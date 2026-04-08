“Be like water, my friend” – Bruce Lee

This post is segmented as follows:

Since this is a rather long post and I know that most people are very busy and may not have the time to read it all, I am posting a “in a nutshell” summary (a few sentences) for each section hereunder with the same copied atop each respective section. Thus, one can read the general gist of these 20 reasons within just a few minutes. In each section further below, I offer a “details, analysis & evidence” part which outlines the nitty gritty of each for further scrutiny and contemplation.

Feel free to add your own reasons for leaving (or wanting to leave Canada) in the Comments section of this post below.

In a nutshell (a quick summary of the 20 reasons)

# 1. – Taxation Hell

While Canada doesn’t necessarily have the highest taxation rates in the world or OECD countries, its citizens bear a significant tax burden which include many indirect taxes and even taxes over taxes. I’ve identified nearly 20 different types of taxes Canadians need to pay. On average, Canadians forego nearly half of their yearly earnings just to pay these taxes.

# 2 – Rampant Inflation & Increases in the Cost of Living

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, costs of goods and services – particularly food, have risen dramatically straining family budgets and increasing worries about making ends meet. Over a 25% of Canadians now rely on food banks for sustenance and nourishment. This is largely due to inflation which is brought about by dramatic increases in our nation’s money supply coupled with reckless government spending.

# 3 – Unaffordable Housing

There are many factors which have contributed to the current state of unaffordable housing in Canada. These include increases in construction costs and surging immigration but to name a few. As the property market has been severely inflated over the past few decades, so have property taxes. Over the course of a twenty year period, home owners can easily pay $100,000 in property taxes. The trend is clear. Fewer and fewer Canadians can now afford to buy a home, leaving them with the lesser option which is to rent a flat whereby those funds are gone forever.

# 4 – Crumbling Infrastructure

Many factors have contributed to Canada’s failing and crumbling infrastructure. Roads, railways, utilities, and energy systems have all been negatively impacted by government incompetence, mismanagement, over-regulation, and the pursuit of nonsensical net-zero energy policies. A recent report from the Canadian Infrastructure Council revealed that over $126 billion in public infrastructure is in “poor or very poor condition.” And the structural reasons for these failures are not being addressed, leaving the country’s infrastructure on par with that of third-world nations.

# 5 – Exodus/Emigration, Brain Drain, Lack of Innovation

Emigration out of Canada is up sharply in the last few years. The reasons are numerous including high cost living, unaffordable housing, and lack of career opportunities for talented individuals. In 2025 alone, Canada saw an outflow of over 120,000 citizens and permanent residents. The lack of innovation and poor business environment are also contributing to the exodus.

# 6 – Broken Government with Traitorous, Sellout Politicians

Like with many other Western governments, Canada suffers from what we call regulatory capture. This basically involves our politicians being compromised to serve outside interests rather than those of their constituencies. Moreover, they serve these outside interests through a panoply of deceptive means and tactics such as infusing rights-stripping clauses into bills which they often don’t even write themselves. Furthermore, the salaries and yearly raises they enjoy, along with hefty pensions (for life) raises additional concerns as to what exact benefits they are providing to everyday Canadians in performing their duties.

# 7 – Sinister Prime Ministers

Prime Ministers in Canada exert a large amount of power and influence particularly through their Cabinets and oath obligations to the Privy Council. The previous prime minister, Justin Trudeau exerted a lot of over-reaching, dictatorial-like powers during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He illegally invoked the Emergencies Act to crush protesters during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. And, similarly, his father, Pierre Trudeau also exercised such power during his tenure. The current prime minister, Mark Carney, has been unimpededly exercising his duties amidst a panoply of financial conflicts of interests. All three have demonstrated immoral and traitorous behaviour which has irreparably harmed Canada and its citizens and residents for years to come.

# 8 – Health Death Care Tyranny

While the Canadian health care system is lauded as one of the best in the Western world, the reality on the ground very much proves that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. Waiting times in emergency rooms and for medical procedures have been steadily increasing over the past few decades, leaving patients with worsening health conditions with many dying before receiving needed treatment and interventions. Waiting times for getting access to a family doctor is also common; and this, amidst recent dramatic increases in immigration which has further strained hospitals and the health care system as a whole. Furthermore, worrisome trends such as the increase in state-sanctioned euthanasia (MAiD) and suppression of alternative health treatments are exacerbating the problem.

# 9 – Political Targeting & Lawfare

The COVID-19 Scamdemic truly unmasked tyrants posing as our political leaders, as they showed their true colours employing some of the most abusive, unconstitutional, and reprehensible actions against everyday Canadians and small business owners. Their range of morally deficient tactics stretched from using lawfare, censorship, bullying, unlawfully freezing bank accounts, de-banking dissidents, establishing shady tribunals, to using crushing and over-excessive violence against peaceful protesters during the 2022 Freedom Convoy. They’ve actually been found guilty of some of these offences in formal inquiries and in federal court, yet remain mostly immune from actual denunciations or penalties.

# 10 – Politicised Law Enforcement

During the pandemic and Freedom Convoy, countless members of law enforcement across Canada were used to enforce mandates and measures that were in stark contradiction to the supreme law of the land (the Canadian Constitution). The vast majority of rank and file police officers were just “following orders,” largely unaware that they were in fact curtailing upon the Constitutional and Charter rights of Canadians. Blatant instances of the politicisation of law enforcement ensued which further eroded the impartial rule of law in Canada, decreasing trust in the very institution which is designated to uphold and enforce laws in our country.

# 11 – Bank of Canada Takeover by the BIS

Money creation and issuance is a well-kept secret, as is how a private foreign entity exerts its control over our central bank – the Bank of Canada. The careless action taken on behalf of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1974 changed the course of history in Canada. Since then and with the uncontrolled expansion of our monetary supply, our external debt burden skyrocketed to astronomical, unsustainable, heights. And this burden is laid on the shoulders of Canadians who have to foot the related bill for servicing this debt in the form of interest payments. Dramatic increases in cost of living suffered by Canadians in the last decade or so is symptomatic of this predicament. Without any changes to this perverse monetary system, the problem will inevitably only be compounded and get worse each and every year.

# 12 – Unsustainable, Trillion Dollar Debt Burden

Canada’s federal debt grew steadily between 5% and 10% per year until 1975 when it began to explode; growing for the next 12 years at more than 20% per year. It broke the $100 billion mark in 1981 and the $200 billion mark in 1985. It broke the $300 billion mark in 1988, the $400 billion barrier in 1991 and the $500 billion level in 1994. Fast forward to this year and it has nearly reached $1.3 trillion. Interest payments on this gargantuan debt is borne by you, the taxpayer. For over the past decade, the Canadian Liberal Government has run consistent budget deficits, each in the billions of dollars which further increases its need to borrow. The budget deficit for this year will increase sharply to $68.5 billion. It is all completely unsustainable – at least according to the current Director General, Economic and Fiscal Analysis for the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).

# 13 – Protecting Oligopolies & Stifling Competition

There are certain markets in Canada that are dominated by a handful of large, but very dominant and powerful, corporations. These are referred to as oligopolies. Though many exist in Canada, banks, telecommunication companies, and airlines are sectors that affect all Canadians. Players in these markets control the lion’s share of their respective markets, leaving consumers with less choice and higher costs. The situation is worsened by unfair practices, regulatory ineptitude, and barriers to entry which prevent and discourage new entrants into these markets. Inevitably, such models stifle competition and further consolidates power in the hands of a few to the detriment of the many.

# 14 – Hub for Globalist Agendas

Canada has long been a testing and implementation ground for heinous agendas perpetrated by globalist and corporatist organisations such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF), but to name a few. Too numerous are such agendas to list here, but those pertaining to public-private swindles, regulatory capture, replacement migration, and the great climate hoax are worth exposing, as they have caused a tremendous amount of damage to the Canadian economy and the livelihoods of citizens and residents.

# 15 – Geoengineering Crimes

Most Canadian citizens are unaware that geoengineering and weather modification has been taking place in Canada since at least the 1950s. These practices vary in purpose with one stated as a need to cool down the planet (on a very false and flawed pretext of “Global Warming” or “Climate Change”) through the use of cloud seeding (with toxic metals) using aircraft, among other methods. Chemtrails is a term often used to describe this practice. And while it is often assigned the faux label as some kind of conspiracy, it has been taking place for well over a decade across the country with devastatingly negative impacts on the health of Canadians and to our natural environment.

# 16 – Attack on God & Christianity

Though the very roots of Canada were founded on the Supremacy of God with early Christian colonisers and settlers laying moral foundations upon which the fabric of our society has been based, things are rapidly changing. The separation of church and state was largely spearheaded and brought about by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in the 1960s who sought to replace the institution with a more secular model. God and religion – particularly Christianity – in Canada have been progressively and systematically removed from key societal pillars such as education, taking morality and social cohesion along with them. At least one federal bill introduced in Parliament seeks to remove constitutional religious rights of Canadians and is nearing its final approval and passage. Should it pass, even quoting from the Bible or a religious text could land you in prison.

# 17 – Pro-War Stances, NATO Follies

While most are focused on how the United States of America is engaged in starting and supporting endless wars, many Canadians would be surprised to know the extent to which the Canadian Government has been also involved, forking over billions of taxpayer funds to the current wars in Ukraine and Israel as well as previous ones. Canada’s financial and military support for Israel is long in the making, and one of its former prime minister from the 1960s also had a huge part in the colonisation and ongoing occupation of Palestine and even its partitioning. Canada’s financial contributions to NATO have proved a heavy burden on not only the state’s coffers, but also on boasting of its [disingenuous] reputation as a “peacemaker” country.

# 18 – The Presstitute Mainstream Media

It has become abundantly apparent in recent years how the mainstream media in Canada finds itself in alignment with government policies and diktats rather than serving as its watchdog or the fifth estate. This phenomenon was particularly acute during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as has been exposed by a former seasoned veteran journalist who dared to reveal their deceitful ways.

# 19 – Indoctrination of our Children in a Corrupt Education System

Though Canada has long been considered an education beacon in the Western world, the fact is that its education system, at all levels, has been gradually and steadily degrading over the past few decades. Classroom environments and curricula are increasingly geared towards methods of indoctrination rather than discovery and learning based on questioning and critical thinking. The intention is to create docile and unquestioning students, readying them for their place as obedient subjects in modern society. In recent times, more serious issues such as indoctrinating gender ideology among not only students, but also teaching and administrative staff has had devastating consequences on our youth, not excluding sexual abuse and exploitation.

# 20 – There is no future in Canada for our youth

Canada has been through some dramatic changes in the past few decades. Though many of these changes have negatively affected all Canadians, it is perhaps our youth who will ultimately pay the greatest price. From the unsustainable debt burden they will carry to an unaffordable housing market to grim employment prospects, the youth of our nation sit before a dire predicament. Many reasons outlined in this treatise have propounded the current sombre impasse our country finds itself in. What hope does our youth have by staying in such an unpromising setting? Are they not better off packing their bags and taking their chances elsewhere? Or, are they doomed to stay on the train to nowhere that is modern Canada?

Introduction

Back in 2008. I already saw the economic writing on the wall for Canada with its declining trajectory. I had thus decided to sell my house, pack my bags, leave a relatively good teaching job in a college in Quebec, and head off to teach in China.

I lived and worked there from 2008 until late 2021 and enjoyed a very good standard of living filled with enriching experiences. I got married there and had my son.

Amidst the madness that was the global COVID-19 Scamdemic, I decided to come back to Canada in November of 2021 with my wife and son to resettle in my native province of Quebec.

Sadly, upon my return, and though I had returned a few times to Canada whilst living abroad, I quickly realised that this country had dramatically changed. Admittedly, I no longer recognised it – not in terms of its natural beauty which remained mostly intact – but of its character and spirit.

I readily profess that I got some kind of reverse culture shock, as I described in my first Substack post, Canada had become unrecognisable to me:

“This great nation was no longer the one whereby its citizens were openly fun-loving, sociable, free, proud, and as considerate as before (at least for the most part); this really saddened me (and still does!) Instead, what I returned to was divisiveness, bitterness, anger, along with people who have seemed to have forgotten the values that underpinned what it really means to be Canadian.”

The Canada I returned to was not the same as the one I once grew up in.

That Canada is gone; it doesn’t exist anymore.

After four years of being back in Canada, I must admit that things have only gotten worse.

And by worse, I mean pretty much for all the important pillars such as social cohesion, the economy, politics, health, education, and moral uprightness.

As I transitioned from being a long time teacher into an inquisitive independent journalist, I gradually uncovered layer upon layer of rot and ugliness that underpins said societal structures, particularly in politics and government.

Despondently, I increasingly witnessed the ugliness surrounding the despotic and tyrannical nature and rule of this nation’s government and many key institutions.

Moreover, I find the country’s predicament to be morbidly irreparable.

Through my work over the past four years, I have meet countless freedom-oriented individuals who have unswervingly dedicated themselves to reverse the dark course of our nation.

To this day, I continue to cherish their work and our common fight.

However, realistically speaking, I don’t foresee a significant deviation or reversal in the oppressive, authoritarian, and tyrannical course our nation’s so-called leaders have traitorously and immorally embarked on.

They, along with high-level members of our key institutions – be it in the judiciary, law enforcement, health care, education, or what not – have sold out to the same masters our politicians are beholden to.

So, as we move forward in 2026, I have decided to once again leave Canada. But this time, for good.

As it stands and moving forward, my son has no future in this [once wonderful] country.

Same goes for me.

Same goes for my wife.

I am still grateful for what Canada has provided, particularly during my youth.

For decades in the 20th Century it was a remarkable country filled with peace, joy, and opportunity – the envy of other nations which attracted immigrants seeking a better quality of life.

But that Canada no longer exists. It has been systematically destroyed over the course of the past few decades.

Through my inner sense of duty, along with my writings, articles, and interviews, I will continue to fight and do my humble part to try to restore freedom to Canada as best I can.

Through this post, I hope to convey a sense of urgency and duty among the citizenry.

Nothing will ever get fixed if we ignore our sternest problems.

Instead, we must carefully examine them, seriously contemplate on how they can be resolved, and, most importantly, take decisive actions to remedy them. In the absence of these, Canada is a doomed nation.

Reason #1 – Taxation Hell

In a nutshell:

While Canada doesn’t necessarily have the highest taxation rates in the world or OECD countries, its citizens bear a significant tax burden which include many indirect taxes and even taxes over taxes. I’ve identified nearly 20 different types of taxes Canadians need to pay. On average, Canadians forego nearly half of their yearly earnings just to pay these taxes.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

The tax burden on Canadian residents has long been hefty.

According to the Fraser Institute, Canadians celebrate Tax Freedom Day on June 8, 2025; in other words, on June 8 which is nearly half way through the year Canadians finally started working for themselves. What they earned up to that point has been forked over to various government agencies in the form of taxes. In 2025 for instance, the average Canadian family will earn $158,533 in income and pay an estimated $68,266 in total taxes (43.1%).

This past July, the Fraser Institute determined that an average Canadian family spent 42.3% of income on taxes—more than on housing, food and clothing combined (see PDF report here).

In Canada, there exists a seemingly interminable lineup of direct and indirect taxes. Indirect taxes are those you may not perceive such as carbon taxes added to fuel charges.

Canadians are subjected to a boundless array of taxes including but not limited to the following:

The above list is non-exhaustive and doesn’t include other all existing indirect or hidden taxes.

The list above provides a bleak and depressing reminder of the extent to which we are over-taxed in Canada.

Reason #2 – Rampant Inflation & Increases in the Cost of Living

In a nutshell:

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, costs of goods and services – particularly food, have risen dramatically straining family budgets and increasing worries about making ends meet. Over a 25% of Canadians now rely on food banks for sustenance and nourishment. This is largely due to inflation which is brought about by dramatic increases in our nation’s money supply coupled with reckless government spending.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

The increases in the cost of living and our rampant inflation in Canada are largely attributable to reasons outlined in sections (Reasons) #11 & #12 below.

Increases in the prices of goods and services have been sternly pronounced in recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Food prices, including meals at restaurants, have been particularly steep. Food now comprises a hefty share of families’ monthly cost burdens with many struggling to put food on the table.

According to Food Banks Canada, in March of 2025, there were nearly 2.2 million visits to food banks in Canada — the highest number in history. The average number of visits to food banks per month sits at just over 2.1 million.

Moreover, food bank usage has doubled since March of 2019.

Soaring food prices, among other price increases, are largely due to the COVID-19 era increase in the money supply that was the policy of the Trudeau Government which will be explained in later sections. In short, when you increase the number of dollars in circulation by nearly 50%, the purchasing power of each dollar decreases significantly.

That is not the only explanation for increases in prices, as other factors such as carbon taxes, for instance, have also exacerbated the situation. Increases in energy costs such as gasoline and fuel pretty much increases the costs of all goods since most need to be transported at some stage.

In terms of raw numbers, Food Banks Canada also shows that food insecurity has now reached an all-time high, affecting a quarter of Canadians, or almost 9 million people, including over 2 million children.

According to Statistics Canada, over a quarter of the country’s population have experienced some level of food insecurity, an increase of nearly 1.3 million people from the previous year.

Needless to say, these number are staggering. Over 25% of the population are struggling with the costs of food.

I have mostly focused on food costs in this section, but of course the cost of so many other goods and services have soared in recent years, largely due to the same factors along with increases in wages and labour costs.

For more details the sources of what has been causing this inflation and hefty rises in cost of living, feel free to consult (Reasons) #11 & #12 below.

Reason #3 – Unaffordable Housing

In a nutshell:

There are many factors which have contributed to the current state of unaffordable housing in Canada. These include increases in construction costs and surging immigration but to name a few. As the property market has been severely inflated over the past few decades, so have property taxes. Over the course of a twenty year period, home owners can easily pay $100,000 in property taxes. The trend is clear. Fewer and fewer Canadians can now afford to buy a home, leaving them with the lesser option which is to rent a flat whereby those funds are gone forever.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Housing costs in Canada are now at highly inflated levels with the average selling price being about $663,828, according to Canadian Housing Market Report data from March of 2026.

Needless to say, that makes the purchase of a house for first-time buyers extremely difficult – even for professionals with a university education and a decent paying job.

In particular, the vast majority of young adults and first-time house buyers will have to take out mortgages (note the term mortgage literally means “death pledge”) of hundreds of thousands of dollars over 15 to 25 years at nearly 5% interest rate.

For instance, if a couple borrows $400,000 for 25 years at an interest rate of 5%, they will pay close to $300,000 in interest payments atop the original $400,000 of the principal capital which amounts to nearly $700,000 in total cost.

This is a death pledge indeed.

