals’ personal biometric data and information can be used and for what purpose. This leaves room for potential abuse. For instance, there would be nothing preventing them from making access to obtaining government services by means of biometric authentication mandatory.

Moreover, who is exactly is the “Government”? This term is not defined in the text of the legislation. Is it any governmental department? Is it the Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs? Again, this type of language is highly vague and thus problematic, for it can included a panoply of state actors.

The next problem area, governance framework, is equally if not more concerning and problematic.

We can clearly see that from clause 10.4 of the legislation, the Minister (i.e., the Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs) would assume responsibility for the governance (management) of all individuals’ digital identity.

It would be at the discretion that Minister to determine what data and information may be collected, communicated with other parties (certainly including members of the private sector), and used.

The current Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs is Mr. Gilles Bélanger. His online presence tells us little about his personal, business, and other connections; accordingly, it is difficult to know where his interests and intentions belong.

Needless to say, such a large responsibility which falls on one individual, the Minister, could spell disaster should he or she abuse the power granted under this legislation.

Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright also concludes that certain aspects of the legislation need to be clarified, notably the implementation of governance mechanisms. They further state that these elements will be crucial to ensuring the proper, safe and efficient operation of this system in the long term.

So what’s the good news?

The good news is that the current provincial government in charge of the province of Quebec, namely the ruling CAQ Party with globalist servant François Legault at the helm, is highly incompetent with an abysmal track record for implementing province-wide digital systems.

Accordingly, we can probably count on them to screw up this provincial-wide Digital ID which would be a good thing for Canada as a whole.

Addenda

Addendum #1 (2025-12-11): EU & Canada Agreements on Digital ID, Interoperability, & Wallets

According to a December 9, 2025 article by BiometricUpdate.com, Canada and the European Union (EU) have come to an agreement to work together on on making their respective digital IDs work in each jurisdiction.

As per the BiometricUpdate.com article, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “Digital Credentials, Digital Identity Wallets and Trust Services,” referring back to the Canada-EU Summit Joint Statement of June 23, 2025 (click the link for the Prime Minister’s Office which, strangely, indicates “Brussels, Belgium” in the header section.

The statement includes a commitment by each to align their digital frameworks “to establish interoperable digital identities and digital credentials to facilitate interactions between our citizens and our businesses.”

Joint testing of those digital credentials will commence, including those using digital identity wallets.

Moreover, they will “collaborate on joint use cases and pilot projects to advance cross-border interoperability.”

As I had predicted in my article, interoperability indeed appears to be key which is now confirmed by the information sharing between Canada and the EU bloc.

It’s important to note that this MoU is made specifically between Canada and the European Commission.

Unlike the European Parliament - the legislative body whose representative members are elected in their respective jurisdictions by the public, the European Commission is comprised of unelecected members. Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament for Germany describes members of the European Commission as “unelected technocrats” led by Ursula von der Leyen, their President.

It must be recalled that during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the European Commission established a Covid-19 vaccine passport initiative called the EU Digital COVID Certificate (see the original 2022 policy directive)

Yes, those infamous “vaccine passports.”

Moving forward with this new Canada-EU MoU one has to wonder whether citizens’ health status may be incorporated in their digital credentials and Digital ID. If so, this information will undoubtedly be shared between them for travel monitoring (and possible prevention), particularly should new pandemics or “health emergencies” be declared. The same could go for “climate lockdowns.”

The BiometricUpdate.com article links to other related articles:

A Digital ID Standard, CAN/DGSI 103-0, has already been chosen by Canada’s Digital Governance Council. And according to BiometricUpdate.com, biometrics are defined in the [standards] document and also referred to as “biological or behavioral characteristic confirmation.” Moreover, an annex on credential verification notes the caution towards stipulating biometrics in standards.

