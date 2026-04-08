Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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joshua daniel's avatar
joshua daniel
10h

All western countries are being destroyed all on purpose to usher in a New World Order. If people truly understand what was happening, they would be on the streets and hunting down every single politician and player involved. Instead what do we see. People living their lives as if nothing is happening. Cognitive dissonance and brainwashing from the propaganda all laid out. Sad but true and hard truth for all.

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Lynda Craig's avatar
Lynda Craig
9h

As I sit here in Canada watching this unfold, I am struck by how many people are only too willing to go along with this agenda. This is exposing a deep, dark and ugly part of the human psyche that needs to be brought to the light.

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