Over the past several decades many factors have contributed to increases in property prices. One of the main drivers is the expansion of our money supply (as described further below in this work) which has caused a tremendous amount of inflation. In other words, increases in costs of building materials and services have greatly impacted prices of homes. This is in addition to increased energy costs, a constrictive regulatory environment in the construction industry, speculative buying (especially in British Colombia), and ballooning population growth (through pronounced migration since 2021 – see ‘Replacement Migration’ in Section #14 below for more details).

Many of these factors could have been better mitigated had the federal government not intervened in these respective areas.

Another less talked about phenomenon that has arisen from these trends has been the yearly increases in property taxes heavily carried or imposed on home owners. Inevitably, when your property value becomes re-assessed by the municipality, usually to the high side, you have to pay more in taxes. Suppose you have to pay $5,000 in property taxes a year; well, in just a decade that would amount to a hefty $50,000. Keep you home for 20 years and that tax bill balloons to a mammoth $100,000.

There exists a word to describe this: theft.

And Canada is really good at it.

Sure many would argue that municipalities use these funds to improve city infrastructure and services. Yeah, that might be true to some extent. But ask yourself whether your municipality has been adding services over the past several years or have been decreasing them. As a personal example, I remember in my city of Sherbrooke a few decades ago the garbage and recycling trucks came for pick up every week. But in recent times, they only come about every three weeks. More taxes, less services.

Add the fact that if you own a second home in Canada and you sell it, you will be required to pay a capital gains tax on the proceeds of your sale.

More theft by your beloved government. How nice of them.

I think you get the point.

The moral of the story here is that these burdens no longer make home ownership in Canada a feasible endeavour.

The net result is that the large majority of Canadians will have to rent a place instead of buying one.

Accordingly, they won’t be able to secure real estate wealth nor capital appreciation, leaving them poorer than if they could own their own home.

This also doesn’t bode well for young couples to start a family, as housing costs alone account for a big chunk of their monthly expenses.

Smaller or no families equals decreased economic wealth.

It’s a vicious cycle and it is rather challenging to envisage these trends reversing anytime soon.

Reason #4 – Crumbling Infrastructure

In a nutshell:

Many factors have contributed to Canada’s failing and crumbling infrastructure. Roads, railways, utilities, and energy systems have all been negatively impacted by government incompetence, mismanagement, over-regulation, and the pursuit of nonsensical net-zero energy policies. A recent report from the Canadian Infrastructure Council revealed that over $126 billion in public infrastructure is in “poor or very poor condition.” And the structural reasons for these failures are not being addressed, leaving the country’s infrastructure on par with that of third-world nations.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

The inaugural report from the Canadian Infrastructure Council (November 28, 2025) reveals that over $126 billion in public infrastructure is in “poor or very poor condition.”

The Canadian Infrastructure Council was tasked with figuring out just where Canada’s housing enabling infrastructure stands. Launched in December 2024, the council was specifically directed to examine three public infrastructure sectors:

water and wastewater; solid waste management; and public transit and active transportation.

It’s not that the Canadian Government has not invested in infrastructure, but rather the poor and ineffective manner in which it has done so.

Participants in the evaluation noted that Canada’s infrastructure financing and funding programs tend to favour established design standards, delivery models and risk-averse practices which can stifle innovation. In other words, regulations surrounding how funding is allocated for infrastructure programs are burdensome.

Moreover, procurement (of related goods and services) models tend to favour “lowest-cost bidder(s),” are short-term focused, and fail to attract investment as the benefits are long-term, dispersed, or difficult to quantify.

Much more can be added about the findings, but the main gist of it is that Canadian infrastructure programs established and implemented by the government are inefficient and ineffective as a whole.

Roads in Canada are abysmal to say the least. Potholes can be found in abundance, lack of clearly painted lines, and overall poor road maintenance are systemic across the country. Sure the bad winter weather doesn’t help, but the situation never seems to improve but instead deteriorates steadily. Increases in construction, maintenance, and energy costs further aggravate the situation.

Upon my return to Canada from spending several weeks in China last summer I remarked in an interview:

“This is what happens when you go travel, you know to Asia...When I come back to Quebec and I look at our roads and our infrastructure and all that, I’m coming back to a third world country.”

In the above quote, I note the comparison of our infrastructure to Asian countries (like China). Having lived 13 years in China, I saw a tremendous amount of development. Cranes are everywhere – even in Tier-3 cities. Roads, bridges, and buildings get built quickly. Only perhaps in some large cities in Canada will you see construction cranes helping to erect new buildings. But for the most part, you can see that there is not much construction going on. Maintenance does occur such as on roads and highways, particularly during summer, but it is often very slow, inconvenient for drivers, and very costly.

Back in around 2009, there was a tiny bridge overpass (of about 10 meters in length) close to where I lived in Quebec that actually took an entire year to complete just maintenance work on it. They closed that roadway for a year which meant that local residents had to make a huge detour just to commute to their workplaces and run their errands. Completely ridiculous. Laughable.

Upon my return last summer I wrote an article, The West is Dead. Why the East will continue to dominate the rest of the 21st Century, in which I highlighted some of the main reasons for our failing infrastructure. I noted two main factors for the decline:

In my article I also compared rail infrastructure, noting that Canada didn’t even have one kilometre of track for high-speed trains and elaborated on the reasons for it:

“In Canada, there’s long been a proposed high-speed rail route which would run from Quebec City passing through Montreal and Ottawa, finally reaching Toronto which is roughly 1,000 km in total distance. ... Moreover, just the initial study and feasibility plan is projected to cost at least C$3.9 billion and the costs of construction and physical asset procurement are currently estimated at between C$80 to C$120 billion. Reality, however, shows that most large-scale projects in Canada end up taking much longer to complete with costs commonly doubling from original estimates. So, we can easily notice that the costs to produce a similar high-speed rail line in Canada are at least ten times that of the one in Thailand. Moreover, the referenced article from last March indicates that the first (planning) phase alone would take 5 years and God only knows how long it would take for the actual construction. Reasons for such long delays include inter-provincial and federal politics, regulations, environmental assessments, and consultation with Indigenous communities.”

The last part of the quotation from above shows that regulations, environmental assessments, and consultation with Indigenous communities were all important factors which stymied efforts for high-speed rail in Canada.

A high-speed train line connecting Québec City and Toronto, with stops in Trois-Rivières, Laval, Montréal, Ottawa and Peterborough, would prove economically beneficial for the country’s two most populated provinces (Ontario and Quebec which account for two-thirds of the total population). But sadly, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that the endeavour will ever materialise.

The above is merely one example among many failed infrastructure projects in Canada. There are also many unrealised projects such as pipelines that could have proven beneficial, but were impeded by the Liberal Government.

Finally, another key driver that has contributed to poor infrastructure has to do with the net zero agenda.

On the back of taxpayers, Canada has “invested” hundreds of billions of dollars into so-called green energy projects that have actually proven detrimental to the country.

Such nonsensical policies have increased fuel and transportation costs (including carbon taxes) across the country which have significantly contributed to higher inflation. And this higher inflation, inevitably, has led to higher construction and servicing costs for infrastructure projects.

Reason #5 – Exodus/Emigration, Brain Drain, Lack of Innovation

In a nutshell:

Emigration out of Canada is up sharply in the last few years. The reasons are numerous including high cost living, unaffordable housing, and lack of career opportunities for talented individuals. In 2025 alone, Canada saw an outflow of over 120,000 citizens and permanent residents. The lack of innovation and poor business environment are also contributing to the exodus.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Mass Exodus/Emigration

Emigration occurs when a Canadian leaves permanently.

Emigration trends in Canada are up sharply since 2025.

“When someone emigrates they take their skills that power the Canadian economy. They also take their taxes, their spending, and often their families with them.”

The quote above comes from a January 1, 2026 post by Linda Ragona from her Ragona Sisters: Canadian Real Estate & Market Talk YouTube channel.

“Canada saw record high exodus in 2025. Over 120,000 citizens and permanent residents left the country in just 12 months,” Ragona explains adding that it is the highest number in any 12 month period on record.

She adds that this “warning sign” only showed up at two other times in Canadian history: once in 1968 and again in 2017. Reasons? An overheated housing market and losing talent to other countries – referring to the brain drain. Affordability challenges were also a key driver.

For 2025, she notes that Ontario and British Columbia have seen the largest population declines according to Statistics Canada. And Quebec also shows elevated outflows compared to other regions.

Ragona notes that this trend isn’t just about Canadians wanting to escape the harsh winters, but rather:

“It’s about potential where people can feel they can afford to build a life, raise a family, or actually own a home before they turn 50.”

“It’s about potential where people can feel they can afford to build a life, raise a family, or actually own a home before they turn 50.”

“At its core, this is about Canada failing to compete globally. The first to leave are usually prime-age, skilled workers with resources to make the move—the people Canada can’t afford to lose. Those with fewer skills rarely have the resources to move, even if they really want to.”

The article also notes that emigration is also under-counted since most people don’t notify the government of their permanent relocation.

“Canada’s rising emigration underscores a bigger problem: the country’s inability to compete globally,” states the report.

This is not surprising given Canada’s very poor track record on innovation in the past few decades (more below on this).

For Canada they are also seeing record capital flight, falling business investment, and Canadian entrepreneurs creating their companies—and jobs—abroad – particularly in the United States.

In a more recent article from January 22, 2026, Canadians Are Leaving In Record Numbers, Most Are Prime-Aged Workers, Better Dwelling highlights that more than half of the emigration is driven by workers aged 25 to 49 with the share of seniors rapidly growing as well.

While the latter group is quite understandable, the former group should be cause for concern, as their exodus can easily spell trouble for the Canadian economy.

But even the senior cohort is cause for concern, given its acceleration and that fact that they will be spending their retirement savings abroad instead of in Canada. Moreover, data (from Statistics Canada) shows 16,609 seniors emigrated in 2025, up 3.0% from a year earlier, and a whopping 80.5% higher than a decade prior.

If things don’t change for the better in Canada very soon, it is very likely that these emigration trends will continue to accelerate.

Lack of Innovation

While I would abstain from saying that Canada lacks talent and well educated individuals, the simple fact of the matter is that the country has been dragging its feet for years in terms of innovation.

Sadly and as evidenced above, a large portion of our talent are emigrating to other countries to secure better career and business opportunities.

No matter which sector or field you look at, Canadian businesses have been in decline with little indication or hope for a turnaround.

There are several factors that have contributed to this decline over the past few decades, including a deteriorating education system, an overabundance of regulations and other barriers to innovation and entrepreneurship – including climate zealotry and preferential treatment or protectionism for large corporations (case in point: during the COVID-19 Pandemic large retailers were allowed to stay open while mom & pop shops were shuttered) compared to smaller business owners and individuals.

To illustrate the lack of innovation, one merely needs to have a look at the following infographic which shows where science & technology clusters are located around the globe (notice that Canada doesn’t have a single hub):

How embarrassing.

Reason #6 – Broken Government with Traitorous, Sellout Politicians

In a nutshell:

Like with many other Western governments, Canada suffers from what we call regulatory capture. This basically involves our politicians being compromised to serve outside interests rather than those of their constituencies. Moreover, they serve these outside interests through a panoply of deceptive means and tactics such as infusing rights-stripping clauses into bills which they often don’t even write themselves. Furthermore, the salaries and yearly raises they enjoy, along with hefty pensions (for life) raises additional concerns as to what exact benefits they are providing to everyday Canadians in performing their duties.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Where to start?

We could go back decades, if not an entire century or more.

The main trend plaguing Canada – and most Western nations for that matter, is regulatory capture.

Regulatory capture can be broadly defined as the circumstance whereby politicians and key decision makers (from various organisations) are “captured” or compromised to serve outside interests rather than those of the constituents they are supposed to serve.

Regulatory captures occurs at three levels:

Local / Municipal Provincial National

It can also occur at the international level such as with supranational organisations like the United Nations. But for now, we will just focus on the three listed above.

At the local or municipal level, we are talking about those council members that “represent” various constituencies across the land. Sure there are many honest ones in the bunch. But sadly, many get captured and compromised via various methods which include, but are not limited to, financial incentives and perks, bribes, coercion, and threats.

Have you ever attended a local town or city council meeting?

This is where many decisions that will affect the local community and environment are made, where budgets and allocation of funds for designated projects get approved (or rejected).

These meetings are generally open to anyone who wishes to attend, raise concerns or complaints, and ask questions. Sadly, most citizens don’t bother attending these meetings. As such, it stands to reason that by our own collective ignorance and indifference, we are also largely responsible for the bad outcomes derived from these meetings, as our absence enables them.

Moreover, sadly but understandably, the average citizen is disenfranchised with local politics and would rather keep at bay. I myself am guilty of this, as I’ve been previously approached by a major political party to run and represent locally which I readily declined.

Another way that municipalities get compromised lies in the way they have been established or set up. I cover this in detail in Section #14 under the sub-section ’UN infiltration of Municipalities (through Municipal Corporations)’; so, be sure to have a look at that.

At the provincial level, things definitely escalate in the sense that politicians increasingly serve outside interests or those that go contrary to common sense or the common welfare of citizens of that respective province.

This was on full display during the COVID-19 Scamdemic.

Look no further than in Quebec where diktats and measures were imposed during the so-called pandemic which included strict curfews, social-distancing, vaccine passports, lock-downs, church closures, raiding family gatherings during Christmas, and so on.

At the time, in late 2021 when I had just returned from China, I observed this tyranny first-hand.

When I found my way back to my home province of Quebec I remembered watching Premier François Legault on television urging parents to get their children vaccinated (against COVID-19) for the greater good and to protect “grand-maman” (grandmother).

Knowing then what I know now about how these shots were essentially death jabs, I can’t help but recall how manipulatively evil and sinister those statements uttered by our provincial “leader” were.

Using his position of authority to convince and propagandise children into getting experimental COVID-19 shots is heinous, to say the least.

It is beyond morally reprehensible.

But one needn’t look further that his own behaviour put on display for all to see during a particular press conference on COVID-19.

If one is to search “Quebec COVID-19 update, June 8, 2021” on YouTube one will easily find this press conference. In it, we can clearly see Premier François Legault flash the 666 (devil, number of the beast) and Masonic “Okay” sign with his right hand at around the 00:38 to 00:40 mark – a solid 2 seconds.

Was Legault signalling his allegiance to his overlords? You be the judge.

But as we have no existing real and honest press media in the province of Quebec, he was never asked about this incident.

Many more examples (from across all provinces) can be stated here, but I will just include one more regarding church closures in Alberta with the famous pastor Artur Pawlowski yelling “Get Out! You Nazis!” at the local police when they tried to disrupt his Easter Weekend church service:

Pawlowski was subsequently arrested and penalised for this, exercising his Constitutional rights.

At the federal level the situation worsens exponentially.

Again, too many examples of government overreach could be included here. But I will merely provide a few to bring home the point.

During the COVID-19 Scamdemic, the Trudeau Liberal Government exerted and displayed an exorbitant amount of dictatorial behaviour towards any who dared to question or counter any of their unconstitutional diktats or orders.

This was on full display during the Freedom Convoy protests which took place in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, in February of 2022.

In an article about Mark Carney, I wrote the following about this ugly saga of Canadian history [with original links included]:

More recently, now Prime Minister Mark Carney is doubling-down on his stance regarding the invocation of the Emergencies Act. Even though the government lost their appeal at The Federal Court of Appeal this past January, Carney now wants the Supreme Court of Canada to intervene in the Liberal Government’s favour by overturning the Emergencies Act ruling.

This is not how a legitimate democracy is supposed to work.

Over the past few years, we’ve heard the testimony of hundreds of Canadians – victims, expert witnesses, and others – regarding the absurd measures imposed during the scamdemic during the The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI).

Many of those testimonies are heart-wrenching to listen to, but will rightly serve as a reminder in the historical record of Canada regarding the mistreatments and follies conducted by our country’s “leaders” and “experts” during this dark chapter.

“ We penetrate the cabinets” – WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab

Back in 2017 then World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab bragged about how his organisation had “half” or “even more than half” of Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet was essentially under its control.

You can watch the clip with the words from the horse’s mouth hereunder (note: these videos continuously get scrubbed from YouTube, so search for it if ever the link below becomes deleted):

On behalf of one of his constituent’s, a Member of Parliament actually asked about this assertion of the WEF in the House of Commons along with which members (of the Cabinet) were under control of the WEF, but got readily shut down by the Speaker of the House (at the time):

This really makes one wonder whether the House of Commons itself is under foreign control.

Why the hell would the Speaker not permit such an important and relevant question?

One needn’t look very far to see that countless Members of Parliament (and the Senate) have indeed been either members of the WEF or have had associations with the supranational organisation.

Dysfunctional and Very Costly Parliament & Senate

Even as a young adult watching Parliamentary sessions and debates on television, I knew they were largely clown shows filled with a whole lot of bickering, childish antics, and unconstructive debates that lead to zero fruitful outcomes. Pure political theatre.

Not much has changed since then, as the same holds true.

Apart from huge amounts of [taxpayer-funded] spending on outrageous and useless government programs approved these Parliamentarians and Senators, we also must fork over our hard-earned money to pay for their over-bloated salaries.

“The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on all members of Parliament to stop the April 1 politician pay raise as new estimates show this year’s raises will range from $8,800 to $17,600.”

A $8,800 to $17,600 pay raise. Wow. When is the last time you were told you might get such a raise?

Well according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation that is what Members of Parliament (MPs) plan on giving themselves this year. “A backbench MP’s salary is currently $209,800. A minister collects $309,700, while the prime minister takes home a $419,600 annual salary,” affirms the CTF while average Canadians are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

It seems like every year, MPs are voting in favour of such bloated raises.

Same goes for members of the Senate of Canada. “In 2025, a Senator’s base salary was $184,800 which will rise in 2026 by $7,761 to $192,561,” according to a recent article.

Atop of these hefty salaries, we must not forget that both MPs and Senators enjoy lucrative annual pensions averaging just over $81,000, usually for life. Considering an average of 593 such pensioners at that average, we are talking about a yearly servicing cost of over $48 million, excluding health, dental, and other benefits.

That’s a lot of bacon my fellow Canadians!

And what have they done to merit such salaries and pensions, many may ask.

When is the last time they introduced or passed a bill that has benefited you, your family, or personal situation?

Back in October of 2024, I wrote an open letter to all 105 Canadian Senators regarding my concerns about Senate bill S-243 (An Act to enact the Climate-Aligned Finance Act and to make related amendments to other Acts). Not a single Senator took the time to answer my letter or concerns. This was a clear breach of duty since my taxpayer funds go to pay their salaries.

At least it served as a reminder that Canadian Senators, as is largely the case with MPs, don’t work for us, but rather for outside interests.

We are just getting started regarding these sellout politicians. In the next section, I will expose how they are actually largely working against your interests and welfare.

Traitorous, Sellout Politicians & their Tyrannical Bills & Laws

Again, the rot runs deep and we can go back decades with how damaging bills have been introduced by our sellout politicians.

But instead, I will focus on recent ones that the current Liberal Government has been trying to shove down the throats of Canadian citizens and residents.

Here are the current troublesome ones with a brief summary their sought power grabs:

There are other bills which include destructive elements, but the ones above provide a sobering and frightening sample on how they can erode your rights should they become law (note that as of March 26, 2026, C-15 is now law).

An important thing to consider is that we have no way of knowing and verifying if the sponsors of the bills, that is to say those who write the text of the bill, have actually done so themselves or have simply attributed their names to it (while it was written by another, secretive, party).

For example, I had found that it certainly appeared to be the case with Bill C-63 (Online Harms Act) likely written by outside parties rather than its actual sponsor.

Another issue lies in the fact that many power grabs often get stealthily thrown into certain bills such as Budget [Implementation] ones, as was the case with Bill C-15 listed above:

To sneak in these kinds of power grabs deep inside unrelated bills is an age-old sly trick they use.

Luckily, we have some alert citizens (and the occasional journalist) and Parliamentary Committee members who spot them and exposed them for what they are or truly seek.

Yet another deceitful tactic employed by Parliamentarians and Senators has to do with how they deceptively title a bill to make it sound benevolent in nature – while really seeking malevolent power grabs.

Take for instance the aforementioned, nicely sounding (“Protecting Victims Act”), Bill C-16 Act. Now, who wouldn’t want to protect victims? Many other bills to protect children online (such as with Canadian Senate bills S-209 and S-210) appear benevolent at first glance, but in fact seek to strip adults of certain rights.

The problem is that with these deceptively titled bills, they actually tend to do the opposite of what they imply.

Broadly speaking, many bills introduced by our lawmakers serve to help bring about various nefarious agendas outlined in sections #14 and #16 of this post further below.

The silver lining, perhaps, is that we have a very dysfunctional Parliament. So, we stand a chance that some of these destructive bills will not see the light of day and become law. The problem is, however, even if they don’t, the same destructive elements are usually re-introduced or recycled into new bills like white on rice. Rinse and repeat.

Reason #7 – Sinister Prime Ministers

In a nutshell:

Prime Ministers in Canada exert a large amount of power and influence particularly through their Cabinets and oath obligations to the Privy Council. The previous prime minister, Justin Trudeau exerted a lot of over-reaching, dictatorial-like powers during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He illegally invoked the Emergencies Act to crush protesters during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. And, similarly, his father, Pierre Trudeau also exercised such power during his tenure. The current prime minister, Mark Carney, has been unimpededly exercising his duties amidst a panoply of financial conflicts of interests. All three have demonstrated immoral and traitorous behaviour which has irreparably harmed Canada and its citizens and residents for years to come.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

While there can be much debate about which Canadian prime ministers have done the most damage to Canada, I will include three which I find to be the case:

Pierre Elliot Trudeau, PM from 1968 to 1979 and 1980 to 1984 Justin Trudeau, PM from 2015 to 2025 Mark Carney, PM from 2025-03-14 to ?

Though the above prime ministers are from the Liberal Party of Canada, I would like to stress that for the most part it doesn’t really matter which party the prime minister is from or represents. This is not about politics itself, left or right, blue or red, but rather about the moral character and traitorous nature of the incumbents themselves. And in these respects, I will be more than glad to oblige and demonstrate their culpability hereunder.

Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau

Let us begin with Papa Trudeau.

While many may not know it, the man was imbibed with Socialist/Communist leanings.

Pierre Trudeau was groomed at the London School of Economics (LSE) where practically all of their staff since it foundation in 1895 have been staunch Fabian Socialists – who really espouse Communism.

Moreover, while studying Economics at the LSE in the late 1940s, Trudeau was inculcated to espouse the mantras of the welfare state which consisted of the Fabian tenets of the UK Labour Party and its ilk.

More specifically, he was deeply influenced by British Economist Harold Laski who was a prominent figure at the school during that period. Laski, a Zionist, espoused Marxist ideology, and had served as the Chairman of the British Labour Party from 1945 to 1946, just after World War II.

“Postwar London was a hotbed of socialist and liberal ideals,” notes author Sara Borins in her book Trudeau Albums.

And there is little doubt, as per the historical record, that Pierre sought to replicated these ideals in his native Canada.

As I previously wrote on the matter, in his two stints as PM, first between 1968 to 1979 and then from 1980 to 1984, Pierre Trudeau not only reshaped Canada’s political landscape, but also its Individualist-Socialist-Marxist liberal social mores. I also added:

“These were not only continued under the reign of his son Justin, but amplified to extreme levels, as has been painfully demonstrated throughout his rule (from 2015 to 2025). Lastly, it is no secret that Pierre Trudeau, like his son Justin, admired the communist regime in China. In fact, Pierre met Chairman Mao twice in person.”

In the opening paragraph for this section, I mentioned that moral character is an important characteristic in a leader.

Through his more liberal and “progressive” values, Pierre Trudeau has certainly infused and introduced many of them during his tenure as prime minister and was often portrayed in the Canadian press as a benevolent liberator for women’s rights, their right to abortion, and so on.

All this while he not only gained the reputation as a swinging 1970s Playboy, but was on the receiving end of some very damaging allegations about his sexual exploitation of certain women, including minors.

As I previously wrote, during a November 25, 2024 PBD Podcast, former child sex-slave victim Anneke Lucas revealed that in 1972, then Prime Minister of Canada Pierre Trudeau basically wished to kill (sacrifice) her. In the related segment of the interview, Lucas explained (verbatim):

“About [Pierre] Trudeau, I said [to David Rockefeller] that I could never please him as long as was alive. That’s how scary that was. ... It means that he couldn’t kill me because at that point I was not a throwaway child. And he scared me enough so that I then tell [David] Rockefeller that that’s what he wants – a child to kill. Then you understand that the next time he can, if he wants to use that, he can use it.”

The above account is not the only instance whereby Pierre Trudeau is alleged to have committed heinous sexual acts on minors.

As I previously covered, Cathy O’Brien, had recalled her own sexual encounters with former Canadian Prime Ministers Brian Mulroney and Pierre Elliot Trudeau. Highly disturbing allegations regarding his depraved interactions with under-aged sex-slave minors are found in excerpts of O’Brien’s book TRANCE Formation of America which I have highlighted.

Whether these are true or not, we may never know. But given the more recent account previously recounted by victim Anneke Lucas as described above, it wouldn’t be that surprising if O’Brien’s allegation are indeed factual. Decide for yourself.

As to Pierre Trudeau’s traitorous nature, well, look no further than my most viewed article on Substack (with roughly 20k views) titled Apologies to the World: The Great Climate Scam was launched at a Club of Rome Meeting in 1971 by Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, continued by Justin Trudeau.

In it, I present how Papa Trudeau was one of the lead contributors of the Great Climate Scam (see related section below in this post) perpetrated on humanity which is still ongoing and is unconstestably the largest swindle in human history. The evidence I present therein is thick and abundant.

While Trudeau senior shouldn’t take the entirety of the blame for this swindle (especially given that it was the Rockefellers [who] created 990 “Climate Change” institutions, foundations, and activist groups to implement the plan), we should never forget that it was him who got the ball rolling, later to pass the baton onto his son and our current PM (more on these below).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Much can be written about Justin Trudeau, his narcissistic personality disorder, oversised ego, and his lack of empathy and morals. But I will merely provide a few examples to demonstrate these characteristics of Canada’s 23rd prime minister.

Let us begin with his psychotic tirade against the unvaccinated during the COVID-19 Scamdemic.

On two occasions Trudeau showed his true colours and disdain for Canadians who refused to take an experimental mRNA jab during the pandemic.

In September of 2021 during an interview with Julie Snyder, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Canadians who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine a whole bunch of derogatory and insulting names.

For those who don’t understand French, here is a translation of the key passages Trudeau uttered on air [with emphasis added]:

“We are deciding right now that we are going to get out of the pandemic with vaccination.



And we know, we know people who are still hesitating a little and we’re going to continue to try and convince them [to get vaccinated].



But there are also people who are fiercely against vaccination [interviewer: “they are extremists”] who don’t believe in science, they are often misogynist, also often racists too.



It’s a small group but they take up space.



And now, we have to make a choice, as a leader, as a country, do we tolerate these [unvaccinated] people?



...



Right now we are in a fourth wave where it’s almost exclusively unvaccinated people that are clogging up our hospitals all over the country.



There comes a time when we have to put our foot down and say: “Excuse me, there is no debate about the science.”



The way we are going to go back to the things we like doing. We must stand up for vaccination.



So, yes I took a position that is firm against “these people.” [the unvaccinated]”

Firstly, who the hell are you, Mr. Trudeau, to call me a racist or misogynist who doesn’t believe in science just because I didn’t take the experimental jab? Choices pertaining to my own medical situation are my own business, not yours. And I think the same goes for all other Canadians.

Secondly, affirming that “there is no debate about science” is a very ignorant, foolish, and careless thing to say, as science is all about debate and questioning.

Thirdly, I would like to clarify that stating that “it’s almost exclusively unvaccinated people that are clogging up our hospitals” is a bold-faced lie that is not based on fact, as I have clearly outlined in a prior article.

A month prior to that interview on French television during a campaign in Calgary on August 19, 2021, Trudeau had also castigated Canadians who chose not to vaccinate themselves with the experimental mRNA jab, stating:

“You deserve better. You deserve a government that is going to continue to say: “get vaccinated.” And you know what? If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice. But, don’t think you can get on a plane or a train beside vaccinated people and put them at risk.”

When I returned to Canada from living 13 years in China on November 1, 2021, we had to quarantine for about 10 days in Toronto where we had landed by plane. At this time, Trudeau’s government was implementing the unconstitutional restriction to prevent unvaccinated persons from taking an airplane or train (as was referenced in his speech above). After our quarantine we were scheduled to take the train to go back to my native Quebec. Luckily, we were within that small window where we were allowed to travel despite our vaccine status (of non-vaccinated for COVID-19).

Also note that as I indicated in the previous Section (#6), Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet had invoked the Emergencies Act which later proved to be ultra vires in federal court and re-affirmed at the Federal Court of Appeal.

In other words, Trudeau – like his father who had previously invoked the War Measures Act during his tenure – took it upon himself to frivolously act as a dictator because he disliked everyday Canadians from expressing their constitutional rights to protest and show their discontent with their government.

As I mentioned in the previous sub-section for Papa Trudeau, Justin followed in his pa’s footsteps to continue the mad push for the Climate Scam. Here are six ways in which he has done so, as per my previous reporting (all receipts included):

Justin Trudeau has been the idyllic poster child for globalism and has served so many foul globalist agendas through his prime ministership.

I can’t prove it, but must concluded that he has been remarkably well compensated for these services by the global elite who have supported him.

Much more, of course, could be written about with regards to Prime Minister Trudeau and his depraved ways – such as promoting the extremely damaging gender ideology and other harmful agendas (as outlined in this post), but suffice it to say that the damage he has inflicted on Canada is beyond measure, leaving countless repercussions that will reverberate for a very long time to come.

Prime Minister Mark Carney

Oh where to begin with Marky boy? His City of London and banking connections? His climate ruse? His profiteering and conflicts of interests? Or his globalist affiliations?

A lot to uncover so let’s get to it.

Firstly, apart from his Marxist-leanings, I’d like to focus on just how shrewd and cunning Mark Carney actual is as an individual.

This can be exemplified in his testimony at a Parliamentary inquiry in the U.K. on the heels of the 2007-2008 Financial Crisis which saw zero bankers go to jail despite having subsequently swindled billions through bank bail-ins, with over seven million people having lost their homes during the crisis. I am talking about how Mark Carney, then Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), helped cover the crimes of his banking buddies as HSBC. This is meticulously detailed by American attorney John Titus in his documentary All the Prenary’s Men (see also here):

Helping to cover HSBC bank which had laundered billions of dollars for Mexican drug cartels doesn’t exactly put Carney in a positive light. Yet, that is exactly what he did.

As I knew that the powers that be would place their PM puppet stooge in Trudeau with Carney, I had spent over three months preparing an article on the future PM as I was 100% sure he would be place.

I published the completed article, Meet Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney who will usher in his Globalist Climate Swindle, on the day Mark Carney officially became Prime Minister. This article is now my 2nd most viewed.

There would be way too much to reiterate with regards to Carney from this article, but

if you take the time to read it you will get to know exactly who your new prime minister is, what he stands for, and who he really serves.

Many other Canadians have reported on the nefarious doings of Mark Carney – too many to list here. But one in particular, David who goes by the handle Moose on the Loose, has done an outstanding job in reporting Carney’s numerous conflicts of interests and profiteering schemes through his prime ministership. In fact, he has created this humongous chart he calls ‘Moose Chart’ (moosechart.ca):

What appears above shows Mark Carney’s connections, affiliations, investments (many through Brookfield Asset Management for which he was Co-Chair) that represent apparent conflicts of interests and profiteering.

The entire chart is so huge that what is shown above represents merely about 10% of the totality of David’s work (which is ongoing and a work in progress). Click on the link to see for yourself how huge it is (receipts and related sources included).

In comparison, Prime Minister Marxist Carney really puts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shame with regards to corruption and profiteering.

It really boggles the mind knowing this extent of Mark Carney’s corruption and profiteering doesn’t produce more backlash from the mainstream press and everyday Canadians.

My fellow Canadians, let me ask you: How do we put up with this?

While I won’t dare further go down this deep and endless pit of despair described in the chart above, I will go over another major conspiracy Mark Carney has been the principal architect for.

I am talking about the modern Climate Change Hoax agenda for which he has been the front man directing a very large part of it.

I have documented and charted this myself in a previous article titled Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy. In it, not only detailed how Canadian institutions (such as the OSFI) have been implementing highly damaging aspects of the net zero agenda including carbon taxes, but also the broader apparatus by which this hoax and swindle of the century is actually structured:

Notice that there is only one name in the mind map above: Mark Carney.

That is because it is through his numerous roles (as United Nations special envoy on climate action and climate finance, Co-Chair of GFANZ, and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, but to name a few) in this climate hoax, he is the principal architect who has been coordinating and driving it.

Carney is the consummate professional.

He leaves no stone unturned.

Compared to Justin Trudeau, he is no slouch and is thus even more dangerous.

So going forward Canada, you really need to keep an eye on his actions (rather than his sly and coy words); for, there are many more schemes he is working on behind the scenes such as with the bills mentioned in the previous section.

Reason #8 – Health Death Care Tyranny

In a nutshell:

While the Canadian health care system is lauded as one of the best in the Western world, the reality on the ground very much proves that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. Waiting times in emergency rooms and for medical procedures have been steadily increasing over the past few decades, leaving patients with worsening health conditions with many dying before receiving needed treatment and interventions. Waiting times for getting access to a family doctor is also common; and this, amidst recent dramatic increases in immigration which has further strained hospitals and the health care system as a whole. Furthermore, worrisome trends such as the increase in state-sanctioned euthanasia (MAiD) and suppression of alternative health treatments are exacerbating the problem.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

A key metric for a healthy nation lies in the birth and fertility rates of its female population.

Sadly, Canada’s fertility rate, as of 2024, has plunged to its lowest level in history which now sits at just 1.25 children per woman.

Canada once boasted a robust fertility rate of 3.94 children per woman in 1959.

While many factors, including socioeconomic ones and abortion have contributed to this downfall, other worrisome trends related to health care itself have contributed to it as explained below.

While Canada has long been praised for its “free” (which it is not, as it is mostly taxpayer funded) universal health care system, the reality is that it is poorly managed across all provinces with large waiting times in emergency rooms and for medical procedures. And it’s been like that for decades.

Moreover, it remains a struggle for citizens and new residents to get a family doctor.

For example, when I returned to Quebec in late 2021, they told me there was a five year waiting list to get a family doctor. I suspect it is similar in other provinces.

Needless to say, this is highly discouraging and adds anxiety regarding whether or not one can receive medical evaluation and treatment when health issues suddenly arise.

This is especially the case for infants and children, along with women who are pregnant and need regular follow-ups.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying there aren’t great doctors and nurses in our hospital systems. There certainly are very competent, caring and compassionate ones. Rather, the contention is more with the administrative means by which these centers operate.

My own father was a renowned specialist (Microbiologist) in my city of Sherbrooke for decades. Near the end of his career of practising medicine, he became quite appalled with how the health care system in the province of Quebec was getting worse and worse every single year. Our city had three major hospitals and it underwent a process to cut costs and streamline health services for residents of the city. In the end, they closed one of the three hospitals and it actually ended up costing them more to run these two than the previous three, as explained my father.

The case of Sherbrooke, Quebec, is most likely replicated across the country and is perhaps symptomatic of a larger trend. Is it mostly due to incompetence and mismanagement? Or, can it be ascertained that it is actually by design? One has to wonder.

The lack of private options for patients also remains a problem since alternatives to the traditional health care system remain scarce compared to many other countries.

So much can be written about “Death Care” in Canada, but I will focus mostly on five aspects: the COVID-19 culling, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), sterilising our youth, suppressing cancer treatments, and going after our farm animals and pets.

COVID-19 Culling

The COVID-19 Pandemic was a worldwide depopulation event and Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Government was a willing conspirator and fervent enabler.

Destruction of life, liberty, and dignity came upon us on so many levels during this sordid chapter of history.

And most of it was by design, very much intentional.

Curfews, lockdowns, social distancing, dangerous experimental “vaccines,” media manipulation, propaganda, fear tactics, intimidation, closing of individuals bank accounts, falsification of statistics and numbers, lies, covert military experimentation, psychological manipulation, violence, and more violence, were all used on a massive scale.

I covered much of this madness in my six part series The Covid-19 – Holocaust Comparison (free 188-page eBook here) for those inclined to rewatch this horror flick.

I even interviewed an actual Holocaust victim, Vera Sharav on my podcast who was the producer of the docuseries upon which my own series was based. That series, called Never Again Is Now Global highlights the parallels between Nazi Germany and global pandemic policies and mandates related to Covid-19.

Canadian researcher Denis Rancourt presented his conclusions after three years of study which showed that it wasn’t the COVID-19 pandemic itself that caused excess mortality, but rather the measures and vaccination imposed.

Rancourt said depending on what baseline is used for comparison, 28,000 to 31,000 Canadian deaths can be associated with administration of vaccines for COVID-19.

He proved that Canada’s mortality statistics (only 488 instances of death reported following [COVID-19] vaccination) are incorrect and published several papers on the matter, including a 521-page one detailing the excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023.

By and large during the pandemic, we saw a coordinated response between the Trudeau Government and the various health agencies including Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (note that these are distinct agencies) aggressively pushing and promoting the COVID-19 “vaccine” along with imposing extremely hard and unconstitutional measures on Canadian citizens and residents.

Due to these extreme and unnecessary dictatorial policies and measures, countless victims have suffered, leaving family members grieving at the loss of their loved ones.

Never forget.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)

What is Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)?

The acronym MAiD stands for medical assistance in dying (French: AMM, or aide médicale à mourir).

It is basically legalised euthanasia which permits a medical practitioner (or nurse practitioner) to administer a substance to a person that causes their death.

While I try to steer clear of any ethical or moral debate about whether this “service” is rightly or justifiably used to end an individual’s suffering by opting for death, the fact is that it is now the fifth leading cause of death in Canada.

MAiD in Canada is the world’s fastest-growing assisted-dying program.

Here are some statistics showing the numbers of deaths since MAiD’s launch in 2016:

Screenshot taken on 2026-03-24 from a query on chat.deepseek.com showing summary statistics of Total MAID Deaths with the percentage of All Deaths in Canada from 2016 to 2023. Sources cited: here, here, and here.

MAiD figures for 2024 were recently published by Health Canada which show that a total of 16,499 people received the “service” in that year.

According to the same report, MAiD deaths now account for over 5% of all deaths in Canada.

Five percent. Let that number sink in folks. What will this percentage be in 2030? 2035? 2050?

What is contestable about MAID?

In a prior post I wrote:

“Moreover, as part of the broader globalist depopulation agenda the Canadian federal government and even some of our provincial governments have been particularly nefarious in promoting MAID to our veterans, children/infants, and “mature minors” (whom they deem mature enough to decide to kill themselves without the knowledge or consent of their parents).”

While the above paragraph may seem like some twisted tale from a dystopian novel, it is actually reality.

What I wrote and referenced through links is verifiable and, sadly, undeniable.

While MAiD has been promoted as a compassionate program enacted to help end the suffering of individuals, it has unfortunately metastasised into a killing machine, further ensnaring unsuspecting victims into its sphere.

Countless cases have been documented showing this, including victims who have received MAiD without their consent and after refusing it upon second thought. Just a few examples:

In relation to all these deaths, there are also concerns about rampant organ harvesting resulting from the MAiD regime which opens up a whole other can of ethical concerns.

Another area of concern over the past several years with regards to MAiD has to do with increasing expansion. That is to say, the increase in categories of possible recipients. These include the likes of Indigenous peoples, the homeless, retired elderly, and the mentally ill.

Apart from these vulnerable members of society, I have previously written about how they want to expand MAiD to include infants with birth defects, persons with intellectual disabilities, as well as veterans from our Canadian Armed Forces.

The expansion of MAiD appears to be snowballing out of control.

Perhaps one of the main motivators for the government to expand MAiD services has to do with saving costs.

While it hasn’t been directly admitted or acknowledged by the government, a very disturbing study has explored this very subject.

As I previously reported on, as per a research paper published in the Journal of Death and Dying (archived here) the Canadian government would plan to save $1.273 trillion from 2027-2047 by persuading millions of members from these vulnerable groups in seeking MAID.

The journal article, titled Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death provides a chilling opener:

“Abstract This study explores the potential economic savings from expanding medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in Canada, where it is currently a leading cause of death, to include vulnerable groups that cost the government more than they contribute in taxes. These groups include individuals with severe mental health issues, the homeless, drug users, retired elderly, and indigenous communities. Both voluntary and non-voluntary scenarios were analyzed, projecting total savings of up to CAD $1.273 trillion by 2047. With an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the voluntary scenario, mostly among mentally ill and elderly populations, this cost-saving measure raises significant ethical concerns. Financially incentivizing MAiD could shift healthcare priorities away from providing necessary support, potentially devaluing vulnerable lives and fostering a troubling reliance on assisted death as an economic solution. The findings highlight a need for ethical scrutiny of MAiD policy expansion. Source/credit: Journal of Death and Dying – Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death by Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce, first published online: February 28, 2025.”

The paper even suggests employing government-funded professional “dying assistants,” i.e., killers or hitmen, is also being considered (at cost of C$227 per head):

“Outsourcing Approach to MAiD An alternative approach could involve hiring government-funded professional dying assistants (killers) to carry out the MAiD procedure inside or outside hospitals. The lowest-cost hitmen that could be out sourced (OS) can provide the same function for as little as 150 Euros (Rios, 2010), which translates to approximately CAD $227 (CMAiD,OS = 227), based on an exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.51 CAD (xe, 2024a). Source/credit: Journal of Death and Dying – Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death by Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce, first published online: February 28, 2025.”

Needless to say, this is highly disturbing.

If Canadians don’t push back, I’m afraid this tactic of incrementalism will expand MAiD to include just about anyone, accelerating their depopulation agenda.

Sterilising our Youth

We know that with the trans agenda comes all the nightmarish stories about tweens or teens having been brainwashed into thinking they were born in the wrong bodies (as extensively reported on by Billboard Chris) only to be further manipulated into taking dangerous puberty blockers and even irreversible transition surgeries.

Tragically, countless such child-abuse cases have occurred in Canada with the help of educators, school “counsellors” and medical “professionals”.

How utterly deplorable.

The following is a harrowing illustration of a case which no sane parent would ever accept.

A 14 year-old girl prescribed puberty blockers within 9 minutes of consulting her doctor

While each province in Canada has its own laws surrounding what is deemed as “mature minors” (which kinds of treatment decisions minors are allowed to make without the knowledge or consent of their parents), the following which occurred in Quebec is particularly troubling.

As reported on by Radio-Canada (the French equivalent of the CBC) itself (archived here) a girl named Sasha (likely a pseudonym to protect her identity) walked into her doctor’s private clinic to commence her plan transition to the other sex.

Though the investigative article reporting on this is in French, here is a Google translation into English of its summative parts [with emphasis added]:

“On January 30, 14-year-old Sacha* arrived alone at a chic private clinic for her medical appointment. The young girl identifies as transgender and, to begin her transition to the other sex, she needs a prescription for male hormones, testosterone. She has not been referred by any doctor, psychologist, or therapist.



...



In less than three minutes, Sacha describes to the doctor who sees her tortuous relationship with her body, which she says she has hated since the age of 12. Having been diagnosed with an eating disorder that she doubts, Sacha says she became convinced she was transgender after watching a video of a young trans man online. He, too, realized “he wasn’t in the right body” after being diagnosed with an eating disorder.



...



After asking the young girl if she had her parents’ support, the doctor continued: “Are you considering surgery in the future?” Sacha didn’t immediately understand: “Surgeries... like?” “Mastectomy, removing the breast,” the family doctor clarified, before giving him the contact information for the Montreal clinic where these operations are performed.



...



When injected long-term, the testosterone she wants from the doctor can make a woman infertile. The possibility of a future pregnancy is raised in a question: “I understand that it’s a bit far off for you, at 14 years old... Is fertility something you want to preserve before starting?” the doctor suggests. “Uh... no. I always knew I didn’t want children,” Sacha replies. “OK!” the general practitioner continues.



After a nine-minute consultation, Sacha receives his prescription: 30 mg of testosterone to be injected once a week.”

Thankfully, Sasha never injected herself with testosterone because she isn’t transgender, but instead was posing as an undercover actress used by the “Enquête (investigative) team to verify how such consultations occur.”

For once, I will give well-deserved credit to Radio-Canada’s team for real investigative journalism.

In any sane country, what transpired with the case of Sasha would be deemed a criminal act and legal procedures would be pursued against the medical practitioner who prescribed Sasha these harmful substances.

I am not sure what happened to the medical doctor Sasha consulted, but can only hope she got her license to practice medicine was revoked, or at the very least she was put under investigation by the Quebec College of Physicians (CMQ). But given the CMQ’s penchant to push MAID services on infants born with malformations or certain syndromes, I wouldn’t hold my breath that they would conduct an upright investigation into such a matter.

Suppressing Cancer Treatments

One of my most viewed podcasts is with Dr. William Makis, a Canadian cancer specialist.

Dr. Makis was highly persecuted by Canadian and Albertan health “authorities” for his outspokenness during the COVID-19 Scamdemic.

During the pandemic, he documented countless irregular deaths attributed to the COVID-19 shots on his X account (which now has over 658,400 followers) and COVID INTEL Substack (with 139,000 subscribers).

Dr. Makis also exposed how the shots were causing turbo cancers in patients as young as in their teens.

And for these inconvenient revelations he was fervently punished by the very corrupt College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

Despite having his medical license revoked, the cancer specialist who has 115 peer-reviewed medical papers published in international medical journals developed cancer-treating protocols to help cure patients that contracted turbo cancers from the COVID-19 shots as well as regular cancer patients.

As he was no longer allowed to practice medicine in the province of Alberta, he nevertheless offered coaching services alongside regular cancer treatment in order to help treat people afflicted.

Through these protocols and health coaching, he has helped over 9,000 cancer patients either fully recover or largely recover. He has documented and reported on these over the past few years on his website and X account.

I know first-hand that Dr. Makis’ cancer protocols and coaching work since my own father-in-law in China is receiving them and with nearly four months of treatment thus far, has seen his cancer level reduced significantly (as per hospital lab results and blood work).

But the Canadian and Albertan governments wants NOTHING to do with permitting Dr. Makis from helping to treat cancer patients, making it illegal to do so, and even physically threatening him and his family.

It’s a medical mafia indeed, as Dr. Makis puts it.

It’s rather disgusting and morally reprehensible on the part of these totally corrupt individuals who pose as members of these governments.

This is exactly what I mean by death care.

Preventing a qualified, extremely knowledgeable and competent health care professional from curing patients is pure evil and goes to show that they don’t give a damn about actual health care.

Protecting Big Pharma interests rather those of patients appears to be the order of the day in Canada.

Amidst its Brain Drain crisis, Canada is losing yet another brilliant mind in Dr. Makis who in the process of relocating to Florida in the United States where he has been issued a license to practice medicine and will be treated with respect and with human dignity.

Universal Ostrich Farms vs Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Death care in Canada isn’t solely limited to the human species.

Animals and pets are also marked for elimination.

In one of the most reprehensible and sordid chapters in Canadian history, we saw the heinously inhumane culling of innocent animals – over 300 ostriches in Edgewood, British Columbia who posed zero threat to anyone.

I documented this tragedy on my Substack on a very dark Remembrance Day: Canada Has Fallen. Never Forget what just happened. (Black Poppy Day).

On November 6, 2025 in the dead of night, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) culled over 300 ostriches using 900 rounds over 4 hours amidst the gut-wrenching, horrifying screams of their owners and other onlookers.

The cull was green-lighted by members of our very corrupt and immoral (my opinion) Supreme Court of Canada as per their November 6, 2025 decision.

Though the highest court in the nation is one that is supposed to be impartial and non-political, they have proven otherwise not just in this case, but in many others.

Perhaps these judges should be sent back to law school.

Under section 445(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, this inhumane act employed in the culling of the ostriches is actually considered illegal.

Yet, law enforcement – including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) did not prevent it from happening.

In fact, members the RCMP preferred to intimidate a journalist reporting on the cull, with another officer blowing kisses on the day they killed hundreds of healthy ostriches and destroyed a farm family’s way of life and livelihood.

Such respectable members of our national law enforcement, wouldn’t you say?

If we don’t have rule of law left in this country, what do we have?

Seizing & Killing of Healthy Family Pets

Killing animals in Canada is not limited to farm animals as with the case illustrated above.

Family pets are also targets of mischievous and corrupt organisations.

Across Canada, many provincial SPCAs (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) actually do more harm to pets and their owners than protect them.

This has been the case with Dr. Monica Marcu in British Columbia whose German Shepherds got seized and most likely eliminated, according to their owner.

Screenshot showing some of the German Shepherds who were stolen by the BCSPCA and the RCMP (according to Dr. Monica Marcu) on the premise that they were living in unacceptable conditions. Source: SGT Report.

I contacted Dr. Marcu for further comment.

“There are MANY farmers and breeders and families whose animals were stolen -”seized” without good reason by BC SPCA, which works without oversight and transparency!” she wrote.

“Once they take your animals, OUR FAMILY members, they don’t have to say what happened to them, how they murder them or sell them and such,” she added.

“My beloved GSDs were MY FAMILY and I MISS them so much that I cry every day and cannot find peace, nor joy, they were my reason to live after my husband’s passing. I was deprived of my children and family, my beloved lovely and intelligent dogs!”

Her allegations about the BC SPCA are not unfounded.

The Society for British Columbia Public Guardians and Animals (BC SPGA), an advocacy group has documented abuses by not only the BC SPCA in British Columbia, but also with regards to the Ontario SPCA.

These provincial organisations that are purportedly supposed to protect pets and animals appear to operate in contradiction with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as they deprive pet owners from some of their fundamental rights.

The BC SPGA notes that “since there is no legislation to protect animal guardians the majority of animal seizures end in trauma, seperation (sic), fright and grief for the animals and their families.”

“The animals are the innocent victims who are removed from their loved ones and either killed or re-sold for profit,” the animal advocacy group adds.

The outfit offers support and information about what you can do when the BC SPCA seizes your pet.

While countless cases of pet seizures have been occurring across the country by SPCA outfits, some pet owners have pushed back through courts to get their beloved family members returned (see here and here). But sadly, not all pet owners have the financial resources to seek legal remedies through courts.

Reason #9 – Political Targeting & Lawfare

In a nutshell:

The COVID-19 Scamdemic truly unmasked tyrants posing as our political leaders, as they showed their true colours employing some of the most abusive, unconstitutional, and reprehensible actions against everyday Canadians and small business owners. Their range of morally deficient tactics stretched from using lawfare, censorship, bullying, unlawfully freezing bank accounts, de-banking dissidents, establishing shady tribunals, to using crushing and over-excessive violence against peaceful protesters during the 2022 Freedom Convoy. They’ve actually been found guilty of some of these offences in formal inquiries and in federal court, yet remain mostly immune from actual denunciations or penalties.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Many forms of lawfare have been utilised by the Liberal Government to intimidate and exhaust the financial and emotional means of political dissidents and those who expose their misdoings and crimes.

Briefly put, lawfare means to use the legal and court system (and/or shady tribunals) to punish an individual (or business or organisation) through lengthy and costly proceedings. The process itself is the punishment.

Apart from lawfare, many different tactics are employed to target dissidents and political opponents. Some specific examples are provided in the following sub-sections.

Freedom Convoy Protests

Many abuses came about during the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa which took place in February of 2022 on the part of federal and authorities and the Ottawa Police.

Having suffered greatly during the COVID-19 Scamdemic, Canadians sought to express their grievances as per their fundamental rights, Section 2(c) – freedom of peaceful assembly and Section 2(b) – freedom of expression of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Peaceful protesters were met with a lot of police intimidation and an endless supply of gaslighting and castigating by figures such as Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland as well as then Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell whose force appears to have used very questionable policing tactics.

“If you are involved in this protest we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges.” – Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell

To end the protests, the federal government, amidst the fervent advice of then advisor Mark Carney, brought in a merciless squad of goons to violently crush the protesters, including the elderly.

Is this Canada or an authoritarian police state?

Unlawful Bank Account Seizures

During the Freedom Convoy protests, then Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland admitted that bank accounts had been frozen (without a court order) of persons who had donated to the GiveSendGo campaign to support the cause under the Emergencies Act.

This was done to law-abiding citizens without any due process.

Accounts of many other Canadians citizens were frozen during this period, including that of former Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Officer Vincent Gircys who was acting as an unofficial liaison between the protesters and local police in Ottawa during the protests.

I interviewed the veteran officer of 32 years and asked them why his own bank (CIBC) had done so to which he replied: “I have no idea.”

Gircys along with other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court regarding this abuse and won their case in which the Honourable Mr. Justice Mosley deemed the invocation of the Emergencies Act as ultra vires meaning it was illegal.

In a subsequent legal Notice of Action, Gircys and 19 other victim plaintiffs are seeking damages suffered by the Emergencies Act with the defendants consisting of then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister (and Finance Minister) Chrystia Freeland, among other government officials and Brenda Lucki, then Commissioner of the RCMP.

Around the 23rd of February of 2022, banks who participated in the seizures began to unfreeze the accounts of the “designated persons” amidst speculation that many Canadians were going to their respective banks to pull the entirety of the funds from their accounts during this period which was beginning to cause a run on the banks.

De-banking Dissidents

On the similar topic of bank account seizures, another worrisome trend is that of “de-banking” dissidents, or those deemed enemies of the state.

In early 2023, I interviewed one such “dissident” who was rather outspoken against COVID-19 Pandemic measures and made a post about his plight: Scotiabank de-banking political dissidents.

“Jeremy Mackenzie received a call from a Scotiabank representative presaging that his account was to imminently be suspended and that the bank’s relationship with him was beyond their “risk appetite.”

Notice the phrase “risk appetite,” as this appears to be a common cop-out or rationale for de-banking individuals.

An important question here, however, is who exactly directed the bank to take this unusual action?

Were there outside political forces at play? Perhaps Trudeau’s Liberal Government? If so, then that would imply the bank’s complicity in it being used as a political weapon.

Now, if you think that banks will merely only de-bank “rebel dissidents” such as Jeremy Mackenzie, think again.

Seasoned attorney Eva Chipiuk (who actually cross-examined Prime Minister Trudeau during the Public Order Emergency Commission’s (POEC) inquiry held in November of 2022) also received the same treatment (archived here) last summer.

Her July 24, 2025 X post read “Well, I wasn’t expecting this, @RBC. Welcome to Canada, where tyranny has great customer service,” followed by a photo of the letter her bank, the Royal Bank of Canada, sent her which [partially] states:

“After careful consideration, we regretfully advise you that the recent activity in your accounts is outside of RBC’s client risk appetite, and consequently we are no longer in a position to continue our banking relationship with you.”

Notice the recurring mention of “risk appetite.” What exactly does that mean? By which standards or banking policies do these relate to?

There are many more related examples that could be cited. But what should be observed here is that it appears that Canadian banks are being increasingly weaponised against citizens (and even businesses for that matter), as they take it upon themselves to be arbiters of what is acceptable behaviour and what is not.

How long before your bank de-banks you?

Shady Tribunals

Collins Dictionary defines tribunal as: a special court or committee that is appointed to deal with particular problems.

Originally, and in the past, they were mostly used to settle employment and housing type disputes between parties.

But in the past decade or so, tribunals in Canada have morphed into Stasi-like self-appointed entities comprised of questionably qualified members who seem hell bent on destroying an individual’s reputation for not conforming to party ideology. In other words, they seem to be a weapon to punish rather than a body concerned with fair and impartial dispute resolution.

Not that dissimilar to the Spanish Inquisition which was used as a formal, severe, judicial body to investigate and enforce religious uniformity through systematic inquiry and punishment, this is what modern day “human rights” tribunals have come to be.

Here is a case that perfectly illustrates this point.

It was recently reported that the BC Human Rights Tribunal has concluded and ruled that former Chilliwack Board of Education trustee Barry Neufeld must pay $750,000 to LGBTQ members of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association over comments deemed offensive and labelled as “hate speech.”

Michael A. Rothman on X summarised the situation succinctly, stating on his X post (archived here):

“𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗣𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞. 𝗜𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗛𝗜𝗠 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗤 𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗗. Barry Neufeld was a longtime educator and former school principal in British Columbia. In 2017, he posted on Facebook criticizing a provincial program called SOGI — Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity — which was being taught in schools. He wrote that allowing little children to choose to change gender is nothing short of child abuse. That was his opinion. On his own Facebook page. As a private citizen. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁. 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗮’𝘀 𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁. The case went to a Human Rights Tribunal — not a real court, but an administrative body with looser evidentiary rules where accusers can remain completely anonymous. These tribunals were originally created to handle discrimination in housing and employment. They have since mutated into speech police with the power to financially d∗stroy private citizens for things they post on social media. In a 140-page ruling, the tribunal found that Neufeld’s comments promoted harmful stereotypes and were discriminatory. The damages ordered: $750,000 Canadian dollars. He now has approximately $1,000 left in savings. 𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗶𝗻. 𝗔 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲. This is not a fringe case. Canada is now pushing legislation to expand hate speech laws even further. The direction of travel is unmistakable — the government decides which opinions are acceptable, and the tribunals handle the rest. No jury. Sometimes no named accuser. Just a bureaucratic body with the power to wipe out your life savings. This is what the First Amendment was designed to prevent. Americans look at Canada today and see a warning, not a model. 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝘂𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵. 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺 — 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗮𝗴𝗲.”

As a long time educator myself (36 years in the sector with 23 teaching), I find this absolutely horrifying.

What’s worse, is that a case like the Neufeld one above serves an even more sinister purpose. It serves as a warning to educators and teachers that they must fall in line with certain ideologies (such as the LGBTQ+, gender ideology, etc.), elsewise they will be severely ostracised and punished – professionally and financially.

How else can one interpret this?

I will cover more on tribunals in Section Reason #14 – Hub for Globalist Agendas in the sub-section ‘UN Public-Private Schemes” whereby as per new legislation, administrative tribunals can be set up by a UN NGO who could determine its own “laws.”

Scary stuff.

Reason #10 – Politicised Law Enforcement

In a nutshell:

During the pandemic and Freedom Convoy, countless members of law enforcement across Canada were used to enforce mandates and measures that were in stark contradiction to the supreme law of the land (the Canadian Constitution). The vast majority of rank and file police officers were just “following orders,” largely unaware that they were in fact curtailing upon the Constitutional and Charter rights of Canadians. Blatant instances of the politicisation of law enforcement ensued which further eroded the impartial rule of law in Canada, decreasing trust in the very institution which is designated to uphold and enforce laws in our country.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

“Without justice, there is no freedom,” a seasoned attorney once told me as a guest on my podcast.

During the COVID-19 Scamdemic, Quebec-based lawyer Gloriane Blais was disbarred from her bar association following her outspokenness about the Covid-19 measures and vaccines.

Blais was a seasoned lawyer, having tried cases all the way up to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Her ordeal demonstrated how yet another key institution, courts have become particularly politicised since the fabricated pandemic.

Sure politics in law have long existed in Canada and elsewhere with corrupt judges, bribes, coercion, compromised juries, and son on for a very long time (probably since their inception back millennia ago in Mesopotamia). But things really ramped-up in the Covid era.

The main point here is that laws are only good if they are enforced in a correct and impartial manner.

And if a proper, uniform, impartial enforcement of the law doesn’t exist, then you don’t live in a serious country; you live in a Banana republic.

We will examine, hereunder, cases which prove that law enforcement in Canada is in a rather fragile predicament. But just before looking at them, it is imperative to examine something fundamental.

Mandates & Measures vs. The Law of the Land

As was the case in countless other countries, during the COVID-19 Scamdemic Canada saw its fair share of lawlessness – not by everyday citizens, but rather by many who occupied positions of authority in law enforcement such as police officers.

What I mean by this is that many law enforcement officers across the country in all provinces and territories exercised their authority to enforce mandates (not laws) decreed by their their respective higher-ups such as their chiefs and/or Police Service Boards (see here for Ontario) who typically appoint Chiefs of Police.

Many of these rank and file police officers were largely just “following orders” from their superiors without actually fully knowing or comprehending the laws of the land.

This was explained to me by a seasoned retired police officer of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP):

“... many police officers are not fully familiar with the Constitution, and more specifically its section 52(1), they tend to make mistakes when carrying out orders for duties they are given which may conflict with this particular section of the Constitution.”

Section 52(1) of the Canadian Constitution Act (1982) – The supremacy clause states:

Simply put, this provision makes it clear that any law that is not consistent with the provisions of the Constitution is to no effect and thus unenforceable.

The law office of Ducharme Weber further validates the provision by stating that it: “reaffirms constitutional supremacy. It imposes an obligation on bodies empowered to determine questions of law to do so in a manner consistent with the Constitution and to invalidate or treat as invalid a law to the extent of its inconsistency with the Constitution.”

This notion is not limited to police officers. In my very first news article post back in September of 2022, I noted the case of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer who actually knew the law, refused to carry out unlawful orders, but was nevertheless dismissed from his duties.

I could provide many examples of how police officers exercised their powers to enforce the unlawful decrees during the pandemic, but I will merely provide two I mentioned elsewhere in this post:

Police in Gatineau (Quebec) raided a home for what they deemed an “illegal gathering”;

Police arrived to disrupt a church gathering in Alberta.

Tamara Lich & Chris Barber, Patt King, Coutts 4, and Others

Alberta based journalist Jason Lavigne (the gentleman who convinced me to start my own podcast) covered many cases whereby outspoken protesters during the pandemic were harshly persecuted by law enforcement.

Lavigne discussed many of these cases on my podcast early last year, outlining the following as notable ones:

These red-blooded Canadians were severely persecuted and punished by the authorities who used various means – ranging from public ridicule to lawfare to imprisonment – in order to ruin their lives, wreck them financially, crush their spirits, as well as make examples of them so that the rest of the Canadian population “stays in line.”

I’ve also documented the cases of two medical doctors who were severely reprimanded and punished for their outspokenness during the pandemic, namely Dr. Daniel Nagase and Dr. William Makis, among others who were trying to expose stillbirth deaths caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Dr. Nagase also told me that the authorities had even [unlawfully] seized his Canadian passport preventing him from travelling outside of the country.

Can you imagine the state seizing your passport? Is this China or Canada?

It seems that these “authorities” have gone completely rogue, literally turning Canada into a “police state.”

My talks with two former Seasoned Police Detectives on the subject

While the closing statement of the previous sub-section may seem a bit far-fetched, the mention of Canada turning into a “police state” was actually proclaimed to me by a seasoned veteran police officer.

I’ve had the privilege of interviewing former Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detective Vincent Gircys on a few occasions:

I also interviewed former Toronto Police Detective Donald Best:

Between them, they have over 60 years of experience in law enforcement and in conducting investigations.

Over the past several years, they have been exposing key deficiencies in law enforcement in Canada.

The pair have increased awareness on this vital issue which concerns all Canadians and have done their utmost best to bring about a restoration of the [proper] rule of law in this country.

We owe these fine gentlemen a whole debt of gratitude for their integrity, courage, sense of duty, and patriotism.

While I won’t go over all the details of their revelations and respective stories, I will nonetheless highlight some key points or takeaways they have made about law enforcement in Canada.

Donald Best revealed how the judicial system in Canada can easily be turned against just about anybody. He himself was wrongly persecuted and even imprisoned, subject to solitary confinement and sleep deprivation during his incarceration which is tantamount to torture.

Former OPP Officer Gircys noted that many police officers around the country aren’t properly familiar with their oaths. And even though the oaths police officers take vary from province to province, the [Canadian] Constitution “is the most important law of the land,” the 32-year veteran emphasised.

Gircys, who is also Police for Freedom Canada’s Chapter leader for Ontario, points out that at the start of his career with the OPP he was given a King James Bible. He testified thousands of times in court, each time placing his hands on the Bible “to swear an oath.”

“Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law,” is the first sentence of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which was written and established in 1982 – the same year Gircys commenced his career in law enforcement.

In my interview with him, he further emphasised the notion of the Supremacy of God and how we have veered away from that. A largely unknown fact is that the Parliament building in Ottawa has inscriptions of biblical quotes, he reminded me.

The point here is that the very foundation under which the premise of the rule of law in our country is governed has largely been forgotten. It matters because of the moral imperative law enforcement officers and members of the judiciary have in the execution of their respective functions. In its absence, we are left with poor judgments and loose and selective interpretations of the law or even travesty of justice.

The last point I want to get through with regards to these two former police detectives has to do with their coverage of the Detective Helen Grus case which we discussed in our podcast together.

Detective Helen Grus case

For those unfamiliar, you can read a very good overview of Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus’ case from a summative article by former Toronto Police Detective and journalist Donald Best:

Donald Best has been covering this case since its start and has documented it meticulously on his website.

I have interviewed Donald Best twice on my podcast; and, in the second instance – alongside former Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) forensic investigator Vincent Gircys we discussed the Helen Grus case. The pair of former police detectives had this to say about the case:

Both Best and Gircys currently serve as directors in the grassroots initiative called the GRUS JUSTICE PROJECT which highlights this pivotal case in Canadian law enforcement.

In addition, a documentary film called Silencing Detective Grus (media release here) is currently in production which will be released in the first quarter of 2026. Here is the trailer for the film (alternate video link here):

Reason #11 – Bank of Canada Takeover by the BIS

In a nutshell:

Money creation and issuance is a well-kept secret, as is how a private foreign entity exerts its control over our central bank – the Bank of Canada. The careless action taken on behalf of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1974 changed the course of history in Canada. Since then and with the uncontrolled expansion of our monetary supply, our external debt burden skyrocketed to astronomical, unsustainable, heights. And this burden is laid on the shoulders of Canadians who have to foot the related bill for servicing this debt in the form of interest payments. Dramatic increases in cost of living suffered by Canadians in the last decade or so is symptomatic of this predicament. Without any changes to this perverse monetary system, the problem will inevitably only be compounded and get worse each and every year.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

“Once a nation parts with control of its currency and credit, it matters not who makes the nation’s laws. Usury, once in control, will wreck a nation. Until the control of the issue of currency and credit is restored to government and recognized as its most sacred responsibility, all talk of the sovereignty of parliament and of democracy is idle and futile” - William Lyon Mackenzie King, Tenth Prime Minister of Canada, 1935

Sadly, I would contend that about 99% of the population has no clue as to how currency is created (conjured up) and issued.

Yet, we all use this “money” to buy our daily necessities, homes, cars, and so on. But do we really know and understand what it is and where it comes from?

While the masses know something is definitely wrong in that they see prices and the cost of living steadily increase, they don’t understand its source – inflation which is caused by increases in the money supply.

This is where the Bank of Canada (or any other central bank for that matter) comes into play.

In order to provide a better understanding about how our Canadian dollar is “created” and who exactly issues it, I decided to write two specialised posts which explain some of the roles and functions of the Bank of Canada. Moreover, therein the first post I provide historical data about the net federal government financial debt (in dollars) stretching back to 1867.

I would strongly encourage the reader to set time aside to read these two posts carefully and ponder them:

The first article shows how none other than Pierre Elliot Trudeau basically sold out the country to the International Banking Cabal when, in 1974, he joined the deliberations to form the Basel Committee with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – the central bank of central banks.

Prior to 1974, the nation could borrow interest-free, but that all changed since joining the Basel Committee.

In that same article, I included the following graph which clearly shows the point from which our national level of debt (due to reckless increases in our money supply, a.k.a. “money printing”) ballooned, impoverishing both the nation and its citizens:

At first glance, does this level of debt (from about 1974-1975) look normal (and acceptable) to you?

Notice that the graph only reaches the year 2015. Needless to say, our debt has expanded much further since then, reaching nearly $1.3 trillion dollars.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (as of March 31, 2026) estimates your share of this debt at nearly $31,000.

Keep in mind that this is not your doing, but rather the successive governments (including and since the first Pierre Trudeau administration) who have betrayed our nation by signing us on to the BIS’ Basel Committee.

I also detailed how every two months, the Governor for the Bank of Canada attends meetings at the BIS headquarters in Switzerland and how these meetings are held in secrecy.

The above video is an official one from the BIS’ own YouTube channel. Notice that it has its Comments section turned off. Hhum, I wonder why.

Not even our elected officials (Members of Parliament) can know of the secret dealings that take place with these committees at these meetings (from this supranational entity). Yet, monetary policy set by the Bank of Canada comes from the marching orders of these secretive meetings from this supranational, private, organisation.

The same happens with other countries’ central banks, as was observed by

Gerard Rennick, an Australian Senator:

In my second article on the subject, I go deeper into the weeds of this treasonous betrayal, further outlining the nefariousness of the looting scheme.

I go over figures showing the costs of servicing our debt burden (with interest expense payments) which for 2023-2024 alone reached a whopping $81.8 billion (federal + provincial) or $46.5 billion (federal only).

I also go over who these interest expense payments go to, with a large chunk of it being funnelled to ‘Foreign Investors’ (largely foreign private banks and financial institutions) which in 2019 accounted for $225 billion.

I haven’t been able to find more recent figures on this, but, needless to say, that’s a lot of bacon.

In addition, I ponder as to why exactly the Bank of Canada cedes its authority to the BIS and its Basel Committee when in actuality, the relationship is a voluntary or non-binding one; in other words, our central bank doesn’t have to follow the orders of the BIS and its Basel Committee and could act independently from it if it wanted to.

I also go over the sweeping immunities the BIS and its current and former employees (including Mark Carney) enjoy – which means they can never be prosecuted nor have any of their documents seized or examined, in addition to the Canadian law (the Bank for International Settlements (Immunity) Act) which further enforces this protection.

Finally, I examine how the BIS is paving the way for a CBDC, or completely digital Canadian dollar (which I further expand upon in a separate article).

For more information on CBDCs, be sure to also check out the Canadian Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)’s March 2025 paper titled CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY? What it is and how it could impact your privacy, security, and autonomy.

COVID-19 Era Money Printing (a dramatic increase in the money supply)

Soaring prices of goods and services – particularly food as outlined in Reason #2 above have been largely attributable to how the Bank of Canada has, rather recklessly, grandly increased our money supply to mitigate the so-called ravages of the pandemic.

One could argue, however, that this was a deliberate policy approach to further impoverish Canadians. At the very least, it can be seen as an incompetent pursuit by those managing our nation’s money supply, namely the brains that run the Bank of Canada.

Here is what they did and how they did it.

Firstly, it must be recalled that increasing a nation’s money supply causes inflation which causes a visible increase in prices for many goods and services.

The following chart from TradingEconomics shows visually the extent to which our nation’s money supply (measured in M2) has ballooned during the COVID-19 Pandemic starting in early 2020:

Looking at the chart above you can see that Canada’s money supply – measured as M2 – was at about 1.82 trillion in January of 2020 compared to the latest figure at about 2.78 trillion (as of January, 2026). That represents an increase of nearly 50%.

The policy response by the Bank of Canada around August of 2020 was officially called Our COVID-19 response: Large-scale asset purchases. It entailed large-scale purchases of government bonds which they dub “QE,” or Quantitative Easing which is just a fancy moniker for money printing.

You see the Bank of Canada likes to obfuscate what they are really doing with colourful and benevolent-sounding language for which they are helping the masses. Sure, some relief did help during the pandemic, but the longer-term consequences of this reckless and poorly thought out decision have been devastating to our country and Canadians.

What will be the next crisis or excuse to yet again drastically increase our money supply?

Reason #12 – Unsustainable, Trillion Dollar Debt Burden

In a nutshell:

Canada’s federal debt grew steadily between 5% and 10% per year until 1975 when it began to explode; growing for the next 12 years at more than 20% per year. It broke the $100 billion mark in 1981 and the $200 billion mark in 1985. It broke the $300 billion mark in 1988, the $400 billion barrier in 1991 and the $500 billion level in 1994. Fast forward to this year and it has nearly reached $1.3 trillion. Interest payments on this gargantuan debt is borne by you, the taxpayer. For over the past decade, the Canadian Liberal Government has run consistent budget deficits, each in the billions of dollars which further increases its need to borrow. The budget deficit for this year will increase sharply to $68.5 billion. It is all completely unsustainable – at least according to the current Director General, Economic and Fiscal Analysis for the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

While I already touched upon this issue (our debt burden) plaguing Canada, it is worth revisiting, as its consequences going forward will likely prove disastrous.

Here’s a broad overview of Canada’s level of debt according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (screenshot taken on April 1, 2026):

Nearly $1.3 trillion is the total debt.

The debt increases by nearly $110 million every single day, or $4.5 million per hour.

And the per capita amount is almost $31,000 which represents your share of the debt.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation affirms what I stated earlier, stating “Canada’s federal debt grew steadily between 5% and 10% per year until 1975 when it began to explode; growing for the next 12 years at more than 20% per year.”

The two main causes which are attributable for these debts are poor decision making with regards to:

monetary policy: how central banks influence the economy by raising or lowering the money supply; and

fiscal policy: how the government uses its taxes and spending to affect the economy.

For the former, we have the Bank of Canada to blame. For the latter, fiscal policy, the burden lies on poor decision making by the Federal Government with its annual budgets and various spending programs (examples here).

In the past decade or so, each year the Liberal Government spent more than it collected in taxes. This is called a budget deficit.

As it needs to borrow to spend what it doesn’t have, that further increases and compounds the debt burden (as explained in the previous section).

Put succinctly, the Liberal Federal Government (and others prior to it) have been reckless in spending on a whole bunch of programs for which it didn’t have funds.

The path, needless to say, is unsustainable.

That is not just conjecture on the part of this author. Instead, take it from the statements of Jason Jacques who is the Director General, Economic and Fiscal Analysis for the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).

Jacques stated [with emphasis added]:

“The most important word in the release this morning was ‘unsustainable.’

...

We didn’t choose it carelessly. I’ve been in the office for 17 years. I was working in the Federal Government putting together budgets for 10 years prior to that.

...

You choose these words with prudence and care. And certainly we don’t want to be alarmist. And at the same time, like the current path we’re on in terms of the federal debt as a share of the economy is unsustainable.”

Jacques was speaking as a witness with regards to the Federal Infrastructure Spending and Economic and Fiscal Outlook for 2025. This was on the heels of the September 25, 2025 PBO Releases Latest Economic and Fiscal Outlook which observed the following federal spending madness for the last two years:

“In the absence of final financial results for the previous fiscal year, the PBO estimates that there was a budgetary deficit of $51.7 billion (1.7 per cent of GDP) in 2024-25. For the current fiscal year, 2025 26, the PBO projects the deficit will increase sharply to $68.5 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP). Due to persistent budgetary deficits, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise above 43 per cent over the medium term.”

That’s a $51.7 billion budget deficit for 2024-2025 and a projected one of $68.5 billion for the current fiscal year.

But actually, the figure for the latter is expected to be closer to $80 billion, as per a November 4, 2025 article from the National Post.

Unsustainable indeed.

Complete madness.

And you the taxpayer, will be footing the bill for their unhinged drunken sailor behaviour.

Sadly, there is no indication whatsoever that the current Liberal Government will be cutting back on its excessive spending any time soon.

One has to wonder if this is done purposely or by design. Or, whether they are simply incompetent fools. Take your pick.

Reason #13 – Protecting Oligopolies & Stifling Competition

In a nutshell:

There are certain markets in Canada that are dominated by a handful of large, but very dominant and powerful, corporations. These are referred to as oligopolies. Though many exist in Canada, banks, telecommunication companies, and airlines are sectors that affect all Canadians. Players in these markets control the lion’s share of their respective markets, leaving consumers with less choice and higher costs. The situation is worsened by unfair practices, regulatory ineptitude, and barriers to entry which prevent and discourage new entrants into these markets. Inevitably, such models stifle competition and further consolidates power in the hands of a few to the detriment of the many.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Oligopolies in Canada have long controlled certain markets, particularly in banking, telecommunications and air travel.

As such, the major players in these sectors have reaped great financial benefits and have seen their positions protected with friendly policies enacted by federal and provincial governments.

This is actually common practice around the globe and is nothing new in business.

But what makes it particularly reprehensible in Canada is that these oligopolies have benefit greatly at the expense of everyday Canadians who have very limited choices when choosing service providers in these sectors.

The following three sub-sections will clearly demonstrate these challenges and the lengths these oligopolies go to protect their cash cows.

Banks

Back in January of last year Andrew Spence, author of the book Fleeced: Canadians Versus Their Banks (an a stunning exposé of the inner workings of our six major banks which was published in Sept. 2024), elaborated in great detail how the major Canadian banks are protecting their oligopoly while fleecing Canadians on interest, fees, and other charges:

Moreover, Ian Bickis from The Canadian Press published Canadians paying billions of dollars in ‘excess’ bank fees: report in the Financial Post which affirms that Canadians are overpaying by billions of dollars a year.

To make matters even much worse, as of December 2025, the failure of a major bank (largely due to commercial loan defaults and industry over-regulation) which has been around for 179 years will have repercussions on the rest of the Big Six (TD, RBC, BMO, Scotiabank, CIBC, and National Bank) since they are also facing the same headwinds. The following video provides the sordid details which are very frightening to say the least:

If you are holding your hard-earned money in any of these Big Six banks, you should perhaps ask yourself: Is my money safe?

You should also ask yourself if you or your business is at risk of being de-banked by members of the Big Six.

The author of the previous video linked above also published another, CAUGHT: US Gov Exposes Canadian Banks’ “Secret Blacklist” late last year in which the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released a bombshell report exposing TD Bank and BMO for systematically denying banking services to legal American businesses—not based on financial risk, but on political beliefs.

Accordingly, while we thought that Canadian banks were doing a one-off targeting and de-banking of freedom-loving Canadians who had decided to support the Freedom Convoy due to political pressure, we can clearly see that they haven’t let go of their political biases when deciding whom can bank or cannot bank with them.

The business targeted by TD and BMO consisted of those involved industries such as oil, crypto, tobacco, firearms.

What is to say they won’t expand the list such as with business that don’t play along with the Climate Scam or that don’t adhere to LGBTQ+ and Gender Ideology agendas?

What about dissidents who criticise the government or key institutions? Can they also be targeted?

Well, that has already been answered in this post as it pertains to Scotia Bank and RBC.

Where do such blacklists end?

Are these the standards, practices, and behaviours expected of our Canadian banks in providing an essential service to Canadians and Canadian businesses?

Who is supposed to be their watchdog anyway? And why haven’t offending banks been reprimanded for such practices?

Airlines

The airline sector in Canada represents yet another boondoggle.

While there exists hundreds of air carriers, only a handful of them actually account for the majority of air travel across the country.

For instance, at major airports Air Canada and WestJet account for 56 to 78% of all domestic passenger traffic.

According to Competition Bureau Canada’s own findings (as per a June 19, 2025 report), the market remains concentrated and competition from new sources (carriers) is highly limited.

They admit that it is difficult for new airlines to enter the market, stay in business, and grow.

This is a trend that goes back decades. In the 1990s there was a call for “open skies” to make the industry more competitive, but the situation never really changed, as the usual players still dominate the market.

As with many other sectors, this is attributable to protectionist measures by the Federal Government favouring Air Canada is its primary beneficiary.

Air Canada

Before showing how Air Canada (AC) receives preferential treatment, let me just throw in a few quick anecdotes about my personal experiences with them.

While living in China I came back a few times to Canada and each time I found their flight attendants to be rather abrasive (to put it politely). They often berated Chinese passengers with their rudeness and condescending tones. I was regularly disgusted by such conceited attitudes. I am not suggesting that they are all like this, but after witnessing it frequently enough, I can say with assurance that their courtesy standards are very sub-par compared to their contemporaries of airlines in China and Southeast Asia.

When I returned to Canada on October 31 / November 1, 2021, it was smack during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights were very limited. But the flight we took from Shanghai to Toronto was particularly abhorrent. The Air Canada crew did the strict minimum during this long flight. After the main meal was served, they turned the lights way down low to the point that we could barely see in the passenger cabin. Plus, their attendants were nowhere to be found; they cowardly lurked in the back of the plane for the vast majority of the flight with their masks on, keeping their distance from us dirty passengers. There was trash absolutely everywhere in the aisles (since the crew was neglecting their duties wee and not picking it up) to the point were it was dangerous to walk along to a must needed trip to the WC, especially if one had a young child in need. I was utterly disgusted by this lack of professionalism.

But here we are, the majority of flights out of Canada are mostly available from this protected and favoured airline, Air Canada.

They are constantly changing their international flights at the last minute, never considering the ill effects these changes have on international travellers, and not compensating them for these unjustifiable measures.

We were lucky coming back from Asia in the summer of 2025, as it was just a week before their narcissistic staff went [illegally] on strike, leaving half a million very frustrated passengers stranded and helpless.

What a bunch of smug and vainglorious cry babies.

These strikes happen way too often.

To make matters worse, Air Canada is highly subsidised by the Federal Government, receiving billions (in taxpayer funds) to overcompensate their higher-ups and infantile, self-serving staff.

Furthermore, Air Canada has followed the insane and very costly pursuit of that is the net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 scam, with passengers footing this carbon tax looting bill (which across the industry is estimated at over U.S. $5 trillion).

In this mad pursuit, AC has also committed itself to using “sustainable aviation fuels” (biofuels) which are actually laced with metals, producing soot emissions which form as artificial cirrus clouds; these contain a panoply of toxic metals which make their way into our lungs and natural environment.

I have been documenting these instances by Air Canada flights for the past few years, but the authorities that are supposed to investigate such crimes refuse to do so.

But what else would you expect from a country where our skies are 100% monitored and controlled by a private entity, NAV CANADA, with zero accountability to the Canadian public?

Telecommunications

The Canadian struggle to foster greater competition in telecom and internet services dates back decades, notes a Globe and Mail article from August of last year.

In Canada, there are five major players in the telecom market:

Rogers Bell (BCE Inc.) Telus Shaw Videotron (Quebecor)

These players provide both phone services and well as internet access services.

While prices for cell phone plans have decreased somewhat in the past few years, the trend is that they are on the rise moving ahead with price increases ranging from 7.5% to nearly 13% (year over year).

Barriers to entry in the Canadian cell phone market remains high with limited access to networks and regulatory constraints (such as with wireless spectrum licences) for new participants.

As for broadband internet, in nominal terms, according to World Population Review data for 2026, Canada’s broadband (wireless internet connection with a download speed of at least 50-60 Mbps) ranges between $70.87 to $84.93 (note that these figures are in $U.S.).

The main industry regulator in Canada, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), holds a lot of power over what happens with providers.

The Canadian Telecommunications Association recently commented the following about the latest CRTC decision on the Wholesale Internet Access Framework [with emphasis added]:

“The Canadian Telecommunications Association is extremely disappointed that the Government of Canada has chosen not to alter the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) wholesale internet access framework, despite widespread opposition from across the industry, including smaller independent network operators and wholesale providers. This decision undermines the very goals it claims to support. It discourages investment, weakens competition, and ultimately harms Canadian consumers.”

So there you it – affirmation from a trade association in this industry which confirms what I previously stated. Governments and regulators working hand-in-hand to protect their cronies.

Regulators are the first groups captured by major industry participants, many say. And I would tend to agree with that.

Reason #14 – Hub for Globalist Agendas

In a nutshell:

Canada has long been a testing and implementation ground for heinous agendas perpetrated by globalist and corporatist organisations such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF), but to name a few. Too numerous are such agendas to list here, but those pertaining to public-private swindles, regulatory capture, replacement migration, and the great climate hoax are worth exposing, as they have caused a tremendous amount of damage to the Canadian economy and the livelihoods of citizens and residents.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Canada is one of the principal testbeds for implementing globalist agendas concocted by thieving institutions such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

The purpose of these globalist agendas using Canada as one of its hubs is twofold:

To usurp domestic laws and implement supranational ones, removing national and individual sovereignty; and To plunder billion$$$ from our coffers (taxpayers).

Of course the bulk of these agendas are sold as “benevolent” endeavours disguised as “programs” through private-public partnerships (better known as fascism) coupled with looting the coffers of the state (i.e., our tax dollars).

Apart from the WEF and the UN, The Global Fund is another principal looting entity through which billions of dollars are funnelled out of Canada, never to be seen again; it has already extorted C$5.4 billion plus US$100 million to date.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of examples of such kinds of public-private programs could be referenced here, but I will instead focus on a few that demonstrate the cunningness through which they achieve their globalist goals.

UN Public-Private Schemes

People-United has done a good job at exposing various public-private rackets through a series of exposés. For instance, in Part 4 of one of their series, they show how the UN’s Public-Private Partnership Schemes Operating at the Federal Government Level.

“There are endless transfers of power from the domestic Canadian government to the private sector. It is beyond the scope of this newsletter to get into all of them, but the links below will give you a good start if you wish to deep-dive to learn just how much the UN has privatized most of Canada already. We underline the relevant words associated with the UN world government:”

To keep things as less technical as possible, I will just highlight (with links) some of the ways in which the UN has privatised many of Canada’s institutions for pillaging and other malicious intents:

UN infiltration of Municipalities (through Municipal Corporations)

This section could get highly technical, but for simplicity stake I will just summarise the gist of what has been occurring across the country at the municipal (government) level and link to People-United’s work on this municipal fraud.

Ever noticed how your local town council often passes local laws that are detrimental to your community? Perhaps they include the likes of education bylaws that seek to incorporate LGBTQ+ agendas into kindergarten and primary school classrooms or your local library or churches? Well, the following will help explain the phenomenon that has been occurring for decades already across all provinces and territories in Canada.

Major cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal (see also here) are set up as municipal corporations (see also here for Ontario Municipal Services Corporations).

In terms of jurisdiction, it should be noted that while provinces have exclusive authority over municipal institutions (including municipal corporations), it is the federal Parliament that has exclusive authority to create criminal law in order to ensure its uniform application across the country. Accordingly, we can find the following formal definition of a municipality in the Interpretation/Definitions section of the Criminal Code:

“municipality includes the corporation of a city, town, village, county, township, parish or other territorial or local division of a province, the inhabitants of which are incorporated or are entitled to hold property collectively for a public purpose; (municipalité)”

Broadly speaking, cities and towns that operate as municipal corporations can expand their tax revenues and create other entities (including private for-profit subsidiary corporations) for their own interests with little to no benefit for local citizens.

Ever notice how your municipal taxes keep going up, yet the services provided always seem to decrease each year?

That is because a large portion of these municipal taxes are “invested”, i.e., funnelled to private partners of these municipal corporations as well as larger entities such as the United Nations and The Global Fund.

Worse, the municipal corporation (in Ontario) can also “invest” in securities using retirement funds. Put more simply and bluntly: they can legally loot pools of retirement funds.

You can read more about these shenanigans here.

Government ‘Partners’ With Pedophilia Pushers

Another mad push that the globalists are steadfast on achieving is the sexualisation of our youth.

I will cover this in more detail below in section Reason #19 – Indoctrination of our Children in a Corrupt Education System. But for now, I just wanted to provide a few examples of how the globalist operatives in Canada are pushing to change our legislation for the perverted apparatchiks and pedophiles at the United Nations (particularly at UNESCO and the WHO) and the WEF, among others such as the Geneva-based NGO called International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

Once more, People-United has provided a good overview of how they sneakily go about to bring the perverted changes – largely under the guise of protecting the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ communities.

While I cover how the globalist institutions go about bringing these changes on a global scale, hereunder are some of the stratagems they use to implement them in Canada.

Firstly, money is channelled into the causes through grants such as with the Addressing Anti-2SLGBTQI Hate Through Rainbow Action in the millions of dollars.

Once those funds are procured, at taxpayer expense of course, they are trickled down to their partners and collaborators to “support the LGBTQ2 movement LGBTQ2 organizations have increased knowledge and capacity to advance equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression” with the likes of Egale Canada, among others.

As per People-United, Egale demands that defamation be legalized to shut down all critics of it, its funding sources, and its goals. It has already turned several private lawsuits into public events, by being given ‘intervenor’ status as a way to push for the legalization of sodomy and pedophilia under the pretext of ‘sexual rights’. And the Supreme Court of Canada obliged to Egale by affirming ‘trans rights’ to protective counter-speech.

Egale Canada (with the support of their partners) seeks to normalize and legalize pedophilia in Canada, as can be observed by Robert Leckey the former President of the outfit.

Even the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has now held it a crime to call a ‘groomer’ a ‘groomer’ in public as a means of protecting pedophiles operating in schools and libraries in the disguises called Drag (Drag Queens).

Egale also seeks to allow biological men compete in women’s sports and more can be learned about them here.

The Great Climate Scam

Of all the programs that loot Canadian taxpayers, the Great Climate Scam is the one that has been the most detrimental, at least financially.

This is a topic that I have covered extensively on my Substack over the course of the past four years.

So, in lieu of re-hashing out all the goods, I will merely provide links to each of my work that covers this:

In those articles I have provided the receipts, largely using official government sources. While the precise amount of money swindled for this gargantuan ruse is uncertain, it is conservatively estimated to be in the range of $150 to $300 billion (and growing), commitments and all.

Through its countless programs and outfits (there are hundreds of climate-related ones in Canada), you the taxpayer on on the hook for them while private corporations, foundations, and other supranational outfits reap the benefits. Here are but some of them (at the national, provincial, and municipal levels):

Are you starting to figure out how this plunder game works?

Wait, there’s more and it reaches all the way to the top of the Canadian political food chain.

It should also be noted that Mark Carney’s personal investments in many of these climate schemes are not only illegal under Canadian laws and Conflicts of Interests rules, but sadly pervasive and not investigated.

Replacement Migration

Open border policies that have been raging across Western Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada over the past several years, causing a tremendous amount of damage, anger, and anxiety to local residents.

This replacement migration policy stems from a United Nations plan that dates back to the year 2000 under its Population Division (which is codeword for eugenics).

The UN has tied the Migration mission to its Agenda 2030 and its International Organization for Migration (IMO).

Over the past two and a half decades, this agenda has received a tremendous amount of funding – much of it coming from member nations themselves, along with NGOs, philanthropic foundations, and the like.

Moreover, very powerful supranational institutions such as the United Nations Development Programme, the European Union (including the European Commission), and the Council of Europe have funded NGOs such as George Soros’ Open Society Foundation for these stratagems; for, it aligns with their destabilisation and depopulation agendas.

These destructive polices have hurt Canada and native Canadians tremendously over the past years, as has been readily demonstrated above in section Reason #2 – Rampant Inflation & Increases in the Cost of Living.

When you import millions of immigrants in just a few years, the repercussions are inevitable, affecting housing, health care, increased crime, along with ballooning costs of products and services.

The following chart showing net international migration to Canada (from 1952 to 2025) whose data is sourced from Statistics Canada speaks for itself:

Does that look like a normal migration trend to you?

If that weren’t bad enough, the Century Initiative, largely backed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, seeks to increase Canada’s population from its current tally of about 40 million to 100 million by the year 2100.

What could go wrong?

Global Policing (during Pandemics & for “Public Order”)

This one is not on many peoples’ radar, but it should be.

It’s another globalist agenda that seeks to install global policing forces that would operate in countries’ borders with Canada being no exception.

This push is largely lead by the United Nations which has its own police force called the United Nations Police, dubbed UNCOPS.

UNCOPS (as in not cops). What a fitting name, don’t you think?

The idea here is to have police officers from abroad who will have no qualms in detaining citizens who do not cooperate during pandemics or who may be considered as “domestic extremists.”

John Whitehead from the Rutherford Institute remarks the following about Global Policing:

“The objective is to prevent violent extremism by targeting its source: racism, bigotry, hatred, intolerance, etc. In other words, police—acting as extensions of the United Nations—will identify, monitor and deter individuals who exhibit, express or engage in anything that could be construed as extremist.”

That is why we are currently seeing a mad push in Canada to pass through bills C2 (strong borders), C8 (cybersecurity/telecom), and bill C9 (An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places)) in particular.

You see they want to make it a crime for individuals to express their views and opposition online regarding various viewpoints about pandemics, wars, etc. And for these “crimes” they need enforcement.

They know that domestic law enforcement personnel in Canada would be more reluctant to enforce these questionable and highly-interpretive laws (should they pass), but foreign police forces wouldn’t.

Furthermore, the likelihood of having foreign police forces commit crimes themselves increases, for these same, often cultural, reasons.

Case in point, former Toronto Police detective Donald Best wrote of the dangers recruiting and employing foreigners in our police forces, stating (archived here):

“When a society imports foreigners to police legacy citizens, it is the foreigners’ standards and values that define policing.



Britain, Canada, and the USA have no magic soil that automatically negates foreigners’ values and customs.”

Best’s X post on the matter was in relation to police officers in the U.K. that were of Pakistani origin who had repeatedly raped and tortured a 12 year old girl (see the letter ‘Statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry’ signed by two British MPs for the gruesome details).

Should Canada allow foreign policing forces within its borders, this is the kind of perverse fate it could lead to.

For those interested, I have interviewed the former police detective twice on my podcast where many other law enforcement challenges in Canada were discussed.

Apart from the aforementioned legislation they need, a lot of the infrastructure for this is not only required but is actually already in places such as Guelph, Port Moody, and Montreal (Quebec) through what they call ‘Strong Cities Networks’.

“Strong Cities Network” my ass.

Another angle to this global policing trend has to do with future pandemic responses.

Reflecting on the last scamdemic – which was essentially a U.S.-led military operation, it is not difficult to envisage how troops and police forces can be used in the future pandemic responses, particularly with enforcing mandatory vaccinations, curfews, social distancing, suppressing online dissent, and the like.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been working hard to implement such kinds of mechanisms for future pandemic responses.

And here is an example of how the U.S. Military is working with the WHO in at least one country, Cambodia, for responses to “multi‐sectorial response to potential public threat incidents.” Activities of their plan include [with emphasis added]:

“In the event of a biological event of suspected or confirmed deliberate origin, a country will be able to conduct a rapid, multisectoral response, including the capacity to link public health and law enforcement, and to provide and/or request effective and timely international assistance, including to investigate alleged use events.”

Notice the phrase “including the capacity to link public health and law enforcement” in the passage above. Does that signify that they could use law enforcement to forcefully detain and quarantine individuals or force experimental vaccines or treatments on them?

We can easily see how they could steer law enforcement to do their bidding during a pandemic or crisis.

Moreover, notice that they say “a country will be able to...” which suggests that this may not be a plan limited to US. Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM).

While Cambodia can merely be seen as a testbed for this kind of mechanism, we can nonetheless conclude that there are powerful entities working on such heinous plans.

Canada’s Commitments with the United Nations

Under the guise of “peacekeeping” which stretches at least back to the Justin Trudeau Government and more recently under Carney’ s Liberal Government, Canada has invested a lot, at least financially, to the UN for its various functions.

In a recent communiqué by Global Affairs Canada, the government has pledged over $40 million to support training and partnerships with other countries, and to “addressing and mitigating misinformation and disinformation in UN Peace Operations.”

By “addressing and mitigating misinformation and disinformation” they are really referring to the numerous allegations and instances of sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers. So, to “mitigate” these means to more thoroughly sweep it under the rug.

Doesn’t it make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside to know that your government is spending millions of dollars to further cover up and obfuscate these sexual crimes?

Aren’t these the types of loving peacekeeping officers you want patrolling your community?

In addition, there is an additional financial contribution in the form of a grant, Reducing Barriers to Women’s Participation in UN Peace Operations, for the amount of over $8 million.

Furthermore, there is a strange theme present in UN policing, namely addressing what they call “gender-based violence.” There’s even a United Nations Police Gender Toolkit which exists to guide the peacekeepers.

I wonder if there’s any mention of the manpons that are present in the bathrooms of service members of the Canadian Armed Forces in that toolkit and whether any related hate crimes were committed. But, we’ll leave that quagmire for another day.

While there is no direct evidence that the United Nations is ready to deploy its police force in Canada at the moment, we can nevertheless see that they are working on it and it is just a matter of time – particularly if the aforementioned bills get passed – before we see foreign police officers hard at work arresting domestic extremists (and raping your sons and daughters?).

Foreign Troops in our Canadian Armed Forces

And there is already a plan to recruit foreigners into our Canadian Armed Forces.

A Canadian veteran, retired Master Warrant Officer Jeff Evely who served for 20 years in war zones like Afghanistan and Iraq expressed many concerns about this move.

“The issue is the top security clearance that some of these jobs will require,” he said. “Many of these recruits will be privy to some of our most closely guarded secrets,” he added.

Evely also expressed his concern about where their loyalties lay, given that many of these recruits can be soldiers who are coming from, and trained by, foreign military outfits.

I would certainly share that sentiment.

Furthermore, during the Freedom Convoy Protests in Ottawa we saw that the Liberal Government had no hesitation in using unidentified troops to violently quash the protesters.

And current Prime Minister Mark Carney also has expressed his totalitarian leanings in this regard.

Reason #15 – Geoengineering Crimes

In a nutshell:

Most Canadian citizens are unaware that geoengineering and weather modification has been taking place in Canada since at least the 1950s. These practices vary in purpose with one stated as a need to cool down the planet (on a very false and flawed pretext of “Global Warming” or “Climate Change”) through the use of cloud seeding (with toxic metals) using aircraft, among other methods. Chemtrails is a term often used to describe this practice. And while it is often assigned the faux label as some kind of conspiracy, it has been taking place for well over a decade across the country with devastatingly negative impacts on the health of Canadians and to our natural environment.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

The Climate Scam, as described in an earlier section of this post, also includes a multitude of geoengineering and weather modification crimes which I have documented in a four-part series (a 300+ page investigative series with communications to the various Canadian agencies involved) over the past three years:

I won’t rehash the work here, but broadly speaking Canadian authorities are permitting the airline industry to use modified jet fuel which creates toxic contrail cirrus clouds – we seem them across the country, coast to coast.

Photo taken by the author on 2024-09-14 in the city of Sherbrooke (Quebec). Does this sky look normal to you? No? That’s because it is not. Apart from the three chemtrail lines, there rest of the sky is blanketed by contrail cirrus clouds created by the exhaust of the aircraft that uses modified jetfuel (permitted by Canadian authorities). That day had started with a perfectly blue sky.

The health effects and degradation of our natural environment caused by these harmful activities are tragic, to say the least.

Where I currently live in Asia, there is none of this nonsense, as is the case in some other countries like Mexico which have banned geoengineering.

Canada, what the hell are you waiting for?

Reason #16 – Attack on God & Christianity

In a nutshell:

Though the very roots of Canada were founded on the Supremacy of God with early Christian colonisers and settlers laying moral foundations upon which the fabric of our society has been based, things are rapidly changing. The separation of church and state was largely spearheaded and brought about by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in the 1960s who sought to replace the institution with a more secular model. God and religion – particularly Christianity – in Canada have been progressively and systematically removed from key societal pillars such as education, taking morality and social cohesion along with them. At least one federal bill introduced in Parliament seeks to remove constitutional religious rights of Canadians and is nearing its final approval and passage. Should it pass, even quoting from the Bible or a religious text could land you in prison.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Backgrounder, Separation of Church and State in Canada

The attack on God, Christianity, and the nuclear family has been on the agenda for at least half a century.

Ever heard of the 1967 Toronto Protocols? If you haven’t, it is basically a blueprint model for what the globalists envisioned and planned for decades ago. It called for the systematic destruction of Christianity, education, and the nuclear family, among other societal pillars. And looking back at what has transpired over the past five or six decades, it certainly appears like things are very much going according to plan.

As for the attack on God and Christianity itself, well, this goes back at least over a century with the infiltration of the Roman Catholic Church by Freemasonic forces, and later on with Vatican II reforms which took place in the late 1950s and early 1960s. But we’ll leave that part out for sake of brevity.

Earlier in this post, I already mentioned how God is being removed from the fabric of Canadian culture.

In the political sphere, the separation of church and state has occurred and was largely fostered by Pierre Trudeau. The former Prime Minister strongly advocated to move Canada towards a more secular nation as early as in the 1960s.

Trudeau championed a more “modern” or “multicultural” vision where religious principles would not steer or influence affairs of the state.

Though a Catholic himself, Trudeau’s reforms served as a turning point to quietly (systematically) remove the influence of the Church from schools (education) and other societal pillars.

So, thus far we have a removal of God and church in politics and government.

But the attack doesn’t stop there.

In recent years, the military has also been compelled to swerve away from God and religion.

Military chaplains across Canada have been barred from praying at Remembrance Day ceremonies by the Canadian Government and wearing religious symbols.

Needless to say, a lot of frustration ensued. Bishop Scott McCaig of the Military Ordinariate of Canada who oversees Catholic chaplains in the military, said last year the new policy was causing consternation in the ranks. Even Member of Parliament James Bezan stated “Remembrance Day has long been a spiritual and religious service for many veterans, in recognition of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada.”

Increasingly, we see plans to limit religious rights of Canadians.

And this appears to be more pronounced in the province of Quebec where the Catholic religion has long been a cornerstone of the Quebecois social fabric stretching all the way back to the colonial roots of the territory from early European settlers.

Back in August of 2025 in Quebec, the Pelchat-Rousseau Report on Secularism was submitted to the Quebec government to limit religious rights.

This report seems to have served as the basis for Bill 94 (An Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions) which came into force on October 30, 2025.

The law and its provisions radically transform the religious landscape in Quebec – particularly within the education network.

Firstly though, it should be observed that, at prima facie, the law appears to be in stark contradiction with at least three paramount sections the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which state:

Section 2(a) – Freedom of religion

2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: a. freedom of conscience and religion.



Section 2(b) – Freedom of expression

2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: b. freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.



Section 2(c) – Freedom of peaceful assembly

2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: c. freedom of peaceful assembly;

In other words, the Quebec law appears to remove Charter rights of Quebecers who are Canadians.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association had this to say about the bill and its threat to civil liberties:

“The Canadian Civil Liberties Association unequivocally condemns the adoption of Quebec’s Bill 94, a law that undermines the fundamental freedoms of students and school staff across the province.”

But I presume it will be up to the courts to decide, as challenges will most likely be brought forth in the near future by intrepid citizens who will challenge the law.

As for “practical” specifics or the provisions of the law, we have the following:

SCHOOLS: Prevent not only teachers from wearing religious symbols (such as a crucifix) but also janitors and staff that serve food. Gradually end State funding of private religious schools Ban prayer rooms in colleges . Guarantee the right of universities to refuse to provide prayer rooms .



CHURCHES & OTHER RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS: Advancement of religion would not be a basis for an organization’s charitable status. This means that churches would lose their charitable status . Churches would no longer be protected from taxation , potentially leading to substantial additional costs, including significant property tax bills each year , among other levies. Churches would no longer be able to issue receipts for tax purposes , and that would inevitably lead to a decline in donations . This, inevitably, punishes individual contributors who support their churches or religious institutions .



Bill C-9 Would Federalise Religious Bans



I already briefly outlined some dangers of Bill C-9 in Section # 6 above, stating that the text of the bill’s Second Reading in its current form proves highly problematic, as it repeals previous defences enshrined in the Criminal Code [specifically 319(3)(b) and 319(3.1)(b)] which currently allows for quoting from religious texts such as the Bible, Quran, etc.

Many have warned about the devastating effects this bill would have should it become law, including how it could even prevent or even jail people from quoting from religious texts such as the Bible.

Michelle Rempel Garner, a member of Parliament (MP) for the Alberta in the riding of Calgary Nose Hill warned late last year that the Liberals (with this bill) “are about to criminalise religious beliefs in Canada.”

Christine Van Geyn, the Executive Director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) also exposes C-9 as a censorship law with sweeping powers to curtail religious rights of Canadians:

The CCF has created a template letter for Canadians to easily fill to send to the representatives to withdraw the bill.

This bill has already passed in the House of Commons (on March 25) and is slated for rubber-stamping in the Senate with the First Reading already passed (on March 26) – just one day later!

I am not sure whether this article will be published before that occurs, but if there is still time, I would urge you to contact your Senator (or any/all of them) to express your disapproval for the passage of this bill, should that be the case, of course.

Reason #17 – Pro-War Stances, NATO Follies

In a nutshell:

While most are focused on how the United States of America is engaged in starting and supporting endless wars, many Canadians would be surprised to know the extent to which the Canadian Government has been also involved, forking over billions of taxpayer funds to the current wars in Ukraine and Israel as well as previous ones. Canada’s financial and military support for Israel is long in the making, and one of its former prime minister from the 1960s also had a huge part in the colonisation and ongoing occupation of Palestine and even its partitioning. Canada’s financial contributions to NATO have proved a heavy burden on not only the state’s coffers, but also on boasting of its [disingenuous] reputation as a “peacemaker” country.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

The statements from the “In a nutshell” segment above may seem somewhat preposterous at first, but the following receipts will prove otherwise.

Canada’s Military and Financial Support to Israel

As I noted in a previous post, I wrote about Canada’s support for Zionist ambitions, stating:

You can click the hyperlinks from the passage above for fuller explanatory details. But hereunder is a summary of the findings.

The author of the brief, Umm Kulthum (pen name), explains that it offers an overview of some of the key roles Canada played in the colonization of Palestine from the Partition and Nakba, to the emergence of “Peacekeeping,” and direct involvement in invasions, and that Canadians should confront the realities of their ongoing involvement. Here are some notable excerpts [with some emphasis added and original links preserved]:

“Canada’s role in the Nakba and the ongoing occupation of Palestine by the State of Israel has been erased from Canadian consciousness. Looking back on this history, we can see that Pearson’s efforts were ultimately in the service of neutralizing Palestinian resistance (and resistance of their allies). Since 2003, and well before then, Canada has been one of Israel’s loudest cheerleaders on the international stage, even as Canadians disagree; it supplies tens of millions in arms to Israel that it knows full well will be used to displace and kill Palestinians; and even commits personnel to assist Israel.”

For those unfamiliar, Nakba – which means catastrophe or disaster in Arabic, refers to the flight and expulsion of around 700,000 Palestinians from their homeland which occurred between 1947 and 1948 due to the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

The author mentioned Pearson (former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson) who was instrumental in Canada’s role for the drafting of the United Nations’ Partition Plan for Palestine in 1947 (U.N. Resolution 181).

Kulthum also states that Canada supports, funds, and actively participates in the oppression of Palestinians and “treats the incarceration and bombing of over two million Palestinians in Gaza with little concern, condemnation, or humanitarianism.”

More recently (2025), Canada is still arming Israel despite an official ban:

“Canada sent at least 391 shipments containing bullets, military equipment, weapons parts, aircraft components, and communication devices to Israel since late 2023, despite Ottawa’s repeated claims to have ended weapons deliveries to the apartheid state, a new report has revealed.“

The report referred to in the article – EXPOSING CANADIAN MILITARY EXPORTS TO ISRAEL (dated July 29, 2025) – details the matter further emphasising the contradicting repeated claims that Canada had stopped sending weapons to Israel.

So, as the genocide of the Palestinian people rages on in Gaza along with its numerous war crimes, we must not ignore Canada’s contribution to this apartheid state and the inhumane fashion in which it seeks to ethnically cleans and imprison and enslave them further in their homeland.

Canada’s Military and Financial Support to Ukraine

I will try to keep this sub-section as short as possible, given that it is one of the most depressing and abhorrent chapters in Canadian history.

One of my most viewed articles, Ten Inconvenient Truths About Ukraine Largely Ignored by the Media (republished in the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) based in Montreal) encapsulates the true nature and origins of this conflict.

In it, I exposed how it was largely started by U.S. interventionism in the Ukraine with its infamous Maidan Coup which was used to overthrow the country’s democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych.

I also exposed how their new puppet, Volodymyr Zelensky, is an absolute fraud and theif.

Much more can be said, but I will mostly add two things: how many billions Canada has funnelled to this very corrupt and abusive regime along with the role that our former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland had in the matter.

To date, at least $6.5 billion (but probably closer to around $9 billion, or possibly even $24.5 billion, not excluding $2 billion from Carney’s Liberal Government) has been siphoned out of the country to support the corrupt regime.

This started during the Justin Trudeau Government with no small part by our very own Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland who has stated ties, assets (a residential property located on Sofiivska Street in Kyiv), and personal affections to the Ukraine.

Conveniently, though Chrystia Freeland is no longer a Canadian politician (thank God for that!) she has recently been appointed in an official position, an Advisor, to Zelenskyy and his corrupt regime. How lovely. One has to wonder if her new position and current connections to the Liberal Government will bring forth yet more conflicts of interests and looting.

It should also be mentioned that the Canadian Armed Forces knowingly supported Noe-Nazi forces within the country by providing them with military training.

At the time, I had sent a media inquiry about this for which they didn’t deny providing the training to such Neo-Nazi soldiers stating that “ultimately, Ukraine is a sovereign country and was thus responsible for recruiting and vetting its own security forces.” In other words, they used this as an excuse to wash their hands from this scandal. How convenient.

Canada’s NATO Skullduggery

Canada’s involvement in the theatre of war would be incomplete without examining its involvement in NATO.

For those unfamiliar, The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an intergovernmental military alliance between 32 member states – 30 in Europe and two in North America which was founded in the aftermath of World War II, basically to ‘Keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.’

If you look at its background and track record, it is a rather daunting challenge to not perceive NATO as the Most Dangerous Organisation on Earth.

And as one of only two member states of NATO in North America, Canada has contributed its fair share of destruction in various wars (such as in Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Lybia) over the past several decades.

Many are unaware that there is a specific, distinct, organisation called the NATO Association of Canada with its own set of follies, including its obvious bias (and delusions) about Ukraine and Sinophobia and Russophobia.

Some Canadians may think that the country having joined the NATO alliance to fight wars in faraway lands is not necessarily a bad thing. But what if I were to tell you that they have actually conducted activities that actually target ordinary citizens?

This has been the case and I have published an article outlining Canada’s involvement: How NATO is committing Cyber Warfare against the global masses (republished in GlobalResearch.ca).

In that post, I detailed Canada’s involvement in Fifth Generation Warfare (also known as psychological or cognitive warfare) with its participation in NATO’s Fall 2021 Innovation Challenge.

While I won’t get into all the specifics of this little-known endeavour, you can read it for yourself or listen to a podcast I was on alongside Dr. Robert Malone talking about the subject of Fifth Generation Warfare, how it is widely used on social media, and how it was employed to garner support for the Ukrainian side of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reason #18 – The Presstitute Mainstream Media

In a nutshell:

It has become abundantly apparent in recent years how the mainstream media in Canada finds itself in alignment with government policies and diktats rather than serving as its watchdog or the fifth estate. This phenomenon was particularly acute during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as has been exposed by a former seasoned veteran journalist who dared to reveal their deceitful ways.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Let me start with a recent event regarding how corrupt and collusive the Canadian mainstream media is. And later in this section, I will provide some testimony from a former seasoned journalist for the CBC, Rodney Palmer, who calls them out for what they really are – propaganda outfits.

Canadian Media Summit (Ottawa, Jan. 29, 2026) open affirm they are colluding with Carney’s Liberal Government

If you really want a bitter taste of disgust in your mouth look no further than this display of treason by Canada’s fifth estate.

Back on January 29th of this year at a Canadian Media Summit, a representative stated to Prime Minister Mark Carney that 180,000 members of the media “had his back.”

Here is the precise verbatim quote by the media representative on stage:

“Prime Minister, know that every person in this room and the 180,000 people who work in this industry have you back. Just as we know you have ours.”

CPAC scrubbed this portion from the internet, but ‘Melanie in Saskatchewan’ on X had recorded a copy of the video on her phone and posted it (archived here).

Also on X, Dean Skoreyko observed (archived here):

We are talking about the entire Canadian mainstream media here folks, 180,000 members strong.

Are you disgusted yet?

Former MSM seasoned journalist reveals the true state of news in Canada

We all know that during the COVID-19 scamdemic, mainstream media outlets in Canada such as the CBC, CTV, Global News, and Radio-Canada (the French equivalent of the CBC) hyped-up the fear surrounding the pandemic whilst pushing a very one-sided narrative on the so-called effectiveness of the “vaccines.”

Moreover, they purposely ostracised and shamed any individual or organisation that countered these prevailing narratives.

They even purposefully provided false information surrounding medical interventions and the effectiveness of the vaccines.

As I had previously exposed (along with journalist Rodney Palmer), the CBC often used regular “experts” on their shows to counter so-called misinformation even though they had undisclosed conflicts of interests. Here is a passage from my previous reporting:

“Part of that criticism, Palmer pointed out at the inquiry, was due to the fact that Tim Caulfield was receiving a $381,000 grant to combat Covid-19 misinformation even though Palmer contended that a lot of the Covid-19-related news the CBC was reporting, itself, contained a lot of misinformation and that the broadcaster was pushing propaganda throughout the pandemic.”

As can be seen from the image slide above (which comes from Rodney Palmer’s testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) back in Toronto – watch from the 1:00:15 mark), Caulfield was receiving funds which the CBC failed to disclose.

In a subsequent testimony for the NCI in Ottawa, Palmer elaborated on the coverage of COVID-19 and the vaccines by the CBC, further exposing their lack of objectivity and independence.

Moreover, Palmer noted the inherent conflicts in that the CBC is publicly-funded, i.e., it receives government money for their reporting operations.

Roughly speaking, the CBC receives about $1.2 billion a year (see their 2021-2022 Annual Report) from the government (which really means from you, the taxpayer).

Needless to say, the billion dollar payout doesn’t come without strings attached.

As such, it is a gross and blatant display of conflict of interest in that the media is supposed to be independent and objective in its reporting.

And since the media needs to report on government affairs on a daily basis, outlets such as the CBC will inherently infuse bias in their reporting which misinforms the general public.

As he had done previously, Rodney Palmer more recently (Nov. 28, 2025) re-emphasised the level of propaganda spewed by the mainstream news outlets along with how many of their executives receive huge financial bonuses.

Recent damning testimony by ousted CBC journo about its Liberal Bias and toxic work environment

Travis Dhanraj, a 25-year veteran journalist, recently (Mar 10, 2026) testified at a Parliamentary hearing about his mistreatment by CBC’s management, their intimidation tactics towards him, its toxic environment, and its overt bias in favour of the Liberals at the detriment of the Conservatives.

You can watch the first five minutes of his testimony in which he summarises these facts, as he states them:

Dhanraj describes how he was essentially silenced and intimidated by CBC Management when, among other issues, he tried to get the Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, on his show. In particular, he singled out David Cochrane, the veteran CBC host of POWER & POLITICS stating that he essentially had “gatekeeping authority” to decide who got to appear on his show.

Keep in mind that shows like POWER & POLITICS by the CBC are highly influential across Canada, particularly during national elections. As such, preventing guests like the leaders of certain political parties goes to show the broadcaster’s inherent bias toward the Liberal Party of Canada at the detriment of the others. ‘

The ousted and disgruntled former CBC employee also mentioned that management at CBC tried to get him to sign a gag order to silence him which he refused.

In his resignation letter which is available online (Resignation Under Duress – CBC Leadership Has Left Me No Choice) Dhanraj wrote that he was stepping down – which he called an “involuntary resignation” not by choice, but because the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had “made it impossible for him to continue doing his work with integrity.”

For additional analysis on Dhanraj’s plight, testimony, and CBC skulduggery, listen to Candice Malcolm’s reporting on the matter:

Other Deceitful Practices by the Canadian MSM

There are a couple of other deceitful practices carried out by certain outlets of the Canadian mainstream media.

I previously reported on how the CBC was pushing opinion pieces as news articles.

In that piece I stated that impartial and objective news reporting should be conducted on the basis of the absence of personal bias, unless it is expressly stated as opinion.

For a reporter, journalist, or news outlet, there is nothing wrong with putting out Opinion (Commentary or Column) pieces, but they should be clearly labelled as such in order to not deceive the reader.

Otherwise, it can be considered a form of manipulation, brainwashing, nudging, or propaganda and can have negative effects or consequences.

As a journalist, I do so for each piece I publish on this Substack. For this article, I wrote “Commentary” at the top and many of my articles are actually Opinion pieces which I clearly label at the top.

Here is a recent illustration: I recently published a piece – Is Reuters pushing War Propaganda? – on how this international news outfit was employing this tactic (along with using an overabundance of vague, unidentified sources), seemingly to help garner support for Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. For a news outlet to pick sides in a conflict or war is simply wrong. And they knew it, but still did it. I actually gave their reporters a chance to respond to that deceitful practice, but they failed to do so which appears to confirm their culpability in the matter.

There is another, indirect, deceitful way in which the mainstream media in Canada misinforms the general public. It is largely through the use of affiliated journalism and “fact-checking” networks.

Palmer covered many of these in his presentations (linked above) with the Trusted News Initiative (with their 2020 “combat spread of harmful vaccine disinformation” campaign) being a huge culprit, among many others.

Another outfit is the Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD) whose donors and funders represent clear conflicts of interests (in pushing certain agendas and narratives), as was detailed and evidenced by Palmer in his January 28, 2023 speech for Bright Light News.

There are so many more such outfits that exist which are spread across the world from which news outlets from various countries receive “best practices” in journalism reporting. And Palmer goes through many of these outfits in his presentation should you want to learn more about them and their deceitful ways.

But yet another deceitful practice I want to focus on is how former media industry insiders are used by such kinds of so-called “fact-checking” outfits not only to counter “mis” or “dis” information, but also provide input for the formation of bills that are introduced into the Canadian Parliament.

One such instance involves former media executives from two of Canada’s most notable outfits. I reported on this in my March 18, 2024 article Bombshell Report: Exposing the Actors behind Canada’s Online Harms Act (Bill C-63).

In this article, I exposed five main organisations involved in devising, drafting, and introducing the very controversial Bill C-63 better know as the ‘Online Harms Act.’

Though the bill has not successfully passed in the House of Commons, its spirit lives on in Bill C-9.

Of the five main organisations that designed and devised C-63, we find an American outfit called NewsGuard which describes itself as providing tools to counter misinformation.

Two former Canadian media figures were on the Board of Advisors of NewsGuard, namely Edward Greenspon (Editorial Advisor and former Editor In Chief of The Globe and Mail) and Michel Cormier (Editorial Advisor and former Director of News at Radio-Canada). Between them, the pair has over 60 years of experience in Canadian media.

Importantly, Edward Greenspon was the President and CEO of the Public Policy Forum (PPF), a highly influential think tank that holds a unique position in the formation of public policy in Canada.

At the time, Geenspon was also advocating for internet censorship (via the moniker of “hate speech”). I reported that the PPF had come up with a six-point plan to get the Internet back on course” with notable alignments with the tenets of Bill C-63.

To make matters worse, it was discovered that NewsGuard had ties to ties to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Military (particularly through its board member Gen. Michael Hayden), intelligence agencies (CIA), and the NATO’s mouthpiece think tank the Atlantic Council (a pro-NATO think tank) and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

It is no secret that much of the text that get infused into our bills come from such kinds of think tanks and organisations. The above example is merely one that shines some light about how the media industry in Canada (through powerful former insiders) more deeply colludes with the government through back channels.

Reason #19 – Indoctrination of our Children in a Corrupt Education System

In a nutshell:

Though Canada has long been considered an education beacon in the Western world, the fact is that its education system, at all levels, has been gradually and steadily degrading over the past few decades. Classroom environments and curricula are increasingly geared towards methods of indoctrination rather than discovery and learning based on questioning and critical thinking. The intention is to create docile and unquestioning students, readying them for their place as obedient subjects in modern society. In recent times, more serious issues such as indoctrinating gender ideology among not only students, but also teaching and administrative staff has had devastating consequences on our youth, not excluding sexual abuse and exploitation.

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

Having worked 36 years in the education sector, 23 as a teacher, I can say without a doubt that over the past several decades rot has metastasised at all levels of our education system (from kindergarten to university) in Canada.

Moreover, having taught for 13 years in China I learned a thing or two about their education system and public schools which are for the most part indoctrination centers for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). I taught at the two top public schools in the Tier 1 city of Shenzhen and know that, in general, students are taught what to think rather than how to think.

Though to a lesser extent, this is a model that has been propagated across curricula and teaching methods in schools in Canada.

It has seeped its way in bit by bit over the past several decades.

I am not saying that there aren’t good teachers across the country and at each level. There certainly are.

But, questioning and critical thinking skills are becoming rarer across all levels, even in university.

This trend has negatively impacted students’ ability to think independently and is largely geared towards producing obedient and unquestioning subjects, just like in China.

Have you noticed how the vast majority of Canadians were less questioning, less critical, and more compliant during the COVID-19 Pandemic? If you have, then I think I have made my point.

Sadly, a lot of rot has incrementally seeped into class curricula and in extra-curricular activities over the years. Much of this is provincially mandated and though many schools and educational institutions try to resist some of their more negative aspects, they nonetheless find a way to permeate into classrooms and minds of students. I observed this upon my return to Canada in late 2021, as the former college I previously taught at had already integrated a lot of the woke nonsense, gender ideology, and the like.

Look no further than how such a kind of indoctrination has accelerated in the past five or six years with regards to promoting gender ideology and related concepts as per the United Nations model, particularly its 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #4 “Quality Education.” While on its surface, its goals and practices guidelines may appear reasonable and noble, they are in fact part of the larger plan to install a nefarious system of control.

The SDG #4 goal on education must not be viewed in isolation; rather, it must be assessed in the broader context of all 17 goals which essentially seek to standardise policies across the globe to undermine democracy according by unelected bureaucrats from the United Nations who have devised them.

Education expert and author Alex Newman from the United States (whom I previously interviewed) provided a very good overview of how our education systems have been co-opted in order to instill high level of controls over members of society with our youth being their primary target.

Of particular note is how the UN and its affiliated institutions such as UNESCO, the World Health Organization (WHO), among others, have gone to extreme lengths to sexualise, exploit, and decriminalize sex with school-aged children (as per their own guidelines and documents).

I discussed these in detail with my appearance on SGTReport.

In Canada and numerous UN-aligned countries, a public school curriculum called SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) has rendered irreparable harm to our vulnerable youth.

Similar to the atrocities documented in my aforementioned article, SOGI represents nothing less than a form of child abuse used as a tool for social deconstruction.

Yet, it remains pervasive across Canadian public schools angering parents, and with some of its funding coming from large Canadian banks such as TD and RBC.

The National Citizens Inquiry in Canada held several hearings – Are children safe in Canada? with expert witness and parents’ testimony to shed further light on these issues.

As Adolf Hitler once said:

“He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” – paraphrased from Hitlers speeches and dogmas.

Reason #20 – There is no future in Canada for our youth

In a nutshell:

Canada has been through some dramatic changes in the past few decades. Though many of these changes have negatively affected all Canadians, it is perhaps our youth who will ultimately pay the greatest price. From the unsustainable debt burden they will carry to an unaffordable housing market to grim employment prospects, the youth of our nation sit before a dire predicament. Many reasons outlined in this treatise have propounded the current sombre impasse our country finds itself in. What hope does our youth have by staying in such an unpromising setting? Are they not better off packing their bags and taking their chances elsewhere? Or, are they doomed to stay on the train to nowhere that is modern Canada?

Details, Analysis & Evidence:

The Canada I experienced as a youth is completely different to what it is now.

The Good Old Days...

I was fortunate enough to grow up in one of the best times in Canada.

I’m a “Gen X” and was a teenager during the 1980s.

We had great music with so many awesome Canadian bands. Brian Adams, Loverboy, April Wine, Rush, the Spoons, Corey Hart, Gowan, just to name some of my favourites.

In the early 1980s, technology was developing at impressive speed, particularly with the introduction of personal computers (my first computer was a Commodore VIC-20 with about 4k of memory and a 16k RAM extension cartridge) along with video games played in arcades or on those fun consoles such as the Atari & Nintendo loaded with classics like Asteroids, Defender, Tempest, Mario Bros.’ Donkey Kong, etc. Countless hours of pure fun and enjoyment playing those games without a negative thought to be found in my mind.

During my lunch breaks as a teen, I usually had $2 whereby I could buy myself a light lunch meal for $1 (usually a big plate of fries with gravy – I know, not the healthiest meal) and used the other dollar to exchange for four quarters to play video games at the arcade which lasted me about 30 to 40 minutes.

On weekends, we would hang out outside with our friends, exploring our neighbourhoods, finding wood planks to build our own little hangout where we’d play our favourite records, eat junk food, and just have fun.

I remember going to the local convenience store where I could buy a chocolate bar or a bag of potato chips for just 25 cents.

By the early 1990s, the internet was in its early days and social media wasn’t really a thing yet. We still hung outside, tried to get into bars with fake IDs, took chances phoning or nervously speaking face-to-face to attractive members of the opposite sex. We were free to make mistakes without fear it was all being recorded.

Though our learning environment in primary, middle, or high school wasn’t necessarily the most stimulating, at least we were not bombarded with indoctrinatory nonsense like kids are subjected to in today’s schools.

Fast Forward to Today...

So much can be said and written about how things have gone terribly wrong with regards to education.

Don’t get me wrong. There are still some good schools in Canada, but they tend to be either select private or Christian ones.

Most public schools have the hallmarks of detention and brainwashing centers as opposed to enlightening learning environments. In such settings, our youth are customarily conditioned to respect and not question authority figures, and to become obedient citizens.

They are regularly conditioned to regurgitate what are deemed acceptable answers on mostly useless, standardised, tests. And this, at every single level. Little room is left for questioning and critical thinking in school curricula. These aspects are not dissimilar to the Chinese education system (which I know intimately, as I though in China for 13 years).

Moreover, many public and even some Christian schools are fully on board with the various woke agendas including the gender identity nonsense, toxic critical race theories, Socialist/Marxist ideals, and the like.

Worse, even kindergarteners are subjected to abusive assaults on their fragile and malleable psyches with Drag Queen story time sessions, books, and summer camps.

Furthermore, in the last several years, schools across Canada have been removing religious or moral studies out of the classroom and replacing them with civil/social engineering alternatives.

In addition, students of today are facing other new significant challenges and difficulties, many stemming from exposure to toxic social media environments (including cyber bullying) and “smart” phone culture which rewards “likes” and posting off-the-top and racy content.

In my podcast interview with education author and expert Alex Newman, I mentioned three superb articles by Joshua Stylman that describe the harmful effects such settings have on on today’s youth. I would thus invite the reader to have a look at the salient excerpts I provided or, better yet, to read those articles in full.

What’s next?

And now, in 2026, as students transition from university into young adulthood and in the “labour market” (what an ugly term!) what awaits them is rather bleak and unappealing.

Since the COVID-19 Scamdemic, Canada has increasingly become a wanton surveillance state whereby everything one does is basically tracked, recorded, and monitored.

The repercussions of this trend is clear: diminished freedoms and liberty ranging from suppressed self-expression (self-imposed, or through silencing and censorship) to financial slavery (Digital IDs and Digital Currency). I think I have made a pretty clear case for these with the new Canadian bills and laws exposed earlier.

What additional forms of control will our sellout traitorous politicians serve up for their true masters going forward?

Artificial Intelligence alone is reshaping the vocational landscape, mostly for the worst.

But for those who will be fortunate enough to land decent entry level jobs are largely doomed to be in positions where they will end up following orders, rather than showing their creativity and worth.

Moreover, they will have to fork over a significant proportion of the earnings in income taxes, unemployment insurance, union fees, and other looting schemes, leaving them with mediocre net earnings.

But perhaps their worst fate lies in the fact that in the absence of help from their parents, most will be unable to purchase a house, given the insanely inflated market as was described in an earlier section above.

My advice to them: pack your bags, travel abroad, and consider finding and living in a place where you will be valued, not exploited, and have genuine opportunities to showcase your talents and grow to your fullest potential.

“Another night in any town You can hear the thunder of their cry Ahead of their time They wonder why In the shadows of a golden age A generation waits for dawn Brave carry on Bold and the strong Only the young can say They’re free to fly away Sharing the same desires Burning like wildfire They are seeing through the promises And all the lies they dare to tell Is it heaven or hell? They know very well Only the young can say They’re free to fly away Sharing the same desires Burning like wildfire” – Journey, Only the young

Closing Thoughts

I completely understand that this post, my single longest ever at over 34,000 words and 129 pages long (apart from my series), can be perceived as a personal rant or diatribe against Canada. But it is not. Rather, it is a cry out for help.

Its main purpose is to help wake up Canadians as to what has become of their beloved country and to no longer stand for its tyranny and destruction.

We witnessed this very spirit of red-blooded Canadians during the Freedom Convoy in 2022 across the country.

What happened to that flame, fire, and passion?

Where have those freedom warriors retreated to?

It’s time for all Canadians to amass their courage and take back their country in whatever capacity they can.

Will I still fight for Canada?

Of course. Damn straight!

But once one reaches one’s limits...

“I gotta do it my way Or no way at all Well, I’ve had all I can take I can’t take it no more I’m gonna pack my bags and fly my way Or no way at all” – Loverboy, Turn me Loose

Are you considering leaving Canada but apprehensive about doing so?

Contemplating and going through with an international move can be daunting or unrealistic to many.

Many factors come into play such as your current employment situation, kids and their schooling, age, health issues, which country to move to, and so on.

As one who has done it three times (twice with a young child), I can say that it is not as burdensome or difficult to accomplish as you may think.

Individuals and families have varying situations, goals, motivations, and financial means.

Some of my paid subscribers have asked me advice on leaving Canada. We’ve had several monthly paid subscriber calls thus far and this very topic is often spoken about.

If you wish to have more input on the dynamics involved in moving out of Canada (including its numerous tax advantages), then you can consider a paid subscription to my Substack which allows you to participate in our monthly calls and ask questions to myself and others who are also planning and realising such moves.

Regardless of whether an international move is something you are currently considering or not, I do appreciate you considering supporting my work as even on this Substack, I am significantly censored and shadow-banned.

Thank you for making it this far into this monster article.

God bless.

